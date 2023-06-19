Motocross Statistics | Numbers at High Point

Another season of 2023 Pro Motocross is well underway and that means that it is time to dive into more statistics, so settle down and prepare to digest many facts and figures. In this regular Vital MX feature, uncover points of interest that lurked in the shadows at High Point in Pennsylvania.
- For Jett Lawrence, High Point was a rare opportunity to get acquainted with the number-two spot. No, not in the motos. Qualification was where he suffered a rare defeat. Ken Roczen beat the title favorite to the top spot via a brilliant lap in the first timed session and therefore his steak of poles came to an end at four (dating back to the 250MX finale last year). It is worth noting that '18' has not qualified outside of the top three outdoors since the first round of 2022 Pro Motocross.
- There was another qualification streak that came to an end at High Point. The last time that Adam Cianciarulo qualified outside of the top three was in his 450MX debut at round one of 2020 Pro Motocross (he qualified in fourth that day). 1036 days had passed since that race. After qualifying in the top three at seventeen races in succession, he didn't make it into the top three in Saturday's qualification. The fifth pick of the gates was his option at High Point.
- This has been dissected in the 'Motocross Statistics' feature previously, but Aaron Plessinger rarely qualifies well in Pro Motocross. It is a shock that he has qualified inside of the top three twice in thirty-three 450MX starts, sure, but his top-five total is no higher than that. In fact, he has qualified in eleventh on average since jumping onto the big bike. Even in a field as weak as this, his average qualification result is sixth.
- It is overlooked that Lawrence won the first four 250MX rounds in 2022 Pro Motocross; he started that term in the same fashion as this. That was, before now, his longest streak of overall wins. The run ended at round five last year, so will history repeat itself when the circus rolls into RedBud in a little over a week? It was at that track that he was defeated last season, but a bike problem was the culprit.
- Although this would be a brilliant opportunity to jump into the averages that Lawrence has in the 450MX division, there is not too much to share. What is his average finish? First. What is his win percentage? One hundred percent. More interesting is that High Point marked the eighteenth time that he has stood atop the Pro Motocross podium. Eighteen wins for '18' is a perfect newspaper headline!
- Lawrence actually started his eightieth moto in Pro Motocross competition on Saturday (that was moto two). The Australian has had twenty-eight moto wins, fifty-two moto podiums, fifty-eight top five finishes and seventy-two top ten results. There, a swift look at the sensation's scorecard. Moto tallies tend to be overlooked in this sport in favor of the overall results, but one could argue that both are equally important.
- Not only was the second moto Lawrence's eightieth moto in the. Pro Motocross series, High Point was also his fortieth round. Notice the correlation? '18' has not skipped a moto or event since he became a professional, hence why those numbers stack up so nicely. In addition to those eighteen overall wins, he has jumped on the overall podium at twenty-three events and slotted into the top five overall at thirty of the rounds.
- Lawrence made a very uncharacteristic error in moto one and his unbeaten streak was called into question. Roczen certainly pushed him further than anyone else has since Chase Sexton departed. It was obvious that Lawrence had the upper hand from lap ten on (he crashed on lap six) and yet, to his credit, Roczen hooked another gear and managed to lower his times in order to remain in the hunt. Ultimately, the lead changed hands for the final time on lap twelve.
Jett Lawrence
|
Ken Roczen
|
Difference
|
Lap 6
|
02:35.639
|
02:24.240
|
+11.399
|
Lap 7
|
02:21.560
|
02:25.140
|
-03.580
|
Lap 8
|
02:24.880
|
02:24.841
|
+00.039
|
Lap 9
|
02:25.116
|
02:27.073
|
-01.957
|
Lap 10
|
02:23.337
|
02:25.343
|
-02.006
|
Lap 11
|
02:22.432
|
02:22.368
|
+00.064
|
Lap 12
|
02:21.762
|
02:24.362
|
-02.600
- Remember when Roczen retook the lead from Lawrence in the penultimate turn? It transpires that portion of the circuit, otherwise known as sector five, was his strength. '94' posted the four fastest times in that sector and his best (19.991) was 00.758 better than Lawrence's (20.749). It is worth noting that Roczen posted his second-best time in sector five (20.200) on the eleventh lap – that was a massive part of his response to the championship leader.
- The average times from sector five in moto one can be seen in the table underneath this text. Not only do they reinforce the point above, but they are very striking. Note that Roczen's average time (that being 20.796) is almost better than the fastest time that Lawrence posted (20.749). For full clarity, sector five started at the top of the jump that led down the hill into the penultimate corner and ended at the finish line.
|
#94
|
20.796
|
#7
|
21.177
|
#2
|
21.263
|
#36
|
21.440
|
#18
|
21.520
|
#14
|
21.543
|
#81
|
21.696
|
#9
|
21.968
- What comes as quite a shock is that, despite the fact that conditions had changed quite a lot for the second moto, the story in sector five was no different. Roczen reigned supreme yet again and Lawrence was even further off the pace when comparing their fastest times. The table below offers a look at the quickest times that were posted in sector five in moto two.
|
#94
|
18.953
|
#2
|
19.157
|
#94
|
19.256
|
#7
|
19.365
|
#9
|
19.370
|
#14
|
19.442
|
#18
|
19.613
|
#94
|
19.677
|
#94
|
19.705
|
#94
|
19.718
- This marks the end of the sector-time discussion. Hurrah! Interesting though, is it not? For the first time in 2023 Pro Motocross, there was a duel for the 450MX lead and it did not include a Honda HRC machine. Roczen and Cianciarulo pushed each other extremely hard in the early stages of moto two, with the latter making a real charge on lap four of sixteen. The lap times from that period in the moto are covered in the table below. Cianciarulo finally lost second to Lawrence on lap nine.
|
|
Ken Roczen
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|
Difference
|
Lap 2
|
02:14.630
|
02:17.229
|
-02.599
|
Lap 3
|
02:14.219
|
02:14.518
|
-00.299
|
Lap 4
|
02:18.248
|
02:14.427
|
+03.821
|
Lap 5
|
02:17.312
|
02:16.954
|
+00.358
|
Lap 6
|
02:16.976
|
02:17.416
|
-00.440
|
Lap 7
|
02:18.991
|
02:20.150
|
-01.159
|
Lap 8
|
02:20.051
|
02:21.227
|
-01.176
- Lawrence made swift work of the two leaders, as he overcame Roczen just two laps after disposing of Cianciarulo. It was on the seventh lap that '18' seemingly started to make inroads. It was not a matter of him dropping the hammer or uncovering a new level, instead it was a case of him finding a way to maintain his speed from the early laps better than Roczen did. The end result was exactly the same as previous rounds.
|
|
Jett Lawrence
|
Ken Roczen
|
Difference
|
Lap 6
|
02:16.773
|
02:16.976
|
-00.203
|
Lap 7
|
02:17.918
|
02:18.991
|
-01.073
|
Lap 8
|
02:17.499
|
02:20.051
|
-02.552
|
Lap 9
|
02:19.778
|
02:21.485
|
-01.707
|
Lap 10
|
02:19.010
|
02:20.488
|
-01.478
|
Lap 11
|
02:16.028
|
02:18.679
|
-02.651
|
Lap 12
|
02:18.543
|
02:19.328
|
-00.785
- Roczen clinched second overall via 7-2 rankings at High Point – that gave him a total of thirty-six points. When was the last time that a rider finished in second overall with that score? It was Adam Cianciarulo at the second round of 2020 Pro Motocross, Loretta Lynn's 2, as he went 3-5 for thirty-six points on the day. Loretta Lynn's 2 was the same day that Cianciarulo's run of top three finishes in qualification started. Two streaks involving '9' started 1030 days ago and ended on Saturday.
- It was not mentioned a lot, but there was no American rider on the podium in that second 450MX moto. One would think that is not too out of the ordinary, as there have been so many international riders at the front in Pro Motocross. Well, believe it or not, the last time that happened was in the second moto at Southwick in 2009. Yes, a 5041-day drought ended on Saturday! Honestly, it is quite a shock that it took that long.
- Roczen was obviously a part of that and therefore this seems like a brilliant opportunity to discuss some of the landmarks that he reached on Saturday. High Point was the fiftieth time that '94' has featured on the 450MX podium, so he pushed his podium percentage to fifty-nine percent. Much more impressive is that he ended up in the top three in a 450MX moto for the one hundred and sixteenth time in his career (taking his moto podium percentage to sixty-eight).
- A final note on Roczen to plainly explain how phenomenal his Pro Motocross career has been; he has started one hundred and seventy 450MX motos and finished inside of the top ten in all but ten of them. Not only that, but he has only missed the top five in twenty-six of the motos. On a similar note, he has started eighty-five 450MX rounds and missed the top ten in the day's overall classification just three times. Incredible, no? Credit where it is due.
- Most presumed that High Point marked the first time that Suzuki had led a 450MX lap since 2016 Pro Motocross, when Roczen made a title bid with the RCH outfit. It actually happened much more recently than that though. Remember that Max Anstie led for eleven laps at the second round of 2020 Pro Motocross, Loretta Lynn's 2 (bizarre for that to arise again). That was also the last time that an RM-Z450 ended a moto inside of the top three.
- High Point featured a popular 450MX podium, as Cianciarulo returned to the stage in third overall. It was the ninth time that he has ended on the podium aboard a big bike – nine for '9' – and the fourth time that he has clinched third. Cianciarulo is actually sat on a podium percentage of forty-seven percent since moving up to the 450MX class, which is much higher than most people would presume.
- Finally, to finish this week's feature, when was the last time that five different manufacturers filled the top five in the 450MX overall classification? It was at round seven of 2021 Pro Motocross at Washougal; Sexton, Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia were ranked in that order. 694 days had passed since that race. Ferrandis was, of course, the only one out of that group who was active on Saturday.