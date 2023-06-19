Motocross Statistics | Numbers at High Point

It was not mentioned a lot, but there was no American rider on the podium in that second 450MX moto. One would think that is not too out of the ordinary, as there have been so many international riders at the front in Pro Motocross. Well, believe it or not, the last time that happened was in the second moto at Southwick in 2009. Yes, a 5041-day drought ended on Saturday! Honestly, it is quite a shock that it took that long.