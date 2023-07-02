Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton is helping the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series look like a repeat of the 2022 Pro Motocross Championship, as he and Eli Tomac continue to separate themselves from the pack in Houston. After the race, we chatted with Chase about not only the race, but some major bike changes, and touched a bit on how different his preparation was coming into 2023. Check out the video or written portion below

Michael Lindsay - Vital MX: Chase we kind of talked about in the press conference, but momentum...you had it in the heat race, but you said in the presser that you just can't doubt Eli and what he's capable of. You get into that main event by the ten-minute mark, you're all over him, how did that get away from you?

Chase Sexton: I mean, I definitely thought I was going good. He figured out that sand section, and probably about the time he started pulling away was when he really started to get that sand section good. I was going inside and it wasn't working too well. I tried outside and I almost fell. So besides, for that one section, I feel like I rode really good. I just kind of felt like I was trying to make up time around the rest of the track, I was losing so much in one section. So as far as my riding, I was good. Definitely lost a lot, like I said in that one section, but other than that I felt solid and looking forward to moving on. Second isn't horrible, but it's not great either. So looking forward to Tampa.

Octopi Media

We're early in the championship, but for the most part, you and Eli (Tomac) are kind of separating yourselves already a little bit. Cooper didn't have a great night. Jason, he's been a little up and down this year. I think it would surprise people coming into this season that you and Eli have already been so consistently good these first few rounds compared to everyone else.

It's almost a little bit like outdoors, a little bit. But Jason and those guys, you can't count them out, they're going to be there. Cooper is going to be there, Just tonight we were a little bit separated from them. But yeah, well, it changes every weekend. So it's exciting and it's fun racing. Eli, he's a great competitor, super gnarly, and definitely got to be on your game to beat him. So that's that's exciting.

This weekend I got to take a closer look at your bike. I haven't gotten to this year yet and I noticed the work that's done to the frame. Basically there's some frame braces added in there, which is legal in AMA Supercross, but it's pretty unique. And that's not something that's just basically cobbled together. That's a lot of guys working pretty hard to come up with exact areas that need to be changed. How long have you been testing stuff like that, and how big of an improvement has that been for you?

Well, Gajser has been the first one to really run it over in GP's, just for stability reasons and I tried it last year before outdoors. Actually, we the option to try it in Supercross last year. I tried it, didn't like it. Tried it again in outdoors, didn't like it. Then when we tried it in Supercross this year tonight, with the BFR (shock), just the bike is a lot different. So it just takes a lot of different things to make it work and it's definitely a lot more stable for me and a lot of different characteristics. But it's good so far and Colt and I are both on it. Actually, I think Kenny ran it a bit in outdoors last year. So yeah, they've done a lot of research and development. Obviously, the Japanese are really the ones behind that those braces.

Octopi Media

So whenever something like that is done to the bike, people see where it is and go, "Oh, it must change something exactly in that area". But it can change throughout the bike. I heard some comments from your mechanic that you felt it a lot on the rear portion of the bike in this case.

That's why I didn't run it last year. It was really overpowering last year from the rear when the braces were on the front of it. So it's just it's crazy how much that stuff changes the bike and how much it feels different. It honestly doesn't feel like a Honda anymore. It feels like a completely different bike. So yeah, a lot of upper people that are a lot smarter than me make those decisions and I'm just the guy that kind of gives feedback.

Is that really motivating to have a team that's willing to go through that much lengths to get you comfortable and get you where you need to be?

For sure. I mean, I've definitely been vocal about not being happy with the bike. They've taken that and obviously made it better, and that's really the main goal. They've been hard at work and stoked that they have gone to these lengths to make this thing a lot better.

Octopi Media

When I spoke to Eli, he kept commenting on how fast the track was tonight and how good it was to get into a race that had a more open-style Supercross track. He's said a little more like a Glendale, for instance. Some big G-outs, places to test the stability etc. Is it nice to come out of different conditions and know you're in a very rounded package right now?

For sure. I think we've almost had every kind of track this year so far. It's been tight, rutted, and then we have this one which wasn't so rutted but more hard-packed and open. Bike feels good and definitely exciting because I feel like when the track gets slicker, we struggled last year and tonight my bike felt a lot better and a lot more stable. We're making small adjustments during the week, but not anything big and I'm pretty happy with the bike right now.

I do have one more short one for you. This off-season, got to see you doing a little bit of traveling and a couple of different things. We ran late because of Motocross des Nations compared to years prior. Did you do maybe a similar boot camp in terms of length or have you come into the season maybe without going as many months into that? Are you a little fresher per se this year with the kind of off-season you had?

Yeah, I had a good off-season. Obviously, racing des Nations was awesome, but I definitely didn't get on the bike too early. I guess I should say I was testing off-and-on through October, but not a lot. I really didn't start doing motos until mid-November, which I think allows me to kind of build into the season. And today, again, was probably the best I've ridden. Minus that one section. I feel like my speed is getting a lot better and I'm starting to really ride like myself, and overall I just want to keep getting better every weekend. But as far as boot camp, I didn't do any riding during my boot camp. Just off-the-bike stuff this year, which was cool. I was really focused on that and just taking it a little bit differently, since we are going to be racing longer and the season's going to be dragged out all the way through September now.