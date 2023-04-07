Motocross Statistics | Numbers at RedBud

How about colliding those two tables above? Sexton was seemingly excelling in sector one. How does the table above look if we extract sector one times from the same portion of that moto? It is incredible. Sector one accounted for half of the time gained on most laps – it is obvious now why so many teams analyze those so closely. Ferrandis would not have felt as much heat, had he found a way to stop the bleeding through the first eight turns.