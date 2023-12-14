Industry Insights | Ft. Paul Thede

In this week's Industry Insights Race Tech's Paul Thede discusses building bikes as a kid, living in Hawaii, the history of Race Tech, his land speed record, and more.

For the full interview, check out the Vital MX podcast right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: Paul, how are things going at Race Tech?

Paul Thede: Well, we're just getting ready for the new season.

Vital MX: Yeah, we're a month out.

Paul: We're going full speed.

Vital MX: Where did you grow up, and how did you discover two wheels?

Paul: Oh, man. I think it's probably a similar story to a lot of people. When I was ten, I was invited to a birthday party and swung my leg over a minibike. I said, "Oh my goodness, I no longer have to pedal." This was when they put lawnmower engines in minibikes. There was no suspension. It was a hoot. It was from that moment that the whole direction of my life changed.

Vital MX: That's interesting that you found it through a friend's birthday party. I assume nobody in your family rode. So, how did you get your first bike? How do you get into it? Did you get your parents to take you?

Paul: Oh, that was a good one. My parents were not big fans. They went on a week-long conference once a year, and while they were gone, I bought a frame for $15. A family friend gave me a broken lawnmower, and I fixed the engine. I just started taking things apart until I went, "This doesn't look right." I'm ten years old, right? I made the engine run, went down, and bought a centrifugal clutch for $10. When they returned from the conference, I had a minibike.

Vital MX

Vital MX: That blows my mind. There's no way I could have done that at ten years old.

Paul: If you want it bad enough, anything can happen.

Vital MX: It would seem you were born with a mechanical understanding.

Paul: I think that was a gift from my dad. You know, it runs in the family. I guess we're always fixing something. My dad had a degree in electrical engineering. So, he was a very hands-on guy, too.

Vital MX: Did you start to race, or are you riding around the family property?

Paul: Well, no, it wasn't family property. In San Luis Obispo, there was this old section of highway near Cuesta Grade, and we would push the go-kart we had. It was a similar kind of thing where it was pieced together, and we would push it to this old section of highway, and then we'd fire the thing up and ride back and forth on this flat thing. There were places near where we lived, and I had this one friend, and we went from there. It was just about finding a place to ride with friends. We moved to Hawaii when I was in junior high school. Over there, we were surfing, and I had brought my minibike over. Nobody that I knew over there rode. So, I surfed for a while and thought, "This is cool, but the surf isn't always up." There was also some local animosity. I said, "Man, I'd really like to start riding motorcycles again." I eventually bought a clapped-out Honda 90 that didn't run, you know, another thing that didn't run, and I pieced that together. Then I had my minibike and that bike, and we would take turns kind of shuttling to Waikele Ridge in Hawaii. I basically bought a motorcycle for my friends to ride, and we took turns, and one thing led to another. There weren't that many places to ride in Hawaii. I got with John DeSoto's dad, Cobra DeSoto, and we lobbied for the motocross track in Kahuku. We went and helped build the track and, as I said, lobbied for it in the legislature. Then I started racing there. It's funny too because they had two classes. They had amateur and expert.

Race Tech

Vital MX: That's all you need. Haha.

Paul: I raced amateur for, oh, I don't know, maybe half a dozen times and did pretty well. I was an expert seriously within maybe a year or something. Then, I wanted to be in the motorcycle industry. I wanted to be in the heart of racing. My ticket to go to college at Cal Poly in Pomona. I wanted to be in Southern California, the heart of racing, then in the United States. I went there and got some friends, and they used to have night racing practically every night in Southern California. At least five times a week. Anyway, one of the tracks was Irwindale Raceway, and I remember going there with my friends just watching. I'm watching Jeff Ward, and this is Jeff Ward when he's a little guy. It was the quickest shift in racing classifications that you've ever seen in your life. I went from an expert to a novice, watching him race one lap. I just went, "Oh my God." So anyway, I started racing the local scene, District 37, and all that stuff. I worked my way up and realized the ship had sailed for my racing career. So, I like motorcycles and got into building them and building performance bikes. I put myself through college by working on motorcycles.

Vital MX: You go to school at California Polytechnic University and graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. I assume your goal was to work in the motorcycle industry in some fashion. Do you have a game plan?

Paul: I wanted to be a factory engineer. While putting myself through school, I started doing performance stuff and building engines. That's what intrigued me the most. I loved horsepower and not so much designing stuff from scratch. When I graduated, I kind of had my little business, PTP, Paul Thede Porting, which was out of the back of an existing Triumph/Suzuki of Pomona. Then, I went to work for Le Havre Yamaha and Marv Hendricks, who owned Saddleback. The idea was that they were going to build a whole performance division around me. It did not come to fruition, but one of my customers said, "Let's get into business." So, right from La Havre Yamaha, I went into a company called S.T. Racing, Sands & Thede with Richard Sands. We did that for three years and decided to part ways. That's when I started Race Tech in 1984.

Vital MX: How do you build trust within the industry for Race Tech initially? I assume it has to be word of mouth with no social media.

Paul: Yeah, it was. Word of mouth is just magnified nowadays with social media. It becomes more instant, but it was just word of mouth back in the day. I always had my hands full, and I kept working harder and harder, getting busier and busier. I had employees, but it was so hard to keep up. Back in the day, I did Tallon Vohland's stuff. I did Jeremy McGrath's and (Doug) Dubach's. I don't know if you remember Gary Denton, but he's a legend. He's a seven or eight-time quad-national champion. Then Mike Byer. The CMC used to go between Saddleback and Carlsbad, and it was the pinnacle of racing in Southern California. A lot of the guys, like Johnny O'Mara and Jeff Ward, raced CMC. We used to add flyweight to 125 two strokes, which sounded different. The guys would laugh on the line. Saddleback had this huge uphill start with bumps. It's a big horsepower hill, but it isn't how much horsepower you make. It's how much you put to the ground. When the wheel hits a bump, it'll go airborne for a short period. With very little flywheel weight, the engine will accelerate, and by the time it comes back in contact with the ground, it will actually be going faster than the motorcycle is, and it'll break traction. Once you've broken traction, the traction goes from static to dynamic, and it decreases. We added flywheels to the engines I would build, and my guys would beat the other guys by five bike lengths into the first turn. The number of times I was accused of cheating was staggering. A lot of these guys who would accuse me of cheating would then come and ask me to build a bike. They said, "Can you build a big bore? A cheater?" I would say, "Dude, if I build one cheater, then everybody will think that every bike I ever built was a cheater. If you can't win on the engines I build, you can't win."

Race Tech

Vital MX: One of the products you're most known for is your Gold Valves. Why did Gold Valves come about, and what makes them so successful?

Paul: It was interesting. This was back in the early 90s, and several different things were happening. I had gotten more and more notoriety in the industry. Word of mouth became magazine articles, and what was happening was that the more notoriety I got, the more that people would just copy me. I don't want to seem all self-righteous or conceited about it, but frankly, a lot of the industry in both engines and suspension kind of people take other people's stuff apart and say, "That's what they're doing," and they try to copy it. I went to a personal growth seminar in '91, and it blew my mind. The basic concept is that most of the decisions we make as human beings are made unconsciously based on how we're programmed. Most of the programming happens at an early age. One of my beliefs, for example, was that if I don't do it, it doesn't get done right. Because of that thought process, I was doing everything. So, I was working 14 to 16 hours a day, and I went to the class to figure out how to have better time management. I figured that the only way for me to have any kind of liberty in my life was to be more efficient and get more done in a shorter period. Of course, anytime I got more efficient, I would just have more time to do the stuff I had put on the back burner. So, I filled up the time with more stuff, and it was more and more. I realized that I needed to attract competent people into my business and life. I was starting to think about life and business and whatnot differently. Thomas Edison also used a technique that kind of taps into the subconscious mind. It's like when you've had a great idea in the shower or gone to sleep on a problem and woke up with a solution. The subconscious mind is amazing. When you get into that relaxed state and shut off all the noise, all kinds of great ideas can pop through. So, I hit a wall as far as the suspension. The goal was to make things plusher and firmer at the same time. How do you do that? How do you make it plush on square-edged bumps but handle the big stuff, the whoops, landings, etc.? I came up to a wall with the stock piston designs and was increasing the flow area. I realized I could transfer the damping control from the port sizes to the shim stacks. So, I was modifying stock pistons, and it got better, but it still wasn't where I wanted it to be. I designed some stuff up and had a machinist make a prototype piston, and there's a special brass that we use that is good for wearing, thermal stability, expansion stability, etc. It was also easy to precisely machine, and of course, it's brass, and it looks gold. So, I called it a Gold Valve. People always ask me, "What is that made of?" I just tell them, "Gold."

Vital MX: You're getting a hell of a deal.

Paul: Yes, you're getting a deal. So anyway, all of a sudden, I had this platform working well, and the valving became the critical component. The question was, should I have people send their stuff in, and I install it, or should I make it into a kit and send it out and have other people install it? I asked my friends, and they said, "Oh no, you shouldn't make it into a kit. You'll lose out on all that labor." So, I made it into a kit and sold it. I figured, what do they know? I was tired of fighting against the industry and looking for a way to work with people instead of against them. Not every person or company that has ever attended the seminars will want to work with me. At the same time, I'm not changing the philosophy of my business. The number of installed Gold Valves that never get a Race Tech sticker put on is pretty impressive. However, people have found that the more they promote my business name, Race Tech, along with their business name, the faster their business will grow. I worked for five years developing software that would create the correct valving for the Gold Valve kit so people could go on the internet and put in their parameters, their weight, skill level, type of riding, height, riding preferences, whether they have an oversized gas tank, etc. It would then create a setup sheet that is exactly what my guys would use if the customer sent their suspension in.

Race Tech

Vital MX: I want to close this out with a couple of your accomplishments. You won the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in '07. You hold 15 land speed records and are the first to break 200 miles an hour at 218.6 on an electric bike at Bonneville. These are pretty cool accomplishments.

Paul: Most of it's not as noteworthy as funny. It was a couple of really good friends, Rod Falkner and Paul Livingston, and that group. We did a bunch of stuff together that was kind of fringe but a lot of fun. So yeah, Falkner, Livingston Racing, and we did Pikes Peak and ended up doing Pikes Peak on the bigger bikes such as Aprilia and Ducati. I just kind of piggybacked off of what they were doing and got to twist the throttle. So, you know, I would tell them, "I'm the talent." There's more talent to Bonneville than you would probably imagine. There's more skill to it than you can imagine. The challenges of side gusts at 200 miles an hour and suddenly, the bike going sideways or whatnot. People say, "It's just the throttle," and that's what I thought. I thought, "This should be fun. I could get some records and be the fast guy."