Phoenix Racing's Kyle Peters lined up at round one of the AMA Arenacross Championship in November to win a record six championships. Sadly, at round four, KP felt a pop in his neck and could not line up for the night's final race. His team had him immediately go to the hospital and get checked out. After an MRI and other tests, Kyle and the team have announced he will need to undergo surgery to fix the problem, and any hopes of a sixth championship are not to be for now. We called KP to learn more about the situation and if he plans to return to racing once he's healed.

Kyle Peters to Pull Out of 2025 Arenacross Series

SALISBURY, North Carolina (January 2nd, 2025) | Five-time and defending AMA Arenacross Champion Kyle Peters will not be on the starting line come January 3rd for round five of the championship, nor any further rounds in this year's series.

In 2022, Peters faced a near career-ending injury after a crash at the St. Louis round of AMA Supercross left him with burst fractures in his C5 and C6 vertebrae. After having six vertebrae fused, from his C4 to T1, and facing nerve damage, Peters didn't walk away from the sport. With his full focus on returning to Arenacross racing, he was able to not only come back and be competitive but continue his streak by winning the next two chapters of the championship in 2023 and 2024.

However, Peters again faces an uphill battle with the same injury. During a slight error at the fourth round of the latest championship in Boise, Peters went a bit too long into the pocket of a landing. In a move all too familiar with most, the large G-out resulted in contact between his head and the handlebars and the aggressive motion let out a "pop." Since then, Peters has faced numbness throughout his left side. Upon further evaluation by doctors, multiple displaced discs and hardware issues in the previously injured region have been found, and surgery is set to follow.

Sadly, Peters will have to withdraw from the 2025 championship to focus on his health and recovery.

Kyle Peters - "Honestly, things could always be worse. While physically the experience I've had since Boise has been worrying, I'm glad to have some answers from doctors and a path moving forward. As for my racing career, this isn't the end; it's just another small detour. I will be back racing, pushing myself, and chasing the sixth title soon enough.

Thank you to my family, team, sponsors, and fans for their support in the past, present, and future. I'll be back."

Phoenix Racing Honda will also not attend the remainder of the 2025 Arenacross season as they continue to support Peters through his recovery process.

Kyle Peters Interview

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: What’s going on, KP?

Kyle Peters: Unfortunately, at the last round of Arenacross, something happened, and I went a little deep into a pocket; I heard a pop in my neck, and my whole left side went numb. I got scans done and did everything I could to be ready for the next round, but I have three badly bulged discs in my neck, along with swelling that is pushing on my spinal cord. They think it could be something with the hardware in my neck, but it’s unfortunate. I’m bummed, and it’s a little heartbreaking. The Phoenix Racing/Factory Connection team and I put in a lot of work. I upped my riding and off-the-bike training, which may have contributed to the issue. I may have pushed too hard. It was getting a little worse throughout the year, and I tried to push through it, but it is what it is.

Vital MX: So, this did not happen during the incident at round three between you and Ryan Breece?

KP: No, that was not the case. I only rode one day a week over the past couple of years. That was all I could handle.

Vital MX: That was because of the previous neck issue?

KP: Correct. This year, I moved up to the Honda 450 with the new chassis and wanted to spend a lot of time on it to get comfortable racing it. I feel I pushed it harder than my neck could handle. It would be really stiff and sore after a day of riding or a big day of training, even off the bike. The wear and tear slowly took a toll on it.

Vital MX: Do you believe moving to the 450 was a mistake? Should you have stayed on a 250, and would it have made any difference?

KP: Who knows? A 450 is a big bike; it’s heavy and has a lot to it. It’s hard to say if I’m better on the 250, but all the other guys are on the 450s, and I felt I had to be on one, too. Most of our races are at elevation, affecting a 250 poorly. There are pros and cons to each, but I did all I could as well as I could. I gave it all I had.

Vital MX: Is the plan to pull out of the series for the season, or do you think you’ll be hanging the boots up for good?

KP: I’m not done yet. Other than my neck, I feel good. My body feels good, and I believe I still have a few years left. My doctor tells me it will be a less invasive surgery than the previous one. Who knows how I’ll feel after, but I think I’ll feel better, be able to do more, and go back to training. So, I’m definitely not done. I love the sport; this is all I know and what I do. I love being at the races. The heartbreaker is not being able to fight for it. The whole team puts in so much effort, and it sucks.

Vital MX: The AMA Arenacross Championship has been good this season. Last year, you and Ryan Breece were the two main guys, but there are a few more this season. It’s shaping up to be a hell of a year, and it sucks you are out.

KP: For sure. There are a ton of good dudes with great racing. It’s good for the fans and the sport. I hope it continues to grow and get better. I love the competition, and it helps me raise the bar. I love to go racing.