After Jett Lawrence's apology on social media, in regards to the incident with Jason Anderson on Saturday night, most thought that was probably the end. Swept under the rug, all good, right? Not quite in this instance. Jason Anderson has responded today and not really on the incident itself, but more on the aftermath, how it was handled, and his outlook on things now.

Jason Anderson - "Okay so first things first, my man Jett comes at me after he passes me and beat me. Barks in my face. I bark back. After the race you have his dad, honda guy came up and apologize. You have his agent call saying sorry saying he will put a post on Jetts page saying sorry. Employees txts me sorry. I didn't take it personal like a shit happens deal. Like we are cool and it didn't happen. Not a word from Jett himself. Instead unfollow and silence from the dude everyone is apologizing for. We live in a day where kids throw a fit and stand behind everyone for the media clean up crew. Guys don't keep it real or take responsibility for themselves. I'll take full credit that I'm a dickhead often but you bet your ass I'll consistently be a dick head to you if I feel that way about you. The King won 72 races and kept it 100% real till this day. Jett will be amazing but he will never be The King. 71 to go."

 
bizutch
2 hours ago

He isn't the only one on the banned list.  Buttery Films said he got dropped from the friend zone. Laughing

B00tySweat33
1 hour ago

If you’re going to do social media, this is how you do it. No BS, no patronizing or pandering. Just a dude being as straight up as he can. 

Matt NZ
4 hours ago

Isn't there some bible verse that is long the lines of ' he without sin....' 

Think they are both bitching and looking like idiots. 

ChiefLPD
5 hours ago

Interesting. Sounds like the... "I let my emotions get the best of me", and... "I'll learn from this and pay your fine" narrative was actually all Honda-HRC damage control jumping into action. I hate that. I really want to like Jett but he keeps making it harder and harder.

Moto Braap
3 hours ago

Now that I read your quotes it doesn’t sound like the way Jett would talk.  

Instead of “letting my emotions get the best of me” he likes to say in simpler terms how he can “be an idiot”.  

And “I will learn from this and pay a fine” sounds like an easy way for Team Honda to quickly and easily resolve things.

TK40_FC
6 hours ago

Jason makes valid points. Jettson has to find his own voice after the races, if he's going to have one during them.

Moto Braap
2 hours ago

Yeah Jason Thomas thought Anderson was holding up lines and not letting Jett pass when Jett thought he was faster but if Jett wants to earn the spot he’s gotta have to find a way around and not expect anyone to pull over for him…even the lappers like Tomac and Sexton weren’t letting people around lmao but it may have been unsafe to take bad lines and fall in the mud.

KX69
FahQ
6 hours ago

72 is gonna be tough when guys like this are gonna take every opportunity to make it more difficult. 

14
Moto Braap
2 hours ago

if Jett-son is acting like a “son” and having his parents speak for him to weasel out of trouble that’s not very honorable and am not sure how long that’s gonna last to stunt his growth.  

In his defense as Anderson points out kids these days just don’t know how to deal with their own mistakes especially with Jett being the youngest who often get away with more or at least try to.

Anderson can take a hit and drop it like a good racer to bounce back and get em next week whoever the competition is.

