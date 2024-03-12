Josh Strang Announced as Beta Racing East Coast Off-Road Team Manager | News

The Liqui Moly Beta Race Team announces the 2010 GNCC XC1 champion Josh Strang as the East Coast Off-Road Team Manager. The Australian has been a staple and threat in off-road for over 15 years and has the experience to lead riders to the top of their game. Strang won the final round of the 2023 GNCC series at Ironman on a Kawasaki. He then started his own program riding on a Sherco to start 2024 but parted ways with them in the middle of the season. He finished the series on a Beta and finished ninth overall in the XC1 class.

The Liqui Moly Beta Race Team announces Josh Strang as the East Coast Off-Road Team Manager. Strang will manage the team's day-to-day operations and also race in the XC1 class on a Beta Factory 480 RR. He is a long-time veteran of GNCC, closing in on two decades of racing in the series, and always a threat to win a race. In the XC1 class, Strang was the 2010 GNCC Champion, and in his years of GNCC racing, he has 87 podiums and 24 wins. Josh brings a wealth of experience to this role, as well as a relentless pursuit of excellence. With his ability to relate to racers and the challenges they face, Josh will be able to foster a culture of success at Beta Racing.

"I'm excited to join the Beta Off-Road Team as a racer and East Coast Manager. I have been looking for an opportunity to move into a position like this for some time and I believe I can learn and do a good job representing the Beta brand in our community. I'm also very excited to enter into my 19th season of GNCC racing," said Josh Strang.

﻿“Beta USA is super happy to be working with Josh in 2025 as team manager for the East Coast Beta Racing Off-Road team! Josh brings a ton of high-level racing experience to our team. We can't wait for the season to start,” said Beta Race Team Manager Carlen Gardner.