Behind each of the professional Supercross racers we watch every week is a story. We've heard many of these stories from their mouths. After going to a local race and seeing a moto mom helping her daughter at the gate and working on the bike, I had the idea for this feature. Moms play a huge role in our lives growing up, but we don't normally think of them as playing a huge role in our racing, but they obviously do. Whether it's emotional support, making food for the track, or going to the track and holding a stopwatch and putting fuel in the bike, moms play their role. For this fifth edition, I talked to Kari Canard, Honda's Trey Canard.

For the full interview, check out the Vital MX podcast right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida - Vital MX: I always start these out with your background. Where did you grow up, and were you competitive as a kid?

Kari Canard: I mostly grew up in Weatherford, Oklahoma, about an hour and a half west of Oklahoma City. My dad worked in the space program until 1972 down in Houston. Then we moved back to Oklahoma, which is where my parents are from. He was an engineer for TRW Inc., which is cool.

Vital MX: Were you competitive? Did you play any sports?

Kari: I played softball, but I was also a musician. I had a full-ride scholarship to college on trumpet. I then figured out teaching band wasn't what I wanted to do for a living. So, I switched to business. I miss it a lot, to be honest.

Vital MX: I bet. If I could have one wish from a genie in the bottle, I'd want to be able to play music. I have zero ability. What was your introduction to motocross? When did you first hear about this?

Kari: Oh, 1984. Well, I guess I probably saw Wild World of Sports or something, but probably when I met my husband, Roy in 1984. He was very involved in motocross.

Vital MX: What was your initial thought when you started going to the races? What did you think?

Kari: I just thought he was really cute. That's all I cared about.

Vital MX: Haha, that's a great answer. When Trey comes along, do you know it's inevitable that Roy will want him to ride and get him into motocross?

Kari: Well, I don't know if you know Aaron, my oldest son, he did work for Lucas Oil, but he lives out in Southern California. He is four years older than Trey. So, you know, he started as soon as he could. Then, of course, Trey started when he was three, which was young, but he always had good balance and an aptitude for it.

Vital MX: As a mother, were you concerned? That's one of the questions I often ask because, generally, moms are more worried about their kids getting hurt.

Kari: I wasn't until after Trey broke his back. I don't want my grandkids to do it, though. I guess that's not up to me.

Vital MX: You mentioned Trey starting at three. What was his personality like up to three? Did it change when he started riding?

Kari: He was pretty unbearable until he was three. In his defense, he had a lot of earaches, but he was very active and didn't want to sit still. He cried a lot, and when he got his motorcycle, he was just like, "Okay, I'm happy now." Really and truly, that's the way it was.

Vital MX: Did he have any other hobbies or interests as he grew up outside moto? Any other sports?

Kari: No. Well, he played coach pitch baseball, and he's got a great story about that. He's probably told you. He played soccer a little but didn't have much interest in that.

Vital MX: I think he got his first contract at nine. When did you realize his potential was at a high level?

Kari: Oh, my gosh. You know how peewee parents are. We all think he's the next McGrath, and we watched Showtime until it was worn out. I mean, to have a three-year-old racing is pretty rare, but he didn't get much recognition until about 2006. In his last year, he got a really good program. He was on Team Green before, but they really upped the ante on what they gave him, and then he had a lot of success at Ponca and Loretta's.

Vital MX: I believe he won four titles at Loretta's and did have a very successful amateur career. With that and Team Green, there's a lot of sponsor involvement. So, pressure builds, expectations build, and I always think that has to be a lot for a young kid. Motocross kids are a little different. Sometimes they're wired differently, but for the mom, how did you feel about that as the pressure built?

Kari: I probably put more pressure on him, and I somewhat regret that. I wish I had just relaxed a little bit. That's hard to do when you're in the thick of it. You know, you spent $2,000 to go to Vegas, and then you get so mad when things don't go the right way. I should have calmed down. That'd be my advice for everyone. Calm down. The parents, not the kids. The kids handle it or don't handle it. You can't decide that for your child. Just don't put so much pressure on your kids.

Vital MX: When he was growing up, did you have advice as he was racing and figuring out, "Hey, there are these expectations on me? It is somewhat of a job."

Kari: I think he realized that as he got to be about 14 or 15. He started training with Greg Direnzo and started watching his diet seriously. Greg had him training, and he started working on his fitness. That's when he realized, "I can make a living at this if I get serious."

Vital MX: These amateur programs are pretty big. The kids can fall into some pitfalls with egos and other things. Did you talk to him about pitfalls?

Kari: He never had enough ego, to be honest. I always thought he was too humble and meek. He's just a sweet person. We had some competitors with pretty big egos, and we didn't care for that.

Vital MX: A big part of Trey's influence and inspiration, as you've mentioned, was his dad, Roy, who tragically passed away when Trey was 12. I wanted your thoughts on how that shaped him as a child and later as he grew into a man and a professional athlete. How did that situation influence Trey?

Kari: Well, that's a better question for him. I feel he's always trying to make him happy. Let me think about this one. When you have a tragedy, it changes the whole family. I never had any trouble with any of my kids because, I don't know, we just all went through that together. I have three boys, not just two.

Vital MX: I can't imagine that feeling and you having to pull everybody together. I think you're very fortunate because your kids seem to be such good kids and humans.

Kari: Well, they're just like their dad. He was a really nice, good person.

Vital MX: Well, so are you. I've met you a couple of times, and I've seen videos with you, and you seemed like great parents, and you did a very good job.

Kari: I appreciate that. I had a lot of help. I had my parents and our church.

Vital MX: His trying to make his dad proud is a good thing to strive for.

Kari: He used to do his intro at Supercross and always did the wheelie standing on the seat. That was an homage to his dad. We have a picture of him doing that.

Vital MX: I did not know that. That's awesome.

Kari: Of course, his dad didn't have a helmet on. It was the 70s, you know.

Vital MX: How did that situation change your role as a parent?

Kari: Well, I had that shop to run, and my other advice is to go into something other than the motorcycle business. That was very tough. My oldest son was almost 16 and was off to college in a couple of years. I remember thinking; I just want their lives to be as normal as possible. In hindsight, I should have realized their lives wouldn't be normal, but that was my goal anyway. Let's make things seem as normal as possible, move along, and keep going. Then Trey got serious, and I kind of stepped back a bit. Brent Presnell, his mechanic, stepped in. He actually left college to come to help us, and they kind of took over the program.

Vital MX: When Trey does go pro, what was that like for you? I'm sure that's a relief. It's another step in the right direction. He's going to start getting paid.

Kari: Oh, yeah. We're very proud of what he's done. It's a special moment. You're very proud. I don't remember what his number was at Millville that year. He always wanted to be 41 like his dad. Aaron was 141, and Trey was 241. If he ever raced, Jackson would be 341, but I didn't have the money or the will to start that with Jackson. He's a football player. He has almost a full scholarship. During the rookie year, there are no guarantees that you'll ever make it. I can name a lot of amateurs that were successful and didn't make it in pros.

Vital MX: In '08, when in his rookie season, he wins the 250 East title, that's the highest of highs. How did you feel about that? Could you believe it?

Kari: I started to believe it around, well, Daytona was big. About the third or fourth race, I started to really believe it. Then, of course, St. Louis, I think there was, what, a two-point difference, maybe three. (Note: Trey had 3 points on Ryan Villopoto) They were close. Then there was the whole 'running him into the pole' thing that just kind of ruined the night, but that's not what happened. Yeah, it was a great year.

Vital MX: In 2010, he won the 250 outdoor title and came from something like 57 points down to beat Christophe Pourcel. What an inspirational story of never giving up.

Kari: His Steel City Race was my favorite race that he's ever had when he beat Pourcel both motos.

Vital MX: Just because he beat him both motos, or does something else stand out about it in the way he rode?

Kari: They had such battles. It was just something else. I remember Pourcel and Trey got along fine. In fact, I think Trey told some people to stop booing him at one race. A lot of people would boo because he was French or whatever. I remember Christophe standing on the side of the podium, just kind of shaking his head like, "What happened?"

Vital MX: Trey had the highest of highs and Christophe had the lowest of lows.

Kari: I don't think he would have won that championship if Christophe hadn't gone down that moto at Pala.

Vital MX: Things fell into place for him, but again, it's 'never give up', and he didn't.

Kari: No, he didn't. He didn't.

Vial MX: He gets the MXdN selection with Ryan Dungey and Andrew Short the same year. That's another proud moment to be on that team. That's a box he can check off in his career.

Kari: Yeah, especially here in the USA. It was pretty special.

Vital MX: I can't imagine any moment in Trey's life that you weren't proud of the guy. He's just such a successful and awesome person.

Kari: Yeah, he is. He really is.

Vital MX: With the highs come the lows; you mentioned one earlier: the broken back. That was 2012 in Los Angeles when Ryan Morais landed on him. Insanely scary moment. Walk us through that. Were you there that night?

Kari: Oh, yeah. I went to every race until he got married. I knew it was bad because getting him off the track took a really long time. He was scared. I don't think he had full feelings in his legs when he came off the track. He was terrified, of course. I think he still has a numb spot on one of his thighs. Yeah, that was a scary, scary deal.

Vital MX: Guys have come out a lot worse off than him. He was very fortunate to even come back and race. I think, as a mom, that's the biggest fear, right? That a major injury is going to happen.

Kari: For sure.

Vital MX: Then he comes back, and at his second race back, he breaks his femur. Now, are you thinking it's time to do something different?

Kari: He's broken that femur three times. I don't remember where we were. Oh, Washougal. I think he broke it twice at Washougal, and then I feel like he broke it three times. Maybe I'm wrong. I just kept telling him, "Don't give up." That probably wasn't great advice, but I didn't want him to give up until he was ready to give up.

Vital MX: Yeah, he would have regretted it. I think the support from you like that that probably meant the world to him.

Kari: I hope so.

Vital MX: His personality, as we've talked about, is one of the nicest humans I've ever met, but on the track, a little bit like Andrew Short, where it's almost Jekyll and Hyde. What did you think of that personality, and did you ever see the aggression off the bike?

Kari: Of course, I've seen him get mad. If he ever tilts his head to one side and his ears turn red, you might want to leave, but not really. He had some frustrating times, sitting on a couch healing while his competitors were out there racing and getting better. It was tough for him.

Vital MX: When you're a motocross racer or any athlete, and you have those injuries, and you can't do what you love. You wonder if you're ever going to get back to the spot you were in and it's a very mentally challenging thing to go through. In the last few years, these riders have actually started talking about mental health in our sport.

Kari: Trey might be part of that because he tried to talk about track safety. I guess that's not necessarily mental health, but still. He kind of got shut down on that, but I think it would have been a good thing.

Vital MX: He retired from racing and is now working at Honda, where he's done some test riding. Does that make you a little more comfortable? He's still in and enjoying the sport, but he's not racing.

Kari: It's cool. In fact, he took Jackson with him to Red Bud today. He's enjoying it. I don't think he's pumped about all the travel because he has a little one at home now, but it's the best of both worlds. You're still getting to ride factory equipment and getting paid for it. I'm proud of the development that he's had a part in at Honda. I think he's helped their bikes.

Vital MX: It's hard to argue when you look at the success they've had in 2023.

Kari: Yeah, I really feel like he's a big part of that.

Vital MX: What do you feel this sport gave your son?

Kari: We had so much fun traveling around. I mean, I wouldn't do it again, but you know that we had a box van that we had famous stories about. Just the travels and we had so much fun when the boys were smaller. Then with Trey, I've gotten to go to many places I would never have gone to and seen a lot of things I wouldn't have gotten to see. We always joke that his dad would have come unglued if he knew we knew Roger DeCoster and Jeff Ward. Unfortunately, he wasn't around for all of that. Those were his heroes, my husband's heroes.

Vital MX: That's special that Trey gets to have that. What are some of your fondest memories with Trey and the boys, whether traveling in the box van or just at home? Anything that stands out?

Kari: There are so many stories in that box van. My husband took a cargo van, and he put this thing over the top so two people could sleep up there. Then a bed on the bottom, a bathroom and shower combo, and a toilet.

Vital MX: He just built it himself?

Kari: Yeah, that's what we had. They used to argue about who had to sleep on top with Roy because it was longer, so he always slept up top. It was a little bit like sleeping in a coffin, and the boys argued every time, "I slept up there last time. No, I slept there." I thought that was always kind of funny. One of his friends fell out of the toilet thing going down the road one time. That was funny. There was always something happening.

Vital MX: We'll wrap this up with what you are most proud of. When you think of your son and his career, what are you most proud of?

Kari: In his career, he kept going and didn't give up. I think that's an inspiration. It should be an inspiration to people. Never give up.

Vital MX: How about the Ted Talk he did? I imagine that one stood out for you.

Kari: Yeah, because that's something that you tell people, "Hey, Trey's going to do a Ted Talk," and people were actually like, "Oh, I know what that is." He's famous as a racer but not famous as a person out in the out and about, which is nice because he can go to a mall, and nobody knows who he is. When he's going through the airport, wherever they're flying to tonight, people might know who he is, but it's nice to be famous, but not everywhere.