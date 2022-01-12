As we've been saying for a couple weeks now, there are two Pro Circuit prepped Kawasaki KX450s that Ken Roczen has purchased and possibly as one last tease, Kenny has given us a glimpse of the bikes. Note one had Red Bull graphics in-place while the other had KR branded stickers aboard. We've heard these bikes are strictly customer spec PC bikes and can be sold if Kenny chose not to go through with the move. Want one? Maybe try calling down to Pro Circuit, however, we've heard they may already be spoken for.