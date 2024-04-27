Industry Insights | Ft. TYF Performance

In this installment of Industry Insights we talk to Head Coach and founder of TYF Performance. Ty is a Strength and Conditioning specialist, Program Design Specialist, Olympic Weightlifting Level 1 Coach, and Nutrition Specialist.

Ty Fisher grew up in Pennsylvania riding and racing at his parent's motocross and has a passion for the sport. Ty remembers watching and Inside the Outdoors episode with Ryan Dungey and it inspiring him to dive into fitness. Ty said he thought to himself, "Ryan Dungey is a champion. If I want to be a champion I have to start training." So, at ten years of age Ty started watching YouTube videos and reading Men's Health magazines to learn all he could.

Ty later went to college in South Florida to further his education in the strength and conditioning. He studied Health and Human Performance for four years and shadowed some great coaches while developing his knowledge. He became a Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association and also a Nutritionist through the International Sports and Science Association.

Ty started TYF Fitness in 2022 and believes motocross specific training is very important. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the realm of performance training. With a personal athletic career spanning over a decade and a distinguished tenure as a Strength & Conditioning Specialist for five years, Ty possesses an intimate understanding of the unique demands faced by both runners and motocross athletes. His unwavering commitment is to help you BE EXCELLENT in both sport and life. For more information go to the TYF Performance website HERE.

