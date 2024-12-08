Loretta Lynn's Storyland | Stories to Inspire

The 2024 Monster Energy Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross Championships saw 1,512 riders race throughout the week in 36 classes, and every single one of those riders has a story to tell. Nobody just shows up to the Ranch and races without struggles and hardships. Fulfilling the dream takes months of planning, training, racing, saving money, and mental preparation. We talked to a few participants about their stories of making it to Loretta's and wanted to share them with you.

Jacob Jones

Hometown: Brentwood, Ca

Classes: 250C & 450C

Jacob Jones’ story could easily have been sad. He could have let himself wallow in self-pity after a crash at 12 years of age led to him needing a nerve transplant and was told he may never be able to ride a dirt bike again. He could have given up a few years later when a tragedy occurred with one of his best friends. Instead, the now 18-year-old dug deep and found his way to Loretta Lynn’s

About six years ago Jacob was riding at a local track on a practice day when he crashed, landed on his shoulder, and had his bike land on top of him. He went to the hospital believing he had broken or dislocated his left shoulder. The hospital confirmed it was broken and it would heal in a few months. Eight months later it hadn’t improved, and he struggled to lift it.

Jacob’s family took him to Shriners Children’s Hospital for a second opinion and they immediately told them he needed surgery. The nerve leading to his rear deltoid was dying which would cause his deltoid to eventually die. They took a nerve from his elbow and transplanted it in his shoulder, and he was told he had a 50/50 chance of it working. It did not work, and he had very little mobility and Jacob said that it was upsetting but it motivated and pushed him to prove the doctors wrong. He believed he could get back to motocross, so he kept working, and a few years later he did just that.

Jacob started riding in his backyard, which was initially difficult with the lack of mobility in his shoulder. Jacob adapted his riding style in order to compensate for the shoulder, which he said made it difficult to even grab the milk out of the refrigerator and bring it to eye level. He said, “I could have complained, but that wouldn’t have made it better. I had to get passed that mentally.”

Jacob Jones

Eventually, he started going back to the local tracks which was exciting because he got to hang out with his friends there. He admitted he wasn’t one of the ‘popular’ kids at school, the track was where his friends were, and he fit in. Unfortunately, a few weeks after getting back to the tracks one of his best friends, Tyler, crashed and hit his head. Tyler passed away and Jacob found himself dealing with something a kid should not be dealing with.

At first, he didn’t want to leave his bed, and couldn’t stop thinking about it. It didn’t feel real, and it heavily impacted him. Once again, he realized wallowing wasn’t going to make it better, so he used it for motivation similar to his injury. He believed Tyler would want him to continue his path of racing and making Loretta’s.

He raced Loretta’s in 2022 on 50s but hadn’t returned. Tyler had also planned on making it to the Ranch, so Jacob was even more determined. He found the RDC Foundation on Instagram and read Ryder Colvin’s story. He wanted to be involved with good people like the Colvins so he submitted his story.

Jacob Jones

Jacob said he didn’t race very much in 2024, but he did race areas in California and qualified. He did a few other local races and wasn’t very prepared when the Regionals arrived. He could only ride on the weekends because it’s expensive and riding every day around school is a lot. His family couldn’t afford to have him at the track every day, but two weeks before Regionals they decided they’d give it a shot.

When the time came, he was nervous due to the lack of prep, but he wanted to give it his all since he knew what his parents had put into it. In the end, he won a Regional title and qualified in the 250C and 450C classes. His confidence soared and all he could think about was Loretta’s.

“Once I knew it was possible, all I wanted to do was pursue it. I felt good knowing what I’d been through, adapting, and making it,” Jacob said. Thankfully, Monica Colvin and the RDC Foundation awarded him a $5000 scholarship, which helped him fulfill his goal of getting to Loretta’s.

Jacob and his family made it to the Ranch where his dad (Josh), mom (Coral), brother (Lucas), and Grandma (Lori) watched him compete at the biggest amateur national in the world. Jacob went DNF-37-18 for 36th in 250C and DNF-24-32 for 33rd in 450C. He and his family enjoyed the week of racing together, even with an eventful couple of motos.

In moto one, he was second when he tangled with the leader, crashed, and smashed his exhaust pipe, causing a DNF. The guys at FMF hooked him up with a new one which also got pancaked in moto two. He had a last-place gate pick due to his DNF and another rider hit him destroying the new pipe. Even with the damage he rode from last to 24th. They then robbed his brother’s bike for another pipe, and he finished his week of racing.

Jacob and his family, much like the other stories in this feature, are the best part of our sport. Yes, watching Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross is extremely exciting, but friends and family are what bring us mere mortals together at our local events or ride days. Overcoming challenges and getting away from our troubles is part of why we love to ride, and Jacob is a clear image of that.

Jacob’s Instagram is @jacobjones.56 if you'd like to follow his story.

Dave Martinez

Hometown: Victorville, Ca

Classes: Senior (45+) & Masters (50+)

There are many reasons riders want to compete at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross National Championships, and Dave Martinez’s may bring a tear to one’s eyes. Dave turned fifty in April and 2024 was his first time to the Ranch. Like many of us, he started riding dirt bikes early in his childhood with his dad and brother which bonded them together.

Dave began by riding in the high desert of Southern California and by the age of 12 was doing local races with local organizations such as the CRC and CMC at tracks including Racetown, Palmdale (LACR), and Paris.

Around the age of 15, Dave’s dad quit racing so he could focus on taking Dave racing. He remembers his dad telling him that you have one shot at life and if you don’t take a chance at your dream you’ll never know. Dave is now a stepparent to two daughters, Maci and Madi, and expressed how unbelievable what his dad did for him was. His dad got his satisfaction from watching his kids race.

Dave Martinez and Family

Loretta’s was talked about often amongst Dave, his brother, and his dad but it just wasn’t a possibility. His parents were blue-collar people with four kids, and they simply didn’t have the money to make the trip. It was something they always wanted to do, and the family would have loved it, but they never made it.

In his twenties, he went to EMT school as a backup, but he continued to race and chase his dream of making ‘the big show’ while working in construction. Dave didn’t make it to ‘the big show,’ but his passion for the sport never wavered.

Dave continued to ride and race but didn’t believe he’d ever make it to Loretta’s. Much like his family, he was a working man with a wife (Stephanie) and two kids. At 34, Dave became a fireman and now works for the Apple Valley Fire Protection District in SoCal, which is another factor adding to the difficulties of leaving for multiple weeks to go to a race. Loretta’s is scheduled in the middle of California’s fire season.

Keefer Inc. Testing’s Kris Keefer is a childhood friend of Fireman Dave’s, and anyone who knows Kris knows he can be motivating. He had tried getting Dave to qualify a couple of years ago, but Dave felt it was too selfish to spend the money due to his responsibilities to his family.

Keefer continued to push Dave as a friend should, and Dave decided to try an area qualifier this year. His wife was on board and told him, “Let’s do this.” Dave said, “There was no way I thought I’d make it. Those guys are too fast, but I did better than I expected and surprised myself.” Dave did qualify and spent numerous days at the track grinding with Keefer and other friends preparing for the nationals.

Dave’s father passed away a few years ago, but he loved the sport until the day he died. Dave used that as motivation and was very emotional when he qualified from the Regional at Fox Raceway. He would be taking his dad’s memory with him to the Ranch and knew it would have made him proud. Along with his father’s memory, Dave had another motivating factor that inspired him.

Towards the end of 2023, the Fire and Police GP was held at Elsinore MX and one of his friends crashed and passed away. It was tough to swallow as he remembered his buddy would bring his bike to the station and talk about settings and things like that. Again, Dave mentions how we only live once, accidents happen, and we can’t let fear stop us from doing something we’ve wanted to do.

Dave Martinez

His department was 100% behind him and his fellow firefighters covered his shifts that vacation didn’t cover. They were sending him videos of them sitting around watching his races while he was at the race and supporting him. “It’s a brotherhood like no other,” Dave says.

The first day was tough because he knew how much his dad would have enjoyed opening ceremonies and just being there. In the end, Dave battled with the heat and his own expectations and came away with 27-31-34 finishes for 30th in the Senior (45+) class and 24-21-29 for 25th in the Masters (50+) class. Dave learned a lot and was pretty hard on himself but had a great time with friends and his family.

He said, “It was nerve wracking being on the gate with 40 riders and going into the first turn. It was all new. My arms were pumped up, and I didn’t ride the way I know how to.” He talked about the humidity, track conditions, baking in the heat while riding, etc. It would sound to many like he had a miserable time, but that’s just what Loretta Lynn’s does to racers.

He also told us he learned a lot, had a goal of top 20 and got to 21st, and most importantly his dad always said, “I don’t care how you finish as long as you don’t give up.” Dave didn’t give up even after a crash left him with a cut on his chin that he thought for sure needed stitches. This was amusing to his wife Stephanie and the Keefers because they said it wasn’t bad, he was just being dramatic.

Dave has said he’s one and done at Loretta’s. He experienced it and that is all he needed, but Dave races the same classes as I do, and I plan on making it in 2025. Dave, I’m gonna need you to go back, brother.

Dave's family Instagram is @Mart74Family if you'd like to follow his story.

Kya Chisholm

Hometown: Crenbrook, British Columbia, Canada

Classes: WMX

Kya Chisholm and her family were another story heard at Loretta’s thanks to Monica Colvin and the RDC Foundation. Kya grew up in Canada and was involved in numerous sports, but two drew her in. Kya has been splitting her time the last few years between motocross and boxing.

Kya and her brother spent a lot of time with their dad, Miles, in the boxing clubs and a couple of years ago she decided to officially start fighting. She had a few fights here and there, and during Covid, she and her brother Jaxson trained. Over those couple of years, they got into it more and more and she eventually went to a camp in Montreal with Team Canada. Kya fought in Nationals this past March and finished second in her division.

Boxing took up about half of her year, while the other half she rode and trained in motocross. She grew up racing but didn’t take it too seriously until around 2020 when she began training at Grindstone in California with Cari Schehr. Her first big race was in Washougal, which made her fall in love with the sport even more. Kya has overcome significant injuries including breaking both her legs and having a back injury, but like many in the sport, she kept pushing forward.

Kya Chisholm

Racing in Washougal and her passion for the sport brought on a discussion of going to Loretta Lynn’s and in 2023 Kya and her family made a small attempt at qualifying. A family issue kept them away, but she wasn’t deterred. In 2024 she refocused and decided she wanted another attempt, even putting off college for a year to make her dream come true.

Kya raced the Regional at Fox Raceway but said she just couldn’t put all the pieces together. Something positive did come out of that race though. She met Monica and Lance Colvin, heard Ryder’s story, and applied for the RDC scholarship. She was awarded $1500 which helped with a portion of the cost to head to Tennessee after she qualified at Hangtown a week later.

Kya Chisholm

Kya made it to the Ranch with her dad, mom (Cindy), brother, Grandparents, Aunt, Uncle, and Cousins all there to support and enjoy the experience as a family. Kya went 25-34-27 for 28th in the WMX class and told us, “As a family it brought us closer. We do every race as a family. We drove across the entire country to go to a race, and it brought so much light to us.”

She mentioned she had always thought about and imagined what Loretta’s was like, and being on the track and seeing all the riders was incredible. Kya’s smile would tell you all you need to know about what the experience meant to her and her family. It’s more motivation to go back and find more stories next year.

Kya’s Instagram is @KyaChisholm66 if you'd like to follow her story.

Monica Colvin - RDC Foundation

Monica and Lance Colvin's story is one no parent should ever endure. In February 2023, their son Ryder was training at Mesquite MX in, Arizona when he crashed and passed away. Ryder was in the midst of training for Loretta Lynn's, and that moment changed the course of the Colvins' lives forever.

Making it to Loretta's was one of Ryder's dreams, but injuries hampered his attempts in the past. Ryder was making one more attempt at Loretta's in 2023 before he headed to EMT school and eventually becoming a fireman, much like Dave Martinez. When tragedy struck, the Colvins turned their grief into a way to give back in Ryder's name.

Monica and Ryder Colvin

The Colvins formed the RDC Foundation to stay involved and give back to the motocross community because they knew Ryder would have wanted that. He was a kid that always saw the good in things and wanted to help others. So, that's what the RDC Foundation does. The scholarship was created to help take some of the financial burden off amateur riders that do not have the benefit of factory support. The RDC Foundation is a non-profit corporation, and donations are tax-deductible. 100% of the support goes directly to amateur riders, and Monica and Lance are passionate about supporting these kids because Ryder was so passionate.

The RDC Foundation takes donations and uses merchandise sales and giveaways to raise money for scholarships. They then give to offset the cost of going to Loretta's for others with the same dream. Their goal is to make it easier and more enjoyable for families struggling to get to the event. Monica said that Ryder wanted to include everyone in things. He was friendly and encouraging, and they wanted to pass those characteristics on to their recipients.

Monica Colvin and Kya Chisholm

Monica was at the Ranch all week this year and was kind enough to introduce us to Jacob Jones and Kya Chisholm, who you read about above. She spent all her time with the families, helping and ensuring they had the best experiences possible. She said, "If Ryder is watching, I don't want to disappoint him." Clearly, her heart was invested in the families involved with RDC. It was all about enjoying the moment, not the pressures of performing. "It's not about winning or losing. We're just thankful to be here," Monica said.

The Chisholms and Jones' expressed how grateful they were, and the bond they had built was inspiring and heartwarming. Our sport is incredibly powerful in supporting those in need and the Colvins are fantastic ambassadors for motocross. The RDC Foundation is thankful for the help of others such as Donny Emler Jr. and Joel Thornberry at FMF Racing for the trophies, Cari Schehr with Grindstone Compound, Travis Marx from the PulpMX Show for designing the raffle page, Primo Marotto at Scott Goggles, Skip Norfolk with Hudl Brewery, and Mesquite MX. If you would like to help, donate, or apply for a scholarship for 2025, you can visit www.RDCracing.com.

RDC Foundation's Instagram is @RDCracing.