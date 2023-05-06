Motocross Statistics | Numbers at Hangtown

Weirdly, Lawrence did not dominate on that portion of the track all day. Aaron Plessinger was the quickest in sector five in moto one, then Lawrence reclaimed his spot in moto two. The fifth sector covered the final four turns of Hangtown, so it is not like there was a jump that only certain riders could do. Breaking down the speed that '18' uncorks in the timed qualification sessions is a rather good way of determining how much more he has in the tank in the motos.