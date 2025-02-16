Italian Results: 2025 Montevarchi | Internazionali MX 1

Countless factory teams complete MXGP preparation at Montevarchi's Internazionali d'Italia event.

The 2025 Internazionali d'Italia series – otherwise known as Europe's most prominent pre-season series – ended at the historic hard-pack circuit of Montevarchi today. Whilst some competed in France, at a historic LaCapelle-Marival event, Team HRC, MRT Beta Factory Racing, Aruba.it Ducati Factory Motocross Team, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli and Fantic Factory Racing MXGP finalized their pre-season preparation on the icy surface.

Tim Gajser has been incredibly impressive in the two-round series, winning all but one moto but underlining his position as undoubted favorite to win in the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Gajser was pushed by MXGP rookie Lucas Coenen, who confirmed his potential on the KTM 450 SX-F. In MX2, Simon Längenfelder banished memories of a drab Mantova to acquire valuable momentum before he makes an additional run at the MX2 title.

MX1 Overall Classification

Site-MX1 OA

MX2 Overall Classification

Site-MX2 OA

MX1 Moto Two

Site-MX1 M2

MX2 Moto Two

Site-MX2 M2.png?VersionId=HWrtMEpjmVx6MRR

MX1 Moto One

Site-MX1 M1

MX2 Moto One

Site-MX2 M1

MX1 Qualification

Site-MX1 Q

MX2 Qualification

Site-MX2 Q.png?VersionId=GXMlktvuemE0.lQMGI.1t
