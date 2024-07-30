Industry Insights | Ft. Broc Tickle

In this installment of Industry Insights we talk to Kawasaki test rider and 2011 Monster Energy Supercross 250W champion Broc Tickle about his path through the industry.

For the full interview, check out the Vital MX podcast right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida — Vital MX: For those who don't know your history, let's start with your background. Tell us where you grew up and how you got into dirt bikes.

Broc Tickle: I grew up in Cherry, North Carolina, and was lucky that there was a lot of talent coming out of there then. At that time, Ian Trettle, Taylor Futrell, Austin Stroupe, and the Southeast were pretty talented, so I was lucky to grow up around them. Honestly, that's what got me into it. I started getting podiums, winning motos, and some championships when I got on big bikes. In my final year, I won the 250A at Loretta's, drove to Millville in my van with a friend, and raced there in the 450 class. Then I raced Steel City and Glen Helen for MDK Honda. I signed with Star Racing a few weeks later, where it all started. It kind of fell into place.

Vital MX: In that 2006 amateur season, you mentioned winning the 250A class. You also got second in the 125A Pro Sport class. Was there a big jump in your results in the last couple of years? Was it just the move to big bikes that made the difference?

Tickle: I did win a national championship at Ponca on a 60, but that was in 2001. I got on big bikes in 2003, and that's when I started trending towards making my dream come to life. I was on the fence about whether or not I was going to do it. My dad said, "I'm willing to commit to doing what it takes if you want to do this for a living." That's when I stepped it up. The next year, I did well at MiniO's and won the first moto in Schoolboy at Loretta's. That's when people started asking, "Who is Broc Tickle?" I was 14 years old and on a 250F and a 450. I got off little bikes because I was bigger, and that was when things took off.

Vital MX: I assume there wasn't much amateur support then. Were teams looking at you?

Tickle: I actually had great support. American Honda stepped up in '03 when I was still on 80s through a dealership, Rusty Reynold Triangle Cycles, and the whole Serious Racewear MX crew, Larry Winters, and family. I wouldn't be where I am now if not for those two sponsors. On top of that, the Trettle family made a sacrifice when I was between ten and 15 because they would take me to Florida when my parents were working in the winter. We would train with Ronnie Tichenor, and you can look back on certain things like that and say, "If that didn't happen, there's a good possibility I wouldn't be where I am."

Vital MX: How did the Star Racing deal come about? That team wasn't what it is today at that time.

Tickle: Bobby Regan and Brad Hoffman were interested after Loretta's and seeing how I did at the nationals. In the first moto at Millville in '06, I got 11th before the weather turned the race into a catastrophe. Then, at Steel City, I went 11-18 for 15th, a solid ride under the circumstances. The Star deal happened after that because I ran inside the top ten at Glen Helen for a bit. I had a crash and had to sit out the rest of the day, but them seeing me run in the top ten sealed the deal.

Vital MX: Your first professional Supercross win was in 2010 in Seattle. What stands out from that night?

Tickle: It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. The 2009 season is what led me to win that race. I made so much progress in 2009 and heading into 2010; I was so hungry to win. I showed up to Anaheim 1 and won the first heat race, which kickstarted the year. I was comfortable, and things were clicking. Seattle came around, and the conditions were good. I enjoyed it, and I was excited. I rode my own race, which was one of the easiest races for me. It was very technical and slow, and you couldn't make mistakes. It brought the best out in me. It was cool to get that for Star Racing and myself. That led to a good summer in 2010, which allowed me to go to Pro Circuit at the end of the year. I went into Mitch's (Payton) office every day, sometimes twice, for over a month to get that ride. It showed the drive I had to be there. Mitch likes that, and it's probably what got me the ride.

Vital MX: That championship came down to the final race in Las Vegas, where you beat Eli Tomac. Whoever finished in front of the other would win the title. What a year.

Tickle: It feels like yesterday. That Main Event was so hectic. I remember feeling so relaxed, though. I knew I had it. I get more nervous now rewatching it than I did that night. That was when the East and West were part of the main event for the championship, and it was a loaded class. Eli and I were ninth and tenth on the first lap and had all the factory guys in front of us. We had the TLD team and Ken Roczen out front, and for me to not freak out feels cool.

Vital MX: When you decided to step away from racing in 2021, how difficult was that? You by no means were old, and you could still compete.

Tickle: Mentally, I was burned out. 2021 was a tough year for me on a personal and professional level. I felt I was doing everything right but fighting against the grain the entire time. I kept fighting but hit my head a couple of times at Daytona and during the week. Around round 13, Oscar Wirdeman from Kawasaki called me to see if I'd be interested in test-riding. He said it wasn't anything for sure but wanted to see where I was. As I said, I was mentally against the grain and down. I said, "If we can make it work, let's do it." I raced the last race in Salt Lake City, and two weeks later, I was on the Kawasaki testing.

Vital MX: What are the day-to-day roles of a Kawasaki test rider?

Tickle: I work for the race team. I do some production, but it's also for the race team. They include me in the production side as I was with the 2024 model. My week-to-week and day-to-day include helping with the bike before it went into production. Then we got the bike in stock form, and with the team, we started to add parts and do a lot of testing. It led us to a good base set up for the Supercross season. Jason (Anderson) and Adam (Cianciarulo) got on it and fine-tuned it from where I had it. They had all the data from my testing to help them make the best decision on changes for the racers. A lot of riding happens before the season, especially with a new motorcycle. During the season, and with me racing RedBud and Budds Creek, it's led us to even more testing, which has been awesome. We wouldn't have learned the information we did if I hadn't raced. We've worked on it for the last few weeks, and Jason has improved. It helped us tremendously.

Vital MX: Do you get the same fulfillment from finding a setting that helps the team as you did when you were racing and being successful?

Tickle: Yes, absolutely. In the last couple of weeks, we changed Jason's bike for Millville; he qualified fastest and had a solid day. Then we made more changes with more improvements. Those types of wins for the team are awesome to be a part of. I like it when they don't like something, too. That adds a challenge to it. We have to figure it out as a group because that's the job. It's not always rainbows and butterflies. You can't grow without something to challenge you. When something isn't right, we work on it, and getting it better for the racer is fulfilling.

Vital MX: How did it feel to be behind the gate again after a few years off?

Tickle: I enjoyed it. I wanted to do better than I did, but my job as a test rider was to test the bike. We did the race to focus on the bike, and we did that. We made improvements, and I had a great time. Once I accepted that I wouldn't be better than I was that day, I was fine. I got to feel and focus on the atmosphere more than when I raced full-time. It was more serious for me then. Sitting on the line, taking it in, and paying attention to things I normally wouldn't was cool. It was a win-win.

Vital MX: Other than your 2011 championship, what memory stands out as special from your career?

Tickle: That's tough. The biggest obstacle I overcame was breaking my back in 2014. I bounced back in 2015, even with no podiums, and had so much fun that year. 2016 was also fun with RCH. We got some podiums outdoors and another podium in '17. So, the RCH era after the broken back stands out. To be knocked down and not think you'll ever race again to be in the top ten feels great.