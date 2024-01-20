Jett Lawrence Apologizes to Jason Anderson after Altercation

After the 450 main event in San Diego, things got a bit heated between Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson and Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence. After Jett summoned Jason to him to share words, things escalated when contact was made and you've probably seen the video. If not, check it out below. After making it back to their respective semis, Jett Lawrence shot this message out shortly after via his Instagram.

"Tonight I let my emotions get the better of me. I let myself down in the heat of the moment. I'll learn from this and my apologies to Jason Anderson, it was on me, I'll pay your fine. AMA send me the invoice and per your request, free passes to the fan zone for the season. Sorry mate"