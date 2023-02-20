The 450SX class has dominated headlines so far this term. One of the reasons for that is Jett Lawrence has decimated the competition in 250SX West and, therefore, there is not much to discuss. Lawrence pulled a rare runner-up position at the previous stop, Anaheim 2, but was back to top form in Oakland on Saturday. Michael Lindsay of Vital MX pulled Lawrence to one side for a very quick chat and that can be found below. Support from DeCal Works allows us to post these interviews in audio, written and video form!

Vital MX: Another solid night. It was a treacherous track – a lot of your competitors made mistakes. This has taken us to that point in supercross where you are really coming around as a complete guy. Did you feel like that tonight?

Jett Lawrence: The track was pretty edgy, so the biggest thing was trying to stay mistake free. I was able to get an okay start – I was in third and had two of my main competitors in front of me. I was lucky to capitalize on a mistake by [Cameron] McAdoo and the same with RJ [Hampshire], with him going down. I was pumped that I was able to get that and then I just clicked off my laps from there. I was pumped with that. It was good to be back again. Now we have a massive break and I'll see you guys… What is my next one? Denver?

Seattle, I think? I think you have like a month off.

I have got ages off.

Plenty of golf and plenty of 450F time.

Exactly, exactly. 450F and golf.

Going to the jump line early was excellent. A lot of your competitors were still trying to make the skim work and it cost them.

It was just kind of figuring out what to do through those rhythms. Sorry, I mean whoops. You could jump the first one, but the second one… You had to skim them but it was edgy. It was just playing around with that a little bit. I tried to jump on the last lap and it did not really work. I am glad that I kept with skimming on the second set.

It was kind of hard to tell. How much did you have left in the tank? Were you really trying to push to hit your marks or were you being conservative out there?

I was just being conservative, because I think that if you did try and push on this track then it would have caught you out pretty quickly. I was just staying very comfortable with a nice flow, kind of like long-moto pace almost.