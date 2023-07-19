Motocross Statistics | Numbers at Millville

This will prove just how odd the 2023 Pro Motocross campaign has been. The gulf between Lawrence and fifth place in the series, Sexton, is quite significant. How does that compare to gaps between first and fifth after round seven in previous years? Well, peruse at the table below. The last time that there was a situation comparable to this was back in 2016. That was, of course, the season that Ken Roczen dominated. Perhaps this has more to do with domination than injuries?