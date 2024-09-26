Industry Insights | Ft. Kat Voiles

In this installment of Industry Insights we talk to Feld Entertainment's Sr. Live Event Manager for SuperMotocross, Kat Voiles about her path from working in promotions with the Quad City Mallards hockey team to planning Opening Ceremonies for SuperMotocross and more.

Kat Voiles has had a passion for dirt bikes and racing since childhood thanks to growing up in a family who enjoyed it and having a brother who raced ATVs professionally. In college she was led to a path in marketing and sports management that eventually brought her to Feld Entertainment and Supercross.

Kat Voiles

Kat has had the opportunity to work as a host on a radio show, an arena hostess for the Quad City Mallards hockey team in Illinois, and work behind the scenes with artists like Taylor Swift and Guns n Roses.

Kat Voiles

