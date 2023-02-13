Ken Roczen on Tampa | Vital MX Interview

When Ken Roczen posted a mediocre eighth in Houston, alarm bells started to sound for most. It turns out that the same occurred at Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki – the team leaped into an intense week of work and tried to make up for the time that they lost with their late start in the winter. A fourth in Tampa, Florida, was a shot in the arm for all in the 'yellow' camp and Kenny was clearly relieved to be closer to the front of the pack. Kenny did not have much time in the hours after the race, but we were able to squeeze out three questions in this exclusive Vital MX interview. This conversation was first shared as a post-race podcast and was made possible by support from DeCal Works.

Vital MX: This was a massive step forward from Houston. No trophy tonight, but I feel like this may have been similar to the level that you were at back at Anaheim 2.

Ken Roczen: I mean, ultimately, it all comes down to the fact that we are doing a lot of changes to the bike. We are scratching our heads a little bit at the moment. We have a huge week behind us. I am super proud of my team and the hours that they, and I, have put in. All of that hard work pays off. I think that we still have a lot of work to do with the bike and we do not always hit it on the head. I was kind of scratching my head a little bit coming into today, but you only get points for the night show. We finished it strong with a fourth place. After a week like this, I was extremely happy to do that. We had a lot of the top guys behind us – that is all that mattered. I am really proud of them and super thankful that they want to get the motorcycle better as bad as I want to. There are a lot of positives to take away from tonight. I am actually super glad that this weekend is over because it has been a long week. I am going to enjoy this fourth place tonight. I know that I am not on the podium, but there is something to it.

Does that mean that at Anaheim 2, where you rode amazing, you were actually struggling with the bike and riding around with the leaders thinking, "This can be a lot better."

No, absolutely. We have not really nailed it on the head yet. It is sometimes tough; I do not think that Factory Connection know that much about the bike yet. I believe in them and trust that we are going to get it figured out in the long run. With these back-to-back races, it is really hard to always make the right changes throughout the week. Sometimes you have to go back to the stuff that you have ridden that has a lot of flaws, but at least you know it. We have not really nailed it on the head yet, but I am very confident that we are going to be able to and I think that I will be up front a lot more once we do that.

Reading between the lines here, it sounds like it is suspension that you are struggling with? Is there another part of the bike that you are fiddling with?

It is a combination of things, honestly. It is a combination of things that we are trying to figure out. Yeah, suspension is a part of it and one of the biggest things of the chassis. We have got to get that better. There are also other things on the motorcycle and they all work together – there are a lot of moving parts on a dirtbike. It is a combination of things.