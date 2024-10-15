Leatt 5.5 Flexlock Boots | Tested - 200 Hours Later

Leatt was established in 2005 and is most commonly known for their revolutionary neck brace. Fast forward five years and the company expanded past their single product, releasing a range of body and chest protection. Between 2012 and 2015, additional products such as knee braces, helmets, and other protection items were introduced to their lineup. Then in 2019, they became one of the few motocross brands that offer head-to-toe offerings at all price points. One of those items was the 5.5 Flexlock boot...which I have over 200 hours in over the course of the past three years. Now that I've received a fresh pair, I figured it was time for a little reflection and thoughts on these tried and true boots I've taken out of my gear bag.

The 200 hour pair of 5.5s.

First Impressions

When I received my first pair of the 5.5 Flexlock boots, I was quite excited even with the pink, yellow, and purple colorway (I like having bright gear if that isn't obvious now). From a design point, I like the aggressive look, but it didn't seem as bulky as some other brands I've tried. Also, the linkage in the back of the boot has always given me Iron Man vibes (big plus there). Being that Leatt is somewhat newer in the boot world, I spent some time looking it over and feeling all the materials. Nothing about it felt cheap or poorly made, and it comes with some pretty high quality aluminum buckles. When I first put them on, I immediately felt the support in the ankles and the sizing was perfect. I'm a size ten in shoes and chose a size ten in their boots as well. I also have a foot that's more on the flat/wide side and felt no discomfort. Having a flat foot sometimes does make it harder to find footwear, because even small arches are very uncomfortable for me and pressure points are more common to come by. Another positive in the fitment category is how knee brace friendly these boots were. The one-way velcro top clasp and the gator around the top of the boot held the bottom of my braces snuggly and kept them from sliding down into the boot.

On the Track

Personally, I like a boot that feels tight and doesn’t have a lot of lateral flex but does have enough vertical flex and bike feel to navigate my foot between the peg and shifter. The smaller toe box on the 5.5 helped with keeping my foot from getting stuck under the shifter on most bikes I've tried in the past two years. Originally, I never changed out the spacers in the Flexlock system because I thought it was stiff enough for my liking. However, after I received the new pair I decided to see if I could feel the difference between the spacers, as I could feel a little stiffness difference between my old and new pair. My original boots never gave me an issue with bike grip, and I never really slid off the pegs due to a lack of grip...even after over 200 hours in the boots. However, after swapping out the spacers to the one that give less flex, I found it even easier to stay connected to the frame of the bike and ride in that position without focusing on it as much. So note to users of the 5.5, try the optional Flexlock spacers, you may prefer them. Or, after a certain amount of time on the boot, you might enjoy getting extra time out of the boot by going to the more restrictive spacers. Giving back a little bit of stiffness or support after a full season on the boots. Additionally, the flat rubber design on the inside of the boot grips when you want it to but also doesn’t catch on anything when throwing your leg forward or leaning back. However, it does leave a lot of black marks on the frame of your bike. Nothing that the help of a SOS pad can't solve though.

Durability

How did this boot hold up after two-plus years of riding year-round in at the track, off-road, and a bit of enduro? A lot better then I thought they would have. Normally, with that much time, boots start to rip, let water in, lose stiffness in the ankle, and just don’t seem to stick to foot pegs anymore. Personally, I have yet to experience any of those issues. Yes, they're a bit softer overall from a new pair, but nothing out of this world that caught me off-guard.

After comparing my old trusty pair to the new set of 5.5’s I was given, the biggest difference is how my foot feels in the old set. My outgoing pair seem to be a bit formed to my foot and not quite as tight around the sides. As for the sole of the boot, I’ve ridden on mainly stock pegs and a set of Pro Tapers with a custom cage on them. I can’t say for certain if I was running a set of titanium Raptors or other sharpened pegs that the sole would have held up this long, but it's done well agains the everyday peg that most would be running.

Soles from 200 plus hours of riding.

Final Word

Is the Leatt 5.5 Flexlock boot worth the $499 price tag? In my opinion, yes, they are. While I slip into the category of just your regular weekend warrior and there are some that could put some serious strain on these boots, the 200 hours over the span of three years that these boots have endured has left me impressed. In this time I've never had to replace a single bolt, buckle, or parts. Plus, the support and impact absorption allows it to still take the big hits, while giving me little to no pain (unlike other boots I have used). While yes, the fresh set I just snagged are a bit stiffer and more supportive, my old set are within close enough reason to keep using. With new soles only being $69.99 and whatever price a cobbler charges to install them, I’m pretty confident could get at least another year out of them. Would I spend another $500 on a new pair? With what I've experienced, absolutely without hesitation. Leatt might not be a name brand in boots, but I'd take them into consideration next time you're thinking about something new to protect your feet and ankles.