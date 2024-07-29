Marchbanks on Early Pro Circuit Kawasaki Start | Garrett Marchbanks Interview

Garrett Marchbanks' 2024 season has not gone to plan. He injured his thumb during the Monster Energy Supercross season in Nashville effectively ending his season early. He then was injured again at the opening round of the Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway during press day. He made his return to racing at Southwick with the goal of earning his points for SMX, but was released from his contract with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha two rounds later. Garrett had already signed a contract to race for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2025 but was not guaranteed a spot to finish out the '24 season once released from his current contract. Luckily, Pro Circuit announced he would finish the season out with them in the 250MX class. We reached out to Marchbanks once the announcement was made to get his thoughts on a crazy season and chain of events. You can listen to the full interview below.