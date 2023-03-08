This is a difficult feature to write because I'm sad. In fact, I'm very sad. I have been riding the '23 Husqvarna FC 350 and recently had to return it. That bike rekindled my love for riding and motivated me to get in shape. If you've been considering the 350 platform, hopefully, my experience with it will be helpful.

For those of you who don't know, I'm a 48-year-old vet rider and have raced the Novice class for too long. I was generally a top-five guy in that class and didn't ride enough to improve. I'm also 6'2" and was 200 lbs when I got the bike, but I have since dropped to 180 lbs.

I rode the 350 for the first time when I got it home in East Texas at my buddy's private track, Six Feet Under. My first impression can be summed up by a phone call I made on the way home from the track. I called Michael Lindsay and said, "If you want this bike back, you'll have to come get it." I fell in love with it almost instantly. That may have just been because of the electric start. Truthfully, I had never felt so comfortable on a bike on the track.

Seven10 Designs

My first impression during the first few laps was that I didn't love the stock Pro Taper bar bend because the sweep felt very low. That, coupled with the 10mm lowered suspension, made the bike feel compact and a bit awkward. Once I was riding, I kind of forgot about that because of how the bike handled. The bike felt incredibly stable and would track anywhere I put it. I was doing sections on this track better than I ever had before. I felt that the bike would do whatever I wanted, and it built my confidence quickly. When I came off the track, I said to my buddy, "I wonder if that is what Eli Tomac feels when he's 'on'." I could not wait to ride it more and in different conditions.

Over the next year, I put about 55 hours on the bike, and my fondness did not waver. I was impressed with the stock WP XACT 48mm split air fork and rear shock. I rode on several tracks and in different conditions with the stock suspension. When I first got the bike, it felt a little soft, and it needed a little more hold-up. I kept the air pressure set at the suggested 10.6 bar and adjusted the clickers in on compression a few clicks. I eventually found a setting I liked, which never felt harsh or unstable. I was able to charge through rough braking bumps with more confidence than I ever had, and it also worked well on bigger jumps. I did have Race Tech put in their spring conversion kit after about six hours on the stock stuff to see if it made a big difference. I don't believe it did. I actually did a test a month before returning the bike where I switched them out in-between practice sessions, and it made me remember how good the stock stuff is. I know some guys do not like the air fork, but I liked it.

Seven10 Designs

Regarding chassis, we've all heard that this model was stiffer than the previous generation. I am not as 'in tune' with the bike as most pro riders or test riders, so I can only tell you what I felt. I'm learning to pay more attention to what I feel so I can do this job at a higher level. Early on, I felt the front end would almost float and give a bit of head shake on deceleration going into corners. I raised the forks, and it made it much better. The bike tracked where I wanted it without swapping or unwanted reactions. I loved how it cornered as well. I could lay it into a berm or a rut and feel confident in what the bike would do.

The 350-engine package is a talking point I get asked about regularly. "Does it have enough power? How much torque does it have?" I found it to be almost a perfect blend of a 250F and 450F. It had plenty of torque and power to get out of deep corners and over any jump I was willing to hit at 48. Listen, the 250s are a lot of work to ride, and the 450s can feel like you're holding on for dear life at times. The 350 has a very 'rideable' power band that never scared me. I never felt I didn't have enough power to get over an obstacle or through any section. It has enough low-end grunt to jump obstacles out of a tight corner at my local track and enough on top to go as fast as I wanted to.

Seven10 Designs

A couple of other highlights for me were how light the bike feels. The 350 only weighs a few pounds less than the 450 but seems much lighter on track. It didn't wear me out as much as a 450. Keep in mind this is my first new bike since 2015, so the electric start was huge, and the Brembo brakes are top-notch. The ease of changing the air filter on the Husky was nice. I'm used to having to pull the seat off, but on the Husky, there's a side panel that just pops off, and it's right there. The stock hour meter is a nice extra as well.

This bike also comes with some cool features, like a mapping switch with two maps. Map one offers linear power delivery, while map two offers a more aggressive and explosive power delivery. There are also the Traction Control, Quickshift, and Launch Control options on the switch. I did not mess with these all that often.

Seven10 Designs

With the positives come negatives. The Austrian model bikes use a mixture of hardware for mounting plastics and other things. In order to take off the radiator shrouds, I had to have three separate tools. That needs to be redesigned. The stock seat cover has little grip, so I suggest changing that. Also, for some reason, there are a couple of spokes right next to the bead lock that comes loose almost every ride. This is common on this model, from what I've been told.

Over the ten months of riding and racing the Husky 350, I didn't add many aftermarket parts, but I did add a few. I switched the bars out for a bend I preferred to get more comfort, and I replaced the stock ODI Lock-On grips with some Pro Taper half-waffle grips. I also put a set of Scar Titanium Gripper foot pegs and a Scar Titanium brake tip to get more surface area and grip. When it came time to change the chain and sprockets, I removed the stock chain guide for a TM Designworks Factory Edition FX two-piece chain guide because it's easier to replace when it wears.

Seven10 Designs

To wrap this up, my overall impression of the 2023 Husqvarna FC 350 is very good. I rode and raced it on numerous tracks in many conditions, and it always performed. Because of this bike and the improvements I made riding it, I finally moved up to the Intermediate class, and I've taken a step forward in my abilities. I truly believe the 350 platform is perfect for a vet rider of any caliber but also a great choice for younger riders. It's just a fun bike, and it gets the job done, and I would spend my own money on a 350.