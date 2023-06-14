There are many teams supporting the privateer efforts in the paddock, but only one has Ted Parks Sr. His team, The Professional Journey (TPJ Racing), has been helping the privateers for 17 years simply because he has a passion to help people. Ted is never not smiling and always has some positivity or a joke to share with anyone in his presence. We reached out to Ted to talk about why he started his team and what it is about doing it that he and his wife, Kathy, enjoy so much.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: How's it going, Ted?

Ted Parks Sr.: Oh, just traveling across America.

Vital MX: For those that aren't aware, you are the owner of TPJ Racing, The Professional Journey. When did this start, and why did you start TPJ Racing?

Ted: It was 2006. Back then, it was called The Privateer Journey to help these guys live the dream and go racing and haul their stuff. We picked up sponsors over the years to where now we supply every part on the bike. Sometimes we even furnish the bikes and get the OEMs to pay a double contingency program to help these guys get to that next level of getting over on one of the big factory teams.

Vital MX: That was an uncommon program at that time. Were you the only person doing that at such a high level?

Ted: Wonder Warthog was around back then, and he helped guys out a little. I was bringing Teddy (Parks Jr.) up through the amateur ranks, and I watched the parents struggling and said, "I want to try to put something together to help these young athletes and help their parents." Now I've got riders from all over the world.

Vital MX: Did you grow up riding dirt bikes or motorcycles?

Ted: I rode back in the late 60s and early 70s when our jumps were about two feet tall. It was a little different style. I did a little flat tracking out in the woods and some trail riding, but no, I never really got into racing.

Vital MX: After 20-plus years of doing this, what makes your program unique, and what sets it apart?

Ted: Oh, I don't know. At the end of the day, we set up and look professional in the pits and advertise for people in the industry, and help their products grow and get their names out there. I've come up with all different designs that a lot of people have turned around and followed my program. I try to teach people what I know and hopefully help the sport grow bigger.

Vital MX: You have a strong passion for that, and it's not about making money. Lots of people have said the best way to become a millionaire in this sport is to start with two million. It is about passion and helping these young men, these young riders, fulfill their dreams.

Ted: Oh, yeah, for sure. I even helped the girls for years when they had their team out there. It's a lot of fun hanging out with family and friends and traveling. My wife travels with me, and it's a lot of fun. I mean, I could go home and work around the properties and do my thing there, but we enjoy traveling across the United States and throughout the world and meeting a lot of really awesome people.

Vital MX: You mentioned your wife, Kathy. I've been over at your tent and in the motorhome multiple times, and your grandkids and family come with you sometimes. It's family-oriented, and you treat the riders and their family as family.

Ted: Correct. We've had so much fun since the outdoors started. The number of people with the veterans and the veteran's little kids, and I have a French rider, Romain Pape. His dad, brother, mechanic, and his girlfriend, are having the time of their life. We barbecue ribs, do Bloody Mary Tri-Tips, Boston Butts, and brisket, and sit around and talk. They have to have a translator with them, Lucas, the little kid that runs around with him, and then Le Big (Stephan Legrand). I have another French rider wanting to come on. I have a Swedish rider wanting to come on. It's about helping people in the world as well as here in the United States. You're not gonna make any money, but you meet a lot of good people, you know? At the end of the day, that's what it's about. Roger DeCoster called me and said, "Ted, can you help a Swedish kid?" So, I'm going to see what I can do in the last four rounds.

Vital MX: You appear to always be in a good mood and smiling. You have the cowboy hat on, and I think the other teams, Feld and the AMA, everybody just really enjoys having you and your program around.

Ted: It's about family and friends and traveling around the country. It's tough sometimes because we have to cross the United States back and forth, but that's part of the program. My wife is ready to go home and spend time with the grandkids, and then I was going to hang it up, but then everybody said, "No, you can't." So, I've got several people wanting to come in and try to keep the program going.

Vital MX: What realistically can our sport do to make things better or easier for the non-factory teams and riders?

Ted: Well, we need to be treated equally. They need to be able to do press, get the publicity, and some of the TV coverage. They tried to up the payout, which needs to be more. We all know that. I try to work on ways to bring more money in. I pay my riders myself. People probably don't know that, but the top 20 get paid, and the top ten get paid. Then our sponsors pay them to help; these guys try to pay for their flights, their motels, and travel across the country. My goal is to get them over on the KTM, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, and Yamaha teams to get them to make that big salary.

Vital MX: A few of your riders have done that. Weston Peick was part of your program, as well as Adam Enticknap and Dustin Pipes, who now is part owner with his dad of the HEP Suzuki team. John Short has had some success. Several riders have come through your program.

Ted: Yeah. Ryan Clark rode for me. Daniel Blair pitted with me years ago. Shane Doyle started out taking pictures with a telephone as a kid. He and Keaton Fahnholz. Now they're both married, and Shane has two kids now. He owns the company (CONVRG Media) that does Supercross Live, NASCAR, and the outdoors social media side. So, it's about helping them grow up and be successful in life, too. It's not just riding a dirt bike. I mean, you have to teach these guys to fold up their chairs, wipe down their table covers, be a part of the program, and work together. It's what helps build the country back. To get up and put in a hard day. It's not just twisting the throttle. It's a lot of life. I teach my grandkids to wash dishes and take out the trash and sweep floors. Little Theodore helps me tear down, and he loves it.

Vital MX: You mentioned some of your sponsors. You have a lot of long-time sponsors, including Fly Racing, Acerbis, VP Racing Fuels, and numerous others. What comes along with this program for your riders? I assume they all get gear. They get fuel. What do you provide?

Ted: Well, they get just about every part on a bike, such as graphics and tires. I was an ambassador for Lucas Oil, and they were good people. They went through some hard times. I love that company. I hope to get them back on my program. Karcher was another huge company with wash stations. I still set up the Karcher pressure washers. I let the privateers wash their bikes over here. You know, everybody went through hard times, through this pandemic, and hopefully, it gets back to normal, and we get all these sponsors rolling back in again. I've cut the program to 5 or 6 riders, and it's me and my wife running it by ourselves. She drives one rig, and I drive the other rig. I don't know what the economy is going to do this year, but I'm not a quitter. So, I keep going, and my veterans help me tear down. My wife and I set up in about three hours. It's not like it's that hard of a job. If you want a hard job, go hang drywall seven days a week. We try to give them everything we can. I've been with VP Fuels, and they give me a really good deal, and I give it to my riders. If they get in the top 20, I'll give it to them for free. I'll pay for it. Through WPS, we were getting chains and sprockets, and they've always taken really good care of me over the years. I've been with them for 15 years now. I know they changed owners, but we're working with the new owners and trying to keep the program going and growing. We even talked about maybe going back and running two teams next season, doing Loretta's, Ponca City, Mini O's, and Mammoth. Maybe even going in and doing 16 rounds of the General Tire Arenacross series. Go back and support School Boy, Supermini, and the amateur ranks to increase the sales of these guys' products. We want to help the sport grow. I don't know if I'm going to be able to do it, but we're talking about and working on it. So, we'll see what happens.

Vital MX: You were recently awarded something from the Legends and Heroes tour in East Rutherford. Talk about that.

Ted: They just wanted to give me an appreciation for what I've done in the last 20 years by helping a lot of young men grow up to be responsible and successful in life. Weston, for example. He's an ambassador for Fly Racing. Adam's announcing for Monster Jam, and Shane Doyle is doing his thing. Dustin Pipes has his team, and they thanked me for what I taught them in life, running a team. You know, Dustin rode with me for seven years. Ryan Clark he's grown up and has kids now. He runs the Team Solitaire/Heartbeat Hot Sauce team. I appreciate everybody recognizing what I've done over the years. We're just American, and I'm trying to make America great again, you know. I want people to grow up and be responsible. It's not hard to get up in the morning and put in a ten-hour day. So yeah, that's what I teach these guys, and they appreciate it. They really do. I talk to Adam quite a bit. This week, Mike Medina's back in my pit as a mechanic with Mason Wharton. He started with me in 2009. He's got an 11-year-old boy now. It's just amazing. Alex Ray was pitted right across from us, and we had Preston Mull come back to the paddock.

Vital MX: You also do a lot of heavy support for our vets throughout your program.

Ted: Oh, yes. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have our freedom. We wouldn't be walking around doing what we're doing. I can't thank Feld enough for letting us do the opening ceremonies with the young man who lost both legs in Iraq. Mitch Payton got a bike, and another guy built a sidecar and hooked it to the bike so the guy could ride in that sidecar and go out and do opening ceremonies in Tampa. Mike Muey set it up to where he could go out and do this. Well, instead of the guy riding in the side cart, he rode the bike. He put it in first gear because, with the sidecar, it would balance itself. This guy had the time of his life. He was depressed for four years and wouldn't even talk. When he got there, he didn't know what was going on, and he looked at the people, and then, you know, his wife had tears in her eyes, and the guy started talking. When the National Anthem came on, he sat up on that bike, and the crowd went nuts. He did a little doughnut, stayed out there with Eli (Tomac) and Chase Sexton during opening ceremonies, and the guy has been riding ever since. He got his life back. We had some Vietnam guys that came this week, and we're going to get involved and start bringing a lot of those guys to the races, too. They gave an award to Joe on the podium. He's one of the vets, and that was pretty awesome. Every week we do the VetMx crew throughout the series across the United States. I set up their canopy, I set up their stuff, and we feed them, and they hang out and realize that just because you're missing an arm or a leg or dealing with a mental deal, life still goes on. You have to get up and thank God for what you have in life and keep on kicking.

Vital MX: One other thing you do is try to give back to the fans. You were telling me about something that happened recently for track walk. Retell that story.

Ted: This young lady and her husband were standing in a line in Tampa. They go down and stand in the tunnel, and it has been about 30 minutes. I'm also standing at the tunnel waiting for people to come through, and here comes this young lady and her husband, and she had on these diamond rope flip-flops. Owen (Kennedy) looked at her and said, "Ma'am, you cannot walk the track with those shoes." She had tears in her eyes, and I was standing there in my shorts and my boots because Bam Bam (Justin Barcia) and I had been wearing our cowboy boots and buckle walking the track. So, I wore my shorts that day to walk in that sand section, and I looked at the young lady and said, "Ma'am, would you like to borrow my boots?" Oh, boy, she smiled and said, "Will you let me borrow your boots?" I said, "Yeah." So, I stood there at the beginning of the tunnel with our security, Owen, with her flip-flops while she and her husband went and walked the track. Bill Harris took a picture of me standing there. He works for Feld. I've walked a lot of tracks. It didn't matter if I went out there or not, but that poor girl was in line for over 30 minutes, and she didn't realize that you couldn't go out there with open-toe shoes. It made her day, and they'll always remember it.

Vital MX: Talk about your current group of riders, such as Hunter Cross and Garrett Hoffman.

Ted: They're great. I try to tell these guys, and I tell their parents there are 40 champions in football and one in motocross. So, if you're up in the top 30, you're a champion. Go home and work on corner speed. From me to five feet away, every corner hold the throttle on that much longer, and in 22 corners, what does that equal? Two seconds a lap. Garrett that boy, was so happy he made his first main event in Nashville. He was riding a little banged up, and he still made it. His mom and dad had the time of their life. They were so happy because their goal was to get in that top 20. Hunter Cross he's another good kid. He's so respectful. He's back because he got a little banged up, but that's the beast of the sport, you know? Everybody knows it, and I tell them they need to take yoga. It's not a joke. You can crash, wrap your leg around your head, hit the ground about 60 miles an hour, get up, jump back on the bike, and keep going. Then there's Logan Boye, and we had Mason Wharton back. I let him ride with us this week. Corbin Hayes, his dad Rick Hayes with Raptor Blaster, is one of my good sponsors. Every factory team has bought his glass water bead blasting system for the motorcycle parts and frames, and we let him pit with us. The last two rounds have just been phenomenal with the number of people hanging out. We cook a lot of food, and I have two vets, Justin and Amber; they buy and bring the food. He's a cook, and she's a massage therapist. She works out their muscles and their soreness. Some of the new technology they have nowadays is unreal. They put these little jars, and it pulls the old blood out and circulates new blood through your muscles. Everybody just loves it. In fact, we've been feeding a lot of the privateers around us because a lot of them don't have the resources to have that kind of stuff.

Vital MX: How much longer do you think you want to continue this?

Ted: I know in October of 2024, a lot of contracts are up. Hopefully, the economy will get back to where it needs to be, and we keep things rolling. My wife wants to go home and spend more time with the grandkids. I've got grandkids that are in college. I have a grandkid that had a baby, and then we have Teddy with his two kids. We're getting ready to take them on the road, but she's put in her notice. She really doesn't want to go next year. So, I might be hiring another person to drive the fifth wheel and run another year. A lot of people say, "Ted, you can't let TPJ go." That being said, we could put this semi back on the road with a 'totter' home, a 90-foot set-up and continue running for, who knows, five, ten years. As long as it can keep going and people keep supporting the program. I have so many people involved in my program. You need to go to TPJRacing.com for the sponsor list because I have so many sponsors from outside the industry. If I didn't have those guys, I wouldn't be able to do this program. I've got a guy that helps with some fuel and guys that help with paying these bonuses. It takes working together to help a program like this keep going. Everybody keeps wondering how I keep doing it. Well, I'm on a low budget. We travel and we try to do the best we can. Hopefully, next year I can pick up a couple more big sponsors. I'd love to put the semi with the big 90-foot awning that's blue and white, red on the top with the WPS logo, windows, screens, and all that. I'd like to put that back on the highway next year. I have Wharton Construction which wants to get involved, and we have DSC Construction, Monarch Heavy Haul, Extreme Recycling, Paris Raceway, We the People, EBC, and the others that you named earlier. It's about trying to help their products grow and help promote awareness for them. Some of those who are outside the industry do it for the passion to help me because they appreciate what I do to help families. It's not like I'm increasing their business. Do you know what I'm saying? Because they're in construction or in other businesses, and they had kids that raced that came through my program, and they want to continue to help the program. I have real estate back in Texas, and my wife gets mad because I pull money out of there sometimes. Again, it's about being responsible, successful in life, growing up, thanking God for what we have, working together, and trying to make this country great again.