Jorge Prado's Ascent – Spaniard's Story

Jorge Prado's ascent to off-road dominance was nothing short of meteoric. Touted as the heir to Jeffrey Herlings and the next generational talent in PIERER Mobility Group's ranks, he carried the weight of being a 'cannot-miss prospect' before he ever set foot in the FIM Motocross World Championship paddock.

Prado captured international attention with a standout performance in EMX125 where he topped his teammate, Josiah Natzke, in an all-out duel that went to the finale. Although he only won two of the eight rounds, his skill and tenacity set him apart from older competitors. '61' took his championship trophy and turned attention to the competitive landscape of EMX250 at just 14. It underlined that his ambition was as boundless as his talent.

"We aim for excellence not just in the current season but in the long-term, so the nurturing of riders of the caliber of Jorge Prado is an essential part of our planning. We have known for some time that he is an outstanding rider for his age and we are very happy that we can work together to build on the next steps of his career." – Pit Beirer, 2015

Wearing '32' instead of his usual number, Prado found some modest success in four-stroke competition with two podiums before a surprise mid-season shift into MX2. At the Grand Prix of The Netherlands, held on the challenging sands of TT Circuit Assen, Prado confirmed his stardom with a podium finish on debut. 12-2 scores and a tussle with Jeffrey Herlings earned him third in the overall classification. Such fanfare was short lived – he missed the top ten at the last two events of that 2016 term – but his intent and potential were clear to all.

Prado's rise was then swift. The first Grand Prix win of his career came in his eighth start as a professional – the Grand Prix of Trentino provided a curious landscape for the milestone considering his label as a sand specialist – and two more followed in that 2017 season. Upon reflection, most will shun the triumphs and recall Prado's difficulties with heat (Portugal of that year leaps to mind). It was a well-publicized battle that he conquered in that same year and, unfortunately, one that formed a narrative that he could not shake for a peculiar amount of time. The uninformed latched onto his rare weakness and refused to relinquish that hold.

"I did not realize that people still speak about that! The heat affects every rider and some can deal with it better than others. It comes down to how much you are prepared to suffer as well. You can see who is physically strong in those races." – Jorge Prado, 2018

He silenced doubts and fulfilled his potential in his sophomore MX2 term. This breakthrough came in a new environment, however, as he moved on from the traditional Red Bull KTM Factory Racing tent and into the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli fold that pushed Antonio Cairoli from anonymity to all-time status. Such a sidestep was born out of frustration and provided separation between he and fellow title rival, Pauls Jonass, who had just won in 2017. Prado was 22 points down after the eighth round of 2018 and won nine of the remaining 12 fixtures en route to his maiden world championship.

In that season, I recall endless chatter in the paddock about what appeared to be an inevitable move across to the United States. The Grand Prix contingent was in a state of suspense prior to Prado's decision – he was a phenomenal talent and one that most hoped to keep on European soil. There was a collective sigh when he shared, in a candid chat with me, that he was committed to a 450F career in the FIM Motocross World Championship. It was so rare for a rider to move to Monster Energy AMA Supercross once on the 450F that this appeared to be the end of his indecisiveness.

"I really want to move to the MXGP class with Claudio De Carli's structure – that is one of my goals. We are together this year and have made a lot of improvements; he really cares about me. I really like when someone tries to do their best so that I can perform at my best. It feels so nice coming to the races this year. I just enjoy it. Honestly, I will stay in MXGP." – Jorge Prado, 2018

Now a world champion, Prado had blossomed into a ferocious competitor and was unbeatable in 2019. 16 wins in 17 starts – he missed the second round with a shoulder injury – led him to a second world championship and the conclusion of his MX2 career. With 31 Grand Prix wins, 40 podiums in 59 starts, and 52 moto victories, Prado entered the MXGP class poised to be an immediate threat – even amid fierce competition from KTM's deep roster. There was little doubt that Prado was moving closer to world domination and the off-road space salivated at the prospect of what was to come.

The move to a 450F came with some turbulence. A broken femur was suffered in the December of 2019 and so he entered the first race with mere weeks on his KTM 450 SX-F – he then broke his collarbone after round two. It was at that point that the world stopped to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, so it provided him with valuable time to reset and heal. Prado's maiden MXGP podium came in his fifth start and his first triumph came two rounds later. Two more followed that season before a positive test for the virus ruled him out of the final four rounds. At the time of his withdrawal, he was just two points behind Antonio Cairoli for second.

What no one anticipated was that the illness would have a notable impact on the next term. At the Grand Prix of Czechia, round five, Prado confided that he had been diagnosed with 'long COVID' – he explained how the illness had caused serious limitations. Prado had not landed on the podium at all across the first four rounds and criticism started to dominate conversation, hence his desire to set the record straight. A win at that Czech event put his title bid back on track. Perhaps the truth does indeed set one free?

"The war starts now. I got the COVID hard – I honestly suffered – and it has caused me to struggle with my health this year. After Oss, round four, I focused on my health and got some tests done, as I was still struggling. I still had COVID in my lungs, which caused me to not breathe. It is not a problem daily, but I just could not breathe on the starting gate. My lungs were blocked!" – Jorge Prado, 2021

Fifth was his final rank in the memorable 2021 season. It was full of thrills and spills – a vicious fall at the finish line in Germany halted his momentum and prompted an operation on his upper arm. A swift return kept his title hopes intact, but the limb was too weak and he lost touch with the leaders. Despite his struggles, Prado's undeniable talent kept him in high demand and sparked rumors of a potential move to Yamaha. It was no secret that his link to the PIERER Mobility Group was less secure than it once was and he was spotted in conversation with 'blue' on multiple occasions. The speculation fell flat; he became the face of GASGAS in 2022.

The GASGAS partnership was ideal – a natural synergy between a Spanish athlete and manufacturer. Alas, it was far from a fairytale in its earliest moments. Prado wrestled with the all-new MC 450F, requiring extensive adjustments to improve his comfort. The GASGAS that he piloted was more exotic than any other Austrian bike in the paddock in order to offset those troubles. It was a nondescript term in which he won once for the second season in a row and finished third, his best end-of-year score at that point in time, in the FIM Motocross World Championship.

"I need to not stress too much. I need to not put so much pressure on myself. It makes the race days feel very long – I put so much pressure on myself that I am just tired. Not because of riding, just because of the pressure. It is a part of the game though. If it takes a little bit longer, then that is fine." – Jorge Prado, 2022

Two MXGP world championships followed in 2023 and 2024: Prado delivered on his potential and matched the medals that he captured in MX2. 2023 was defined by consistency and strategy, whilst 2024 was an all-out attack where he won 11 of 20 Grands Prix. The latter left no doubt of his prominence in Grands Prix and obliterated his to-do list. There was no longer a carrot to chase, thus a move to the United States was too attractive to overlook. It's fitting that the aforementioned quote remains so relevant to his move to the SuperMotocross World Championship, which most would have tipped to happen in the 2010s.

It is time. Not only has Prado achieved all that he set out to on European soil, but he was also in desperate pursuit of a new environment. A move to Kawasaki – a bike that he loved in discrete test sessions – has come at an ideal time. The relationship with PIERER Mobility came to a natural end and the desire to understand the other options within off-road ate away at him, hence it was time to scratch that itch and exploit a fresh perspective. It is without doubt that troubles will arrive at some point, but he is a balanced athlete who is poised to handle those with care. The same could not be said at earlier moments, like when those Yamaha rumors ran rampant.

For the four-time world champion, the journey has never been about limits – it is about redefining them. One thing is clear as he takes on the SuperMotocross World Championship: the next chapter promises to be as thrilling as the last. Will he remain present in the moment and focus on each step rather than chase immediate success? "If it takes a little bit longer, then that is fine."