MotoXPod Show Ep. 254 | Colt Nichols and Aaron Plessinger / Michael Lindsay and Lewis Phillips In Studio

Listen in to the first MotoXPod Show, hosted through Vital MX, and presented by Race Tech and Boyesen Factory Racing. On episode 254, the whole Vital MX staff is in the studio with regular host Jamie "Darkside" Guida joined by Michael Lindsay and Lewis Phillips as co-hosts. The trio breaks down their favorite moments from A1, talks about the Oakland cancellation, and picks the brains of the two guests...Team Honda HRC's Colt Nichols and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger.

Click the orange play icon to get started or search/download and maybe even subscribe to the MotoXPod Show on your favorite podcast-listening app.

