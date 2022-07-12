After weeks and weeks of speculation, teasing, tests and more. Ken Roczen has finally made his decision and it's official, Kenny will join the H.E.P. Suzuki squad for 2023. Marking his third spell with a team under the yellow banner. For 2023, the team's official designation is Progressive Insurance/Ecstar H.E.P. Suzuki Racing. Check out his announcement below and the team's official press release.

H.E.P. Motorsports Signs Ken Roczen

H.E.P. Motorsports is thrilled to announce that the team has signed Ken Roczen as its premier rider for the 2023 season. Former AMA motocross champion Roczen will be aboard a Suzuki RM-Z450. Roczen, who won his most recent championship on a Suzuki, will be reunited with the brand and bring his exciting style, determination, and grit back to the RM Army. Ken Roczen will compete in the upcoming 2023 Supercross and Motocross Championship series which is set to start on January 7 at Anaheim Stadium in Southern California.

“I am beyond excited to reconnect with Suzuki for the 3rd time in my career. We’ve had a lot of success in the past and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in our future.” said Roczen, “ I have a lot of confidence in Suzuki and the H.E.P. Motorsports program and I am excited to finally get the new year going with a fresh start. From the moment I got on the bike I felt right at home. It has been a welcome surprise how quickly I’ve adapted to the bike and the team. We will be ready to go racing come January 7th.”

A homecoming of sorts, Ken Roczen and Suzuki enjoyed much success in the past including a very successful amateur career in his native Germany on Suzuki motocross machines. Aboard the prior generation Suzuki RM-Z450 Roczen won the AMA 450 Motocross Championship in 2016. Roczen and Suzuki are determined to continue this tradition of success in 2023 on the Suzuki RM-Z450 in Supercross and Motocross competition.

“We are pleased to have Ken back on a Suzuki and part of the RM Army,” said Chris Wheeler, Motorsports Manager for Suzuki Motor USA, LLC. “ Ken’s experience, determination and incredible skill are everything we need to help Suzuki and H.E.P. Motorsports achieve the success we are all striving for in 2023.”

“Everyone is super excited to have Ken Roczen on board” said Dustin Pipes, Team Principal at H.E.P. Motorsports. “Having Ken as part of our team is sure to elevate our performance and we can’t wait to go racing at A1 in January.”

H.E.P. Motorsports will debut the complete team lineup at round 1 of the 2023 Supercross Championship on January 7th, 2023 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. For more team updates and the latest news and insights, visit SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/Motocross or HEPMotorsports.com.