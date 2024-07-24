Momentum Metamorphosis – The Paradigm Shift

There is a lot said about bike set-up, fitness and confidence whenever one tries to better understand the landscape in sport. Is it possible that a crucial element, momentum, is overlooked? It's impossible for one to measure such impetus, but the impact could be felt in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship. How so?

Well, first and foremost, it is important to consider the countless forms in which momentum can exist. It's most noticeable in those who can win multiple races in a row and remain uninjured, of course. Momentum can also be present when one sticks with the same team unit for a prolonged period – there's a lot to be said about the power that comes from a support network that understands the subtleties of how an athlete operates in and out of competition. To achieve all of that inside of one environment can equal immortality in some instances.

Jett Lawrence has sat in that hot seat for some time – Honda HRC know how to compensate for whatever shortcomings he has and, until recently, he had embraced a run of four seasons without a notable ailment. Consider that the previous health problem occurred in just his third race as a full-time professional and, in essence, his professional career had been uninterrupted. Issues arise in all arenas, yes, but he was able to maintain a clean record for that amount of time. Zero in on what has happened since his 450MX debut and momentum has oozed from his pours.

The 12 months that Lawrence had spent on a CRF450R could be considered a dream. Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross started with victories, which helped him establish immediate momentum and quell doubts, and the ball therefore rolled at such speed. Now, before a return to the present day, recollect what Chase Sexton dealt with in that time. A concussion and team switch, which was trickier than expected, stopped him from making inroads, then there was an additional hand issue too. The two leviathans of the current era sat on opposite ends of the spectrum, despite meeting on the same racetrack each week.

Sexton's personal tide started to turn towards the end of Monster Energy Supercross, but the second race on the Pro Motocross schedule was where he established an obvious base to build on. '4' is sat on three consecutive victories, as well as seven moto wins, and can embrace the benefits of such elusive momentum at last. "It does a lot… A lot," Sexton exclaimed in an exclusive post-race discussion. "I felt that I faced an uphill battle in the whole of the outdoor series last year. I came back, he was already on a roll and it does mean a lot. We will see what happens when he comes back."

This is the crux of this. What will happen when Lawrence returns to the fold, expects to pick up where he left off and encounters the same difficulties that Sexton faced last season? The narrative has flipped without question: Lawrence will attempt to overcome that whilst Sexton bears the fruit of his recent labor. The fact that '1' has never faced such a situation fuels such fascination. There are countless layers to this battle that was one dimensional for the best part of a full season. When the two share a start line for the first time in just three months, there will be few similarities to the previous occasion.

The ideal scenario would be for both to exist in this elusive space at the same time, but that is so rare in sport let alone one as cruel as this. There is the potential for a run to be derailed on each day here, unlike in a sport like Formula 1 where the fear comes from a car that lacks potential. Perhaps that is pessimistic? It is not out of the question for the pair to face off at their respective peaks. 2022 Pro Motocross showed hints of that: Sexton continues to point to that as a period where he was at peace and Eli Tomac was just as buoyant with no complaints.

For now, however, let's continue to ponder how this drastic switch in positions will impact the conclusion of this season and the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship. There is still time before then, sure, and the situation could be altered multiple times prior to that. For Sexton, maintaining momentum is just as important as it was to gather it. Lawrence will start from zero and so he has little control. What he can do, nonetheless, is prepare his mindset for a drastic turn of events. The mouth waters at the prospect of what's to come.