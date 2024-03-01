Familiarity builds contempt and that prompts the most spectacular of actions to be overlooked. The utter brilliance that was Jett Lawrence in the recent Pro Motocross season is arguably understated because it became expected so soon after the first round. Expectation transformed his dominance into a requirement and therefore some were quick to turn a blind eye.

Now, do not misinterpret this as some sort of false claim that Lawrence is underappreciated. '18' receives more than his fair share of plaudits and has been tipped by many as the favorite to win the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross crown, despite his obvious lack of indoor experience aboard the CRF450R. The recent success that he has encountered is so much for one athlete to bear, let alone the weight of his anticipated ascendancy. It would be understandable for one to crack under such pressure and, with no knowledge of what will unfold over the next nineteen weekends, maybe he will.

Honda Racing Corporation

Lawrence himself does not foresee such a blip, as he points to his mental fortitude as his greatest strength. "My biggest strength? I think mental [sic] would be a good one," Lawrence reaffirmed. "My mental [sic] is a very big strength. I have always been a confident kid. Nothing really bothered me too much when I was younger – I have just floated around and been myself. I think that is a part of my confident personality. It is the same off camera. I am just a very confident person with whatever I do. I do not care too much about being judged, so nothing bothers me too much. I very rarely doubt myself."

Spirited words that would give his competition something to mull over, as would the following. "Whatever it [the adversity] is, me being upset about it is not going to change it. I just roll with the punches." Perhaps the most popular discussion point amongst pundits has been the fact that Lawrence has to learn how to lose, because he has limited experience with that. Consider that he has won fourteen of the fifteen rounds that he has started aboard the CRF450R and such a point is pulled to the forefront of pre-season chatter. There are few reasons to doubt him, but this is an avenue to explore.

It was an avenue to explore, at least, but that aforementioned line of thinking indicates that he has already come to the terms with the fact that he cannot control the narrative every single weekend. This is all that it takes in order to "learn how to lose" and so there is an understanding of the paradigm. Now, of course, words are different to actions. The proof is in the pudding and that's still in the construction process. The SuperMotocross World Championship finale in Los Angeles is listed in Lawrence's win column, but it was a sample of this behind closed doors.

Honda Racing Corporation

"I do not know if it was a bit of a doubt, but that last round of the SuperMotocross [World Championship] in Los Angeles," Lawrence recalled when pushed to identify a moment where self-doubt crept in. "I was not feeling comfortable in practice and it was like, 'Well, it is going to be a tough night.' It was not that I doubted that I was going to do good. It was more like, 'It is still possible. It's just going to be a little more of a struggle than normal.'" The maturity and patience that goes hand in hand with that line of thinking paid dividends – a calculated night of racing meant that he was crowned SuperMotocross champion.

Lawrence oozes confidence but, for clarity, he is aware of his own shortcomings and that there's room for improvement. "My weakness is, I would say, flat turns." '18' pondered that with little expansion. This could be perceived as additional proof that he does not dwell on the negatives – one who overanalyzes such a minor weakness would offer a lot more perspective. All of this points to the fact that he is closer to being the complete package than that 'rookie' tag would indicate. Worrying for his competition, yes, but perhaps disrupting his momentum and prompting regression could provide a promising window of opportunity.