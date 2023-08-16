Motocross Statistics

Qualification must be a sore point for Aaron Plessinger. Although it has been mentioned that the one-lap dash is a clear weakness for him, it is seemingly not getting any better. Plessinger qualified down in eighteenth. It was the first time that he has qualified outside of the top ten this season, but it's not a position that he is that unfamiliar with. Sixteen is the number of times that he has done exactly that. Consider that he has only started thirty-two rounds in 450MX and that is not a pleasant picture.