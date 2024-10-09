Industry Insights | Ft. Ryan Holliday

In this installment of Industry Insights we talk to Team Green Manager Ryan Holliday about his first memory of dirt bikes, career path to Team Green, which rider impressed him the most, and much more.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: Where did you grow up, and what is your first memory of dirt bikes?

Ryan Holliday: I grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and vividly remember my first experience. My family went on vacation to Myrtle Beach when I was five or six, and they had a little circle track where you could ride a small ATV. So, I rode a little ATV around barrels, which was the first time I had ever ridden a motorcycle. From that point forward, it was like, "This is it. I want one." So, I got a quad when I got home and rode in these open areas we'd call the dump. I did that for about a year and then got on a bike. It was on from that point.

Vital MX: Does that mean your parents were not into dirt bikes before this event?

Ryan: For the most part. My dad was big into cars and drag racing. He had motorsports in his blood, but there were no dirt bikes in his life. He always told me that I could go drag racing once I wanted to quit dirt bikes. That was his passion, but I was hooked on dirt bikes.

Vital MX: Tell me a little about your amateur career.

Ryan: We would race locally, and once we found out about Loretta's, that would be our goal every year. The first year I went to Loretta's was in 1991, in the 50cc class. I went to school and rode when we could in the summertime. We didn't get much riding time in Pennsylvania during the winter. We would do some local arenacross races and things like that. I told my parents I didn't want to ride a big bike, and I thought once I was done with mini-bikes I would quit. Then the day came to get on a 125 and I did that and kept going through the B and A classes. The goal was never to be professional. At that point, I knew my goal was to go to college because I always had an interest in the business side of the sport.

Vital MX: You went to college to get a degree in journalism and did an internship at RacerX. How did that come about?

Ryan: Growing up in Pennsylvania around the District Five area and tracks like High Point, Steel City, and others were all promoted by what we now know as MX Sports. Growing up in that area, you become familiar with the Coombs family. There was a natural relationship from seeing them at the races. I started taking pictures at the races before RacerX existed when it was just a newspaper called the Racing Paper. It was a local District Five magazine, and I would send pictures or write a story about what was happening locally. That's kind of where I started. Then, going to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, it was convenient to go in, and they'd put me to work.

Vital MX: You became the Director of Racing for motocross and the ATV series with the AMA. Talk about that.

Ryan: An opening came up at the AMA for the sports manager with amateur motocross. I did the interview, and once I graduated, I moved to Ohio and took on that role. Much of what I was doing with MX Sports transitioned to the AMA because I was already familiar with the rules and promoters and how it all worked.

Vital MX: I'd assume that position led to the opportunity with Team Green.

Ryan: Working at the AMA was a perfect starting point for getting into the industry because I learned so much and made many contacts. You're involved in many facets of the sport such as dealing with promoters, brands, and OEMs. So, when I came to Kawasaki, they were surprised by my familiarity with the job and what it entailed. Team Green was always the goal. They started it all. When I was a kid, they had the coolest bikes and gear; you knew they were the best guys. That's where I wanted to go.

Vital MX: What do you look at when you're looking to sign a rider? Talent is obviously important. What about personality, family, and mental capacity?

Ryan: It's all of those things. The first thing that needs to jump out is speed because it's the hardest thing to teach or pull out of someone. If they already show a high level of that you have a good starting point. It's harder to make someone faster than it is to help someone get in shape. I do as much research as possible with people who work with them or have a relationship with them to see how they approach things, their goals, and their mindset, so there isn't any surprise.

Vital MX: As the team manager, how do you balance the pressures of what is expected from an elite team versus the fact that they are still kids and need to have fun? At the end of the day, it's also a business.

Ryan: Yes, it's a business, but what I would consider the business side happens later in the program. That is more when they are closer to becoming a pro. Early on, we try to keep it as stress-free as possible. Someone like Ryder DiFrancesco was with us for a long time, and they put more pressure on themselves than anyone. It's a matter of them managing expectations and understanding what we expect of them. There may be some unspoken pressure from being on the team and they have their expectations. I'll never forget when we picked up Lance Kobush on a 65, and his first race was at Ponca City. He went out and cartwheels down the back straight away, got up and back on the bike, and crashed a few times. I thought, "This kid is panicking." He comes off upset and crying, and I say, "What is going on?" He said, "I just want to impress you." I told him, "You've already accomplished that. That is why you're here. You impressed me before we brought you into the program, so let's work on managing our expectations. Let's calm down and set some goals to be on the same page." It caught me off guard because he thought about this while riding. They all want to win, but we have to guide them.

Vital MX: Do you push for your riders to race more local races or whatever it takes to get gate drops?

Ryan: I've always been an advocate for racing. It's hard for them sometimes because it may not seem productive when you're at the level they are, and they go local racing. There may not be as much competition, but at the end of the day, variables can be thrown your way from going racing. You're lining up, and you have to do a start and deal with other people. There could be lappers, or maybe you will fall over in the first turn and have to come back by passing some guys. There are still elements that are key to their development. I thought it was cool when Chance Hymas was with us and would do off-road races. He just wanted to go ride and that benefited him. I love it when they just want to go race.

Vital MX: Of all the riders who have come through Team Green while you've been there, who has impressed you the most? Riders like Austin Forkner, Adam Cianciarulo, Ryder DiFrancesco, Jett Reynolds, and now Drew Adams have all been a part of the team under your management. Your answer doesn't have to be based on riding, but the whole package.

Ryan: Obviously, Adam (Cianciarulo) as a person is incredible. The Adam I knew as an 11-year-old is the same Adam as today. He is who he is. The person everyone sees and loves is how he's been his whole life. I think it's cool that he's genuinely that guy. Riding-wise, one of the rawest talents I've ever seen was Justin Hill, especially in Supercross. I've told this story about coming back from a race in 2011. It was the first year of the Monster Energy Cup. I went straight to the Supercross track because Justin had come to California to start riding to prepare for the Monster Cup. I pull up to the track, and he's jumping everything. He's jumping quads, hitting whoops, and crushing it. He was a B rider then, and I asked his mom, "How long have you been here?" She said it was his fifth lap. I said, "Oh, my God!" It was our K1 Supercross track, and he had it wired. He had the talent to pick it up and jump stuff, and from a riding standpoint, he was definitely one of the rawest talents.