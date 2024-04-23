Ken Roczen has just revealed the extent of the injuries that he sustained at round 14 of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, Nashville, and the fact that he will be unable to partake in the remaining rounds of the series. Roczen's spectacular crash in Tennessee has been seen around the world. Unfortunately, he did not escape unscathed. The statement below covers the extent of his injuries.

"After further evaluation it looks like I will be out for a little bit. It turns out I broke my tib plateau, my foot and my toe. No surgery is required as of right now but we are still gathering some information and further evaluation. That's really all I have for now. Bye bye SX24 [sic]. You were pretty cool! My fans and partners, you guys make it super fun and it's a joy coming to the races and get that support you guys give us."

Like last year, Roczen concludes the Monster Energy Supercross season with one triumph to his name. Sixth is the position that he occupies in the championship standings with three rounds to run. Aaron Plessinger, the rider in seventh, is also inactive, so there is a chance that '94' will maintain position.