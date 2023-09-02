Milt Reimer | A Discussion with the Owner of FXR



I was recently invited to the 2024 FXR Dealer Meeting in Prior Lake, Minnesota to see what's new and coming soon. It's already established that FXR Moto and Snow make top notch gear and accessories, but to see how much product they had on display was a bit mind boggling. The Dealer Meeting primarily focused on the Snow line of product, but the FXR family bleeds moto and were sure to have some MX gear on display. They even have some great speakers to discuss the line. Jeremy Martin, Phil Nicoletti, Mike Brown, and Kris Keefer were all in attendance to speak to the dealers about their experience with the company and gear. Also in attendance was Milt Reimer, the owner of FXR and possibly the biggest fan of Supercross and motocross in the group. I grabbed Milt for a few minutes during some downtime to ask him some questions.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: It's been a couple of years since you have been able to do one of these. How impressed are you with how it's gone so far? There’s a lot of dealers here.

Milt Reimer: Yeah, it's great. It's great to actually just get back together with everyone and meet people that we haven't seen in three years, especially from the management team side. Then just building those relationships, understanding what they want and always working to improve ourselves.

Vital MX: Primarily we’re here for the snow side of FXR. But you're also presenting some 23.5 model gear. There's also some secret stuff in another room that maybe we won't talk about right now. It seems like they're having a good time. You did a presentation talking about all the expectations for the year and how well the business is doing. How's everybody seem to be taking it so far?

Milt: I think it's going really well. Ultimately, it helps us understand what they need and they help us understand what we need to produce. But just in general, there's a great vibe. The energy is a super positive and so excited.

FXR Moto

Vital MX: Everybody I've talked to seems to be really into it and I am in awe of how much stuff you have on display. I knew FXR had a ton of product, but I can't even wrap my brain around how much stuff is on display.

Milt: Yeah, it's a crazy thing. When we look at the showroom there's 300 feet of grid wall and it's covered and yet that's about a quarter of what we have. So, it's kind of mind boggling. But at the same time, there's product and niche product that we develop for everyone, and our brand is kind of like KTM, we make something for everybody. That's the key.

Vital MX: You have a major passion for moto. When you started this business, you really started on the snow side and from my understanding, the motorcycle side was a passion project that over the years has really taken off. Now FXR is one of, I think you said top five or so gear companies in the business, but to me it’s grown into a top two or three company. It's really impressive what you've done with what started as a passion project.

Milt: It’s interesting for us because it was a long-term goal of mine to dig into moto in a deep way. We started it before 2000. But always our snow growth kept us so focused on that and we didn't have the human resources and the capacity to do moto to the extent that we should have. Then around 2015, we just changed it up and said, “We've got to make each collection count”. Because I have 20 guys that are with a motocross background on staff, and they all love it and it's something that we all depend on just for our own sanity and enjoy the sport. So much so that passion has led us to really dig and use the resources we have to produce a world class product and platform and fit and function. That's always what it’s about, user experience and engagement. So, those two all connect together really well.

Vital MX: Most everybody that works for you has the same passion. They all ride. Everybody I've talked to and met this weekend talks about either riding sleds, as you call them, or snow bikes or moto. They follow motocross and Supercross. I think it'd be very difficult to have the success you have without that kind of passion from your employees.

Milt: Absolutely. The employees are key and they're like partners and friends. We work so hard on all the same projects, and everybody has a different lead in a different role, but they all understand that whole level of commitment. In moto you have to put in the work, put in the time, you've got to fix stuff. It's a very solution-oriented mindset and that type of person is hard to find. Motocross’ers completely get it, and so many of our guys snowmobile too, in that same manner. So, it really just creates that perfect storm for us to create product and always try to outdo what we did.

FXR Moto

Vital MX: I’ve been told you still ride a lot. You've qualified for Loretta's a few times, and I was told by one of your employees that you're still fast. How much do you get to ride now?

Milt: They're probably being generous, but I enjoy it and I love it. I was just battling with a kid that's a quarter my age here on the weekend. I'm a recreational rider that did it for years, but you have to ride to stay relevant and it's also great for the body, min and soul.

Vital MX: You're in good shape.

Milt: It helps and it's a commitment to moto that forces those things. When I'm in good shape to ride moto, I can ride my 250 horsepower turbo sleds. I can hang on to everything. It reduces the risk. To do the stuff at the level we do, you have to have fun with the equipment. You're just enjoying it and really having a passion for both sports, and they connect so closely.

FXR Moto

Vital MX: FXR is still a relatively a small company, it’s not owned by a conglomerate, so you can do smaller batches of gear sets, you can do Special Editions, you can do individual stuff. Kris Keefer had his own design. I think that's something that's really special about what you do, and I would assume that's something that you want to hold on to.

Milt: Absolutely. We're niche in our own way, and we're not about monetizing it. If you do a good job at what you do, ultimately the sales come, the consumer response is there because they're engaging in it with you. That to me is what it's about. It's about relationships and having fun. We're just chasing our passions and our dreams, and then the business, if you run it well, it'll take care of itself.

Vital MX: Again, the brand has grown significantly in the last five years. You support a lot of privateers. You're on the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, which gets a lot of eyes on the brand. Talk about the business plan of supporting privateers and also being very vet friendly, something that you're probably very passionate about.

Milt: All of those things we connect with, and it resonates with me. We have a massive rider support program, but I was one of those kids at one point, you know? I remember being on a 50% discount gear deal through my dealer, and so that's the part of it where we're trying to give back to the industry. Andy White, the FXR Moto brand manager, does a fabulous job with that. Connecting with riders and being race director for KTM Canada for ten years and personal friends with so many people, including the president of KTM North America. A lot of the OEMs are calling us to see, “Hey, we need a rider here. Who do you know, Andy”? So, we're inside the loop right now and having a lot of fun with that. So, because of all this shared passion.

FXR Moto

Vital MX: As far as the design process, when you look at all your gear, there's a lot of colorways, a lot of graphic designs. A lot of the bigger companies say that's difficult to do. You can't have that many lines. But you do it and give a lot of options to people. Where do you draw the line? How do you decide what's cool? What's too much? Do you even have a line?

Milt: That's hard to say because the line is moving and I think that a lot of the time and all throughout our history making more product than what's needed at times, you're searching, you're looking just where is the sales, where the data falls, and looking at how people like to express themselves. It's quite shocking often, when I'll put stuff out there and I'll say, “We've got to do these vision pieces like this”, because they may get a magazine cover, they get this and that there, but they don't sell as well. Then all of a sudden, like we did our Dart Frog this year, and at World's Vets, there's a bunch of older guys wearing Dart Frog. We’re just having fun with it because the sport of motocross is about pure passion and fun and the guys can do what they want with it.

Vital MX: What's next? I know you have some special stuff coming up. Is there anything that you can actually talk about that might be coming down the line? Something FXR fans can be looking for?

Milt: We have so many irons in the fire right now and we're going to be throwing a few surprises out very shortly into the industry. We'll just continue to evolve. Like a racer we're looking at what did we do last year and how can we be better next year? So, we're excited about where we're going and just developing different product categories that we're not even involved in right now that I think will be pretty meaningful. There's definitely product coming down the pipe that I think will make quite an impact in the industry.