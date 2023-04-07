Motocross Statistics | Numbers at RedBud

Another season of 2023 Pro Motocross is well underway and that means that it is time to dive into more statistics, so settle down and prepare to digest many facts and figures. In this regular Vital MX feature, uncover points of interest that lurked in the shadows at RedBud in Michigan.
- There is one blip on the scorecard that Jett Lawrence has amassed across 2023 Pro Motocross – Ken Roczen interrupted his streak of pole positions at High Point. Lawrence was back atop the time sheets at RedBud, with his third-largest margin of the term (he was 02.514 quicker at round one and 02.013 quicker at round two). Lawrence was the fastest qualifier in just seven of his 250MX starts and already sits on a total of four in 450MX.
- With his pole position at RedBud, Lawrence elevated his career total of pole positions to eleven. What does that make his current career percentage? '18' has taken first in timed qualification in twenty-six percent of Pro Motocross races. The percentage was nineteen as he vacated the 250MX division. The run of pole positions that he started this season with, three, was the longest of his career. It was two beforehand (across rounds nine and ten last year).
- For the first time since he entered the 450MX division, Adam Cianciarulo qualified outside of the top three on consecutive weekends. '9' ended fourth in qualification at round four and fifth at round five. It is odd how that works. RedBud was the worst that he has qualified aboard a KX450. The last time that he did not qualify in the top five was in his final 250MX outing in Indiana on August 24 in 2019. Cianciarulo has qualified in the top five in fifty-three of his seventy Pro Motocross starts.
- Yes, RedBud marked the seventieth time that Cianciarulo has rolled into a Pro Motocross facility. The number is a milestone and therefore it seemed apt to circle a few of his career statistics. '9' has taken pole position fifteen times, nine overall victories, twenty-four podiums and thirty-seven top-five finishes. Fifty of his seventy starts were done in the 250MX division. Cianciarulo has a very impressive outdoor record.
- Aaron Plessinger is such a conundrum when tackling timed qualification. For the fourth time this term, he failed to post a time that was worthy of a spot inside of the top five. Would it surprise you to learn that he has qualified inside of the top five in just thirteen of his eighty-two starts in the Pro Motocross series? Eleventh is where he has qualified, on average, since entering the 450MX class in the June of 2019.
- Lawrence has led a whopping one hundred and forty laps across the first five rounds of Pro Motocross. Roczen is the only rider to steal laps away (sixteen of them). When was the last time that a rider ended the fifth fixture with such a brilliant total? It was Roczen in the summer of 2016 – he led one hundred and forty-three of the one hundred and sixty-five laps. Lawrence has had a higher percentage of laps led, despite the slightly lower total.
- Another category that Lawrence leads the way in is average starting position. It is a real surprise that just four of the athletes who have competed in every Pro Motocross round (Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis, Plessinger and Cianciarulo) have an average starting spot in the top ten. '14' is teetering right on the edge of that, with an average of eighth. The closest star to Lawrence (an average of first) is Cianciarulo (sixth).
- Lawrence had an average Pro Motocross finish of eighth when he ended his 250MX career. Following a successful start to his time on a bigger bike, his career average has already dropped down to sixth. Keeping a close eye on the personal records that '18' achieves will be an intriguing story to follow as the 2023 Pro Motocross season progresses. The next landmark will be his fortieth appearance inside of the top ten.
- Chase Sexton made a very welcome return to racing at RedBud. The time that he recorded in the first sector in moto two was impressive; he was 0.489 faster than anyone else on the portion of the circuit that covered the finish line to the FLY Racing step up. Sexton had the three fastest times in that sector in that moto, as demonstrated in the table below, but he was only the fifth best in that sector in moto one.
|
#23
|
42.848
|
#23
|
43.179
|
#23
|
43.212
|
#7
|
43.337
|
#36
|
43.490
|
#23
|
43.526
|
#23
|
43.540
|
#18
|
43.542
|
#23
|
43.565
|
#7
|
43.567
- Another point of note concerning Sexton is that he set his quickest lap later than anyone else in moto two. Sexton set his strongest lap –fourth fastest of the moto as Lawrence had the best two laps – on lap twelve. Everyone else recorded their best within the first five laps with the exception of Jared Lesher on lap six, Sebastian Balbuena on lap eight and Jeremy Hand on lap nine. This is a random statistic that does lead into something bigger.
- There was a period in the second race where it seemed as though Ferrandis was making a charge at Lawrence, then Sexton made a run at Ferrandis after his early mistake. The period where Sexton made a dent in the deficit to Ferrandis, who eventually finished second, is highlighted below. '23' was taking sizeable chunks out of French foe, but came up just short at the finish line and had to settle for third in the moto for the eleventh time in his career.
|
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
Chase Sexton
|
Difference
|
Lap 9
|
02:12.178
|
02:10.933
|
+01.245
|
Lap 10
|
02:09.596
|
02:09.117
|
+00.479
|
Lap 11
|
02:09.506
|
02:08.665
|
+00.841
|
Lap 12
|
02:10.884
|
02:08.645
|
+02.239
|
Lap 13
|
02:11.290
|
02:09.947
|
+01.343
|
Lap 14
|
02:10.657
|
02:11.256
|
-00.599
|
Lap 15
|
02:10.492
|
02:10.765
|
-00.273
- How about colliding those two tables above? Sexton was seemingly excelling in sector one. How does the table above look if we extract sector one times from the same portion of that moto? It is incredible. Sector one accounted for half of the time gained on most laps – it is obvious now why so many teams analyze those so closely. Ferrandis would not have felt as much heat, had he found a way to stop the bleeding through the first eight turns.
|
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
Chase Sexton
|
Difference
|
Lap 9
|
43.869
|
43.540
|
+00.329
|
Lap 10
|
44.049
|
43.944
|
+00.105
|
Lap 11
|
43.668
|
43.212
|
+00.456
|
Lap 12
|
43.968
|
43.565
|
+00.403
|
Lap 13
|
44.210
|
43.595
|
+00.615
|
Lap 14
|
44.000
|
44.990
|
-00.990
|
Lap 15
|
43.888
|
44.777
|
-00.889
- Sexton finished third overall, as mentioned there, which elevated his 450MX podium percentage from forty-eight to fifty-two. '23' made the podium twice through the first half of his 450MX career but has missed the podium just four times in the second half. The two riders with a better percentage are Lawrence and Ferrandis. Lawrence is a minute sample size, five rounds, so it is a moot point. Ferrandis is a more interesting topic though…
- Ferrandis started 2023 Pro Motocross with a podium percentage of eighty-six, as he had missed the box in two of his fourteen starts. The percentage has fallen further this term, despite the weaker field, but it is still seventy-nine percent (fifteen podiums in nineteen starts). Coincidentally, his current moto podium percentage is seventy-nine too (thirty podiums in thirty-eight starts). '14' is without a contract for 2024 despite such a brilliant outdoor career.
- Jason Anderson finished fifth with a total of thirty points, which is uncommon. When was the last time that something like this happened? It was at round nine of 2022 Pro Motocross, Unadilla, when Ken Roczen finished fifth overall with the same scorecard and total as Anderson (5-7). Anderson was the first of six Kawasaki pilots in the 450MX overall classification. Yamaha had the best representation in the premier division, with fifteen motorcycles.
- A very random Anderson statistic. In moto one, he randomly caught fire on the fifteenth lap and set his fastest times in sectors two and four. It is rare for someone to catch fire so late in their return from a long break. Those sector times were strange, of course, but just look at his lap times from that portion of the moto. Anderson was the fastest rider on track by more than half a second on that fifteenth lap.
|
Lap 12
|
02:11.467
|
Lap 13
|
02:14.019
|
Lap 14
|
02:13.101
|
Lap 15
|
02:10.227
|
Lap 16
|
02:10.288
- There were a couple of riders missing at RedBud, either due to injury or WSX commitments. Who took advantage and posted a season-best moto result? Phil Nicoletti (ninth), Luca Marsalisi (eleventh), Jace Kessler (twelfth), Bryce Shelly (twelfth), Chandler Baker (thirteenth), Dominique Thury (eighteenth) and Ayden Shive (twenty-second). It is a smaller list than one would think, but props to everyone who was able to make progress.