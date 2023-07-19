Motocross Statistics | Numbers at Millville

Another season of 2023 Pro Motocross is nearing its conclusion and that means that it is time to dive into more statistics, so settle down and prepare to digest many facts and figures. In this regular Vital MX feature, uncover points of interest that lurked in the shadows at Millville in Minnesota.
- Another one. Jett Lawrence captured pole position for the sixth time this season. Remember that the only blemish on his near-perfect scorecard is qualification at High Point – Ken Roczen was atop those time sheets. The advantage that he had was just 01.222 though, so it paled in comparison to a couple of the margins that he was sat on earlier in the term. What really jumped off the page was his 04.088 advantage in the first timed session…
- It is forgotten just how strong Lawrence was in his final 250MX adventure. It's been quite the fourteen months for '18' – he has won sixteen of the last nineteen Pro Motocross rounds that he has contested. Take that further and he has won twenty-five of the last thirty-eight motos that he has started! It's all very impressive. It is a given that his win percentage in the premier division is one hundred, of course, but when will it fall to double digits?
- Chase Sexton's worth acknowledging here too. It has been seven hundred and thirty-seven days since he ended a Pro Motocross event outside of the top five! Crazy, huh? '23' has missed the podium four times in his last twenty-one starts (all of those being aboard the CRF450R). Sexton's missed the moto podium twice in his last thirty-two starts. Twenty-one of those finishes have been second place, which is another point of note.
- Another podium (second overall) boosted Sexton's 450MX averages by a significant margin. '23' sits on a 450MX podium percentage of fifty-one percent now – it was fifty entering the event and so he has collected a trophy more than he has not. The top-five percentage that he is sat on has reached a rather nice round figure now, eighty, but it was seventy-nine entering Millville. Millville was his thirty-fifth start in the premier division.
- Now, time to jump into the battle that Lawrence and Sexton had in moto one. This could take a while! A lot was made about the speed that the former carried entering the sand whoops – it was cited that section helped him keep his foe at bay. The times don't tell that story though. Lawrence had the best time in that section, sure, and his best was three tenths quicker than anyone else. Such a margin was not ever present though.
- Lawrence had the three fastest times of the race in that sector (laps five, fourteen and fifteen). Sexton was able to stay within a reasonable range of his teammate in that sector but he only bested '18' on four of the seventeen laps (laps four, eight, nine and sixteen). There was a difference of three tenths between the average that Lawrence had there (21.338) and the one that Sexton had (21.655). There was a slightly bigger difference in averages in moto two; 22.125 versus 22.570.
- If the sand whoops were Lawrence's place of expertise, where was Sexton gaining ground? The answer to that sector five. '23' was much more dominant there; he had the six fastest times, then it was Aaron Plessinger who was the seventh fastest. Where did Lawrence rank? The fastest times in the sector are listed below. It is a long list, admittedly, but that is the only way to make '18' appear!
|
#23
|
20.515
|
#23
|
20.520
|
#23
|
20.598
|
#23
|
20.600
|
#23
|
20.647
|
#23
|
20.666
|
#7
|
20.802
|
#21
|
20.808
|
#23
|
20.874
|
#21
|
20.915
|
#107
|
20.916
|
#21
|
20.921
|
#23
|
20.921
|
#14
|
20.965
|
#21
|
20.970
|
#23
|
21.005
|
#21
|
21.008
|
#18
|
21.043
- If you build a lap-by-lap comparison between Lawrence and Sexton in that portion of the circuit, then '23' was faster on fifteen of the seventeen laps (laps twelve and thirteen were the exception). The gulf was massive, and it would be superb to see Lawrence's reaction to this. Sexton posted an average of 20.997 whereas Lawrence's was 21.331. Most striking is the fact that Sexton's average was stronger than the single fastest time that his foe posted. Unbelievable!
- A random point on this before we move on. Plessinger had the seventh-fastest time in sector five, as the table above reveals, but he didn't come close to that in the laps prior or after. The second-fastest time that he set (21.077) would be twenty-second on that table. It is intriguing to me when someone, fast or slow, has a time that is an outlier. What is the reason for data that strays from the norm? The mind boggles.
- Considering the information above, it is rather shocking that Lawrence was the quickest in sector five in moto two. That's quite the turnaround! '18' had the three fastest times in the sector (laps four, five and six). However, despite that, it was Sexton who had the best average (21.473 versus 21.554). On a track with such iconic sections, who would have thought that the run towards the finish would be a massive discussion point?
- Sexton crashed on lap one of moto one but clawed his way onto Lawrence's rear wheel. How did he do that? The times from the first half can be found below. It is worth noting that both riders set their quickest times on lap five, so Lawrence had a higher ceiling even though Sexton seemed to have the speed advantage. This is a shock though: Lawrence's best lap was a 02:02.995. What was his second-best time? A 2:04.256. '23' had six times that were faster than that 02:04.256.
|
|
Jett Lawrence
|
Chase Sexton
|
Difference
|
Lap 2
|
02:06.024
|
02:06.477
|
-00.453
|
Lap 3
|
02:07.234
|
02:05.003
|
+02.231
|
Lap 4
|
02:06.511
|
02:03.820
|
+02.691
|
Lap 5
|
02:02.955
|
02:03.092
|
-00.137
|
Lap 6
|
02:04.787
|
02:03.182
|
+01.605
|
Lap 7
|
02:05.723
|
02:04.366
|
+01.357
|
Lap 8
|
02:04.686
|
02:03.675
|
+01.011
- Lawrence and Sexton set the twenty-eight fastest laps of the race in the first stint. Consider that thirty-two times were recorded between them. In addition, they had the seventeen-best times in moto two. Swift math reveals that they had the forty-five best times on race day. There are many numbers there, but the overarching thought is that the Honda HRC riders are just unstoppable in the 450MX division. How will someone be able to overcome that deficit?
- Ferrandis isn't performing as expected, yet he is still stacking podiums and maintaining a near-perfect record in the 450MX division. '14' has started twenty-one events in the premier division – that is less than two full seasons – and has missed the podium four times. Eighty-one percent is where his podium percentage sits aboard the YZ450F. Take the statistic further and he has missed the podium ten times in his last forty-two starts, which includes twenty-one 250MX starts in addition to the above.
- Jason Anderson caught fire in the first moto and had his greatest ride in quite some time. The way in which he caught Plessinger was quite impressive and, wow, just look at his lap times. On what portion of the track was Anderson making up the most time? Well, in keeping with the theme of this Vital MX feature, it was sector five. Revisit that table towards the top of this page for a better look at what '21' was doing there.
|
|
Jason Anderson
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
Difference
|
Lap 4
|
02:07.244
|
02:08.219
|
-00.975
|
Lap 5
|
02:06.594
|
02:07.654
|
-01.060
|
Lap 6
|
02:07.349
|
02:08.999
|
-01.650
|
Lap 7
|
02:07.040
|
02:09.118
|
-02.078
|
Lap 8
|
02:06.927
|
02:09.120
|
-02.193
|
Lap 9
|
02:06.347
|
02:08.005
|
-01.658
|
Lap 10
|
02:07.751
|
02:06.821
|
+0.330
- Fourteen motos have been run in 2023 Pro Motocross, so is it a surprise to learn that just four riders have scored in each moto? Lawrence, Ferrandis, Plessinger and Fredrik Noren have achieved such a feat. Nine riders were in that position at this same point twelve months ago, which puts emphasis on just how bizarre this season has been. Heck, just nine stars have started each moto thus far this term.
- This will prove just how odd the 2023 Pro Motocross campaign has been. The gulf between Lawrence and fifth place in the series, Sexton, is quite significant. How does that compare to gaps between first and fifth after round seven in previous years? Well, peruse at the table below. The last time that there was a situation comparable to this was back in 2016. That was, of course, the season that Ken Roczen dominated. Perhaps this has more to do with domination than injuries?
|
2023
|
176
|
2022
|
97
|
2021
|
65
|
2020
|
66
|
2019
|
66
|
2018
|
72
|
2017
|
93
|
2016
|
166