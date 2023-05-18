"I'm Not Concerned About Results. I'm Concerned About Progress" | Kris Fagala on Team Next Level Racing

We talk often about the privateers and the 'satellite' teams that make up a large portion of the support in the paddock. If you spend any time walking the pits you will see numerous non-factory teams such as TPJ, Team Solitaire, PRMX, and Team Next Level Racing. Team Next Level Racing, led by Kris Fagala, has an altruistic desire for helping racers simply better themselves. Kris's goal is not to win races. That is not his definition of success. His goal is to mentor his riders for life and in racing with the intentions of them bettering themselves as men and leading them to opportunities for growth. Growth to the 'next level' of their personal lives and racing. I called Kris to find out what motivated him to start the team and how it all works.

For the full interview, check out the Vital MX podcast right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: How's it going, Kris? Good to talk to you.

Kris Fagala: Man, just living the dream.

Vital MX: You got a lot of spotlights this year. More so than in the past with your Team Next Level Racing. It was pretty cool to see.

Kris: We felt blessed, and it was really cool for people to recognize what we were doing and highlight our program a little bit. We got a lot of exposure on NBC. They did a couple of stories and will do a little follow-up. Other media outlets hit us up and did some reports and stuff on us, also. It's cool to get a little bit of attention.

Octopi Media

Vital MX: I like to start these things by getting to know you a bit. Where are you from, and what is your background in motocross racing to begin with?

Kris: I grew up in Houston and then moved to North Texas to go to college and stayed there afterward in Fort Worth. I started riding motorcycles when I was about ten. It was back in the early 70s, and my older brother had a Honda XR70 or SL70. He put me on it once, and I couldn't touch the ground, but he put me on it and pushed me down a hill, and I loved it and was like, "Let's do it again. Let's do it again. Now turn the motor on. Let's go." He pretty much couldn't keep me off of it. When he wasn't looking, I would take it from him, or if he were sleeping, I'd take it out joyriding at night or something like that. Man, I instantly was hooked, loved it, and spent my entire childhood riding. My parents weren't into the racing thing, so they were not excited about me racing, and I had to sneak away and do that when I did. I didn't do my first race till I was 16, and then I did quite a bit of racing until I was in my mid-20s. I got hurt really bad, jacked my wrist up, and really couldn't move my wrist or my hand at all for about a year. I took about eight years off of riding and picked it up again in my early 30s and haven't stopped since. I try to ride 3 or 4 times a week depending on what part of the country I'm in and what's available. I just love riding. I'm riding today at Cahuilla.

Vital MX: It's just that familiar story of catching the bug, and you never get rid of it.

Kris: Oh, heck yeah. You can't get rid of it. Even after an injury and hospitals and all that kind of stuff, after the pain, you can't remember the pain after a while. You can remember that you were hurt, but you can't remember how bad it hurt. I think that's nature's way of saying, "Get back on. Let's go get it."

Kevin Moranz Octopi Media

Vital MX: I think you're 100% right. What was your first involvement with the industry itself? Was it starting Team Next Level, or were you involved in another way before that?

Kris: No, I've always gone to Supercross and outdoor races and stuff like that. About six years ago, I got to a point in my life where my kids were grown and gone and married, and I had the financial freedom I needed to go to more races. So, I started going to more races and really enjoyed it. I noticed a gap in anyone hanging around with the privateers to mentor, coach, and share spiritual things with them. Those things are important to me, and somebody did it for me when I was young. I've always had a real passion for giving back and sharing with younger people. First of all, I always want to ask them the question of where they're at spiritually and if they're happy about that. If not, let's talk. That's not something shoved down their throat or anything. I just want to know, and if they want to learn and grow in that direction, I want to be that for them. I also want to mentor them in life as young men, financially and in relationships, and just in general life coaching. So, I started working with a great friend of mine, Ted Parks, and we worked with their team for two, three, four years, something like that, and got more and more involved as the years went by. Then at the beginning of last year, I had some guys reach out to me. Kevin Moranz was one of them, and John Short, Freddie Noren, and Vann Martin, and all at once, these guys reached out and said, "Hey, are you going to do any more than just go to the races with TPJ?" I was like, "I don't know. I never really thought of it." They said, "What about starting a team?" and I said, "Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no way. That is not my gig. I don't want to. Nope." They said, "Okay, will you at least just put a little program together and take us to the races?" I half-wittingly said, "You know what? If y'all can get four or five guys together, and you're willing to pay six or seven grand each to cover the fuel and hotels, I'll do it. I have nothing going on, so I'll do it for you." Before I knew it, in about three weeks, we had a deal put together, and I had five guys that wanted to go to the races. We found a trailer and pulled it with a truck. I remember I called Feld and said, "Hey, looks like I'm going to be there as a transport. I'm just transporting guys. I'm not a team." Feld said, "No, no, you're a team. You have to pick a name, and you have to register with us, and you're a team." I said, "Okay, well, we're a race team." That was last season; all that came together in November and December, literally just in a few weeks. It was only about 2 or 3 weeks before we had to show up at A1.

Vital MX: That's a lot of pressure and stress, I would assume.

Kris: It was a lot. It was getting pit shirts made, backdrops for the guys made, and canopies put together and a trailer wrapped and figuring out how we're going to fund it all and try to get some deals or sponsorships. Yeah, it was hard. It was a lot of stress and a lot of work, but in the end, I think it was something that God was calling us to do. So, it came together. It was coming together whether we wanted it to or not. So, I just had to be there kind of and do my little part, I guess.

Hunter Schlosser Gaut This Media

Vital MX: As you mentioned, it's a logistical support team and training help, but the foundation of it is family-oriented, faith-based mentoring. You've said that being spiritual isn't required. Mentoring is what is very dear to your heart because you had some people that did that for you in your youth. Talk about that a little bit. How did mentors change the direction of your life?

Kris: Oh, man, radically. When I was in college, I found a local church to go to. I was living in Colleyville, Texas, up by DFW. I think I was one of maybe two or three guys that were college-aged that were going to church, and it was mostly middle-aged and older people at the place. I liked it. I liked the teaching and everything. Some guys just confronted me one day, and there were about 3 or 4 of them. They started asking me to go to lunch with them and hang out with them, and they started inviting me to their house on Sundays after church. I spent time with their families. I don't even know how intentional they were about purposefully mentoring me, but it happened by default. The relationships got strong, and they started asking me tough questions like, "Hey, you've been dating this girl for a while. Are you going to marry her, or are you just going to Jack around here? What are you going to do?" I was like, "Oh, I don't know. I never thought about it." They said, "Men marry their women. They don't just keep dating them and switching around. Real men pick a girl and get married and make that commitment and try to stay married their whole life." I was like, "Yeah, yeah, okay. I don't disagree with that. I just never really thought about it." Then they just let me do life with them. I saw at a young age that these guys were all Christians, but none of them were perfect. I thought that you had to be this perfect guy to have a wife, have kids, be successful, and be a Christian. They showed me by default; they never even said it. They just showed me that we're not perfect. We have problems in our marriage, and we have problems in our families. We're not always on our best behavior, but that's not the point. It was stuff like that that happened really early in life. Fast forward a few years, I started a business, and I had an older guy that was in his 70s that kind of took me under his wing. He was a multi-millionaire at this point and was doing very well. He was getting into his 70s and didn't really want to work as hard as he did before, so I had a ton of energy, and we got along, and he hired me. He then helped me start a couple of my own companies while I was working for him. I was the workhorse for a few years, and he just trained me in business and taught me things like when it comes to business, it is all about relationships. If you want to do well with your clients, spend time with them, get to know them, get to know their families, make it genuine, take them out, and entertain them. Open up your wallet and spend all the money that's in it on your clients and go back to the office and watch it fill back up again. These were concepts that I never knew. My parents were working people. My dad was an employee his entire life, so he didn't know how to make money or start a business or run one, and neither did I. So, this one older gentleman helped me and mentored me a lot. Then there was one more guy that was an accountant for me. He was my accountant, and I remember going to him because he'd call me every year and say, "Hey, you owe the IRS this much money." One time I had a really good year, made a couple of million dollars or something, and he called me and said, "You owe the IRS a check for, I think it was like $700,000." I put the phone down, and I threw up in the trash can, and I picked it back up again and said, "Excuse me?" He said, "Yeah, you have to bring a check for $700,000 to my office today. We have to send it off to the IRS." I went to his office, and I wrote the check, and I started to hand it to him. Then I pulled it back, and I said, "What if I just run away to Mexico?" He's like, "You could do that, but you're gonna get caught sooner or later, and it's going to mess up your family. Just give me the check." I handed him the check and threw up in his trashcan, and I looked at him and asked, "Do you write checks like this?" He laughed and said, "Oh, gosh, no." I said, "Teach me how to do what you do." He said, "Okay, come to my office every Friday for the next six months, and we'll spend a couple of hours talking." He coached me and mentored me in finances, taxes, real estate, legal tax loopholes, and all kinds of things that would help me take advantage of the laws that were available for us and not write massive checks to the IRS anymore. It's been cool that I've had many of those kinds of guys in my life that I looked up to and took the time out of their schedule to show a young guy the ropes. It made such an impact on me that I want to do that for other kids now.

Tristan Lane Gaut This Media

Vital MX: You mentioned Freddie Noren, John Short, Vann Martin, and Kevin Moranz being a part of your team. Hunter Schlosser and Colby Copp were also on your team.

Kris: Let's see, this year we had Kevin Moranz, Deven Raper, Tristan Lane, Hunter Schlosser, Colby Copp, Ty Freehill until he got busted up, and we had his brother Nate Freehill for a couple of Futures races. I had another Future's kid named Charles Tolleson and Scott Meshey for a little while. He got hurt in Detroit. I think we had nine riders at the high point. It changed at different rounds.

Vital MX: How do you decide who you're going to help? Is it all based on them paying you to transport the bike, or are there other factors that you put in?

Kris: No, it goes way beyond that. Since we're a mentoring-based team, I don't care about the results. When I say that, I don't mean that I don't care about them. I'm not concerned about the results. I'm concerned about progress. So, sure, it's impressive that Kevin this year got a seventh, an 11th, and a 14th, but that's not what I'm concerned about. That makes me happy for him, but that doesn't make me happy. What makes me happy is to see him work and for me to push on him and push him to his limit and figure out what that is. Then for him to respond in a positive way and work harder. We and our team are really looking for guys that are coachable and capable and want to be accountable to us. I mean, we do all kinds of cool stuff on our team. We have a coach, my best friend, Michael Lewis. He and I do real estate together. We've known each other for 20 years, but he is also a motivational speaker, a certified personal trainer, and a certified nutritionist. This guy is a big package of awesome wrapped up in one because he can motivate the guys and speak to them in a positive way. He can also coach them on nutrition and fitness, but he's also smart enough to look at their blood work and see where issues are. So, on our team, we do a lot. We spend a lot of time having the guys do blood work. We look at that blood work, and in a second, Michael can tell if these guys are sleeping, if they're eating right, if they're exercising, and if they're recovering. The blood work is the report card of the body. It doesn't lie. It tells everything. The guys we are looking for are the ones who want to grow in their racecraft and grow as young men and will let us speak truth into their life.

Vital MX: The riders don't get a salary, right? There are no contracts, correct?

Kris: Correct. We are a non-profit team. We're set up as a non-profit ministry, as I said, with mentoring being the primary focus. Racing is just the way we do it. It's the avenue to be able to mentor these guys. We run on a very low budget, and no one on our team gets paid anything or takes any money away in any way, shape, or form except our social media and setup guy that we had this year. We paid him every week to help us set up, tear down and then get content and do our social media for sponsors and the team. Everyone else are volunteers. They fly in and out at their own expense, and it's set up so that our intentions and motives can be totally pure. Money doesn't get in the way. I would love to be in a position with sponsors where we could pay the guys some contingencies or give them free bikes without charging them any transport. That's the goal for next year as we grow our team. We want to have somebody that comes on board to give us some bikes and then have enough sponsors come on board so we don't have to charge the guys anything to be on our team. Then we can hand-pick our team based on relationships that we have with guys and guys that we know want to be mentored, and we can help them be better men and better riders. Again, it's not about results. Our guys are never going to win a championship. I want them to get into the main events, but I'm way more interested in their progress. For example, Kevin progressed. He did better and better in each race. He worked hard. Deven Raper worked his tail off. He worked in a gym with Michael, and he worked at the races, and he wanted it, and he tried. He never made a main event, and that's okay because he progressed and he pushed himself. Colby Copp, same thing. He pushed himself, wanted it, and came so close to making a main event the other night. He was leading and missed it by a spot. Those guys progressed all year long, and I'm happy about that. I consider that success. Hunter Schlosser rode 250 West, and part of our conditions of Hunter being on our team was that he rode the whole season. So, he decided to ride the rest of the season on a 250 in the 450 class. He made a main event at the very end on the 250 in the 450 class, which is a huge accomplishment. I'm not sure what the stats are, but I think it's been a while since somebody did that. So, that's progression.

Colby Copp Gaut This Media

Vital MX: Something else you've said before is you want these kids to progress, and that includes progressing to bigger teams. If the offers come up, that's one of your goals, and that happened last year. Freddie Noren and John Short moved on, and you're actually happy about that. You're trying to help these kids improve their lives.

Kris: Yeah, 100%. We were excited for Freddie and John when they got the opportunity to ride for Bubba's (Pauli) team. Bubba is an awesome guy. It's a great team. We were excited for them and a little bit bummed to lose them. Our program is set up to where we push these guys to the next level, and then we expect them to take that step to the next level. I don't want a guy to be on our team for years and years and years. I want him to progress and be able to do better. Let's say a guy has just peaked out in his career, and that's as far as he's going to go. I'm fine with that, too. If the guy wants to stay on our team and he's reached the limits his body will let him go, or his mind will let him go, and we've already pushed those limits and stretched him. Not everybody can be number one. I spent a lot of time racing and trying to move up through the ranks, and I never got to where I wanted to be, even though I put the work in. So, it's okay if you never get to the point of making mains or getting on a team, but for those guys who do, we congratulate them, and we want them to move up.

Vital MX: Going back to the goal for next year, what does it take to get to a point where you can get bikes for free? What has to happen?

Kris: We're actually learning that right now. It's a lot of conversations with different manufacturers to see if they have any interest. I think at the end of the day, we have to find a manufacturer or independent bike shop or a guy that's got a bunch of money and wants to give us enough to buy six bikes. Someone that cares about our program and what we're doing more than they care about results, and some of those people are out there. It's just a matter of finding them and connecting with them. That's what it's going to take because we're not all about results. You can't go to a big manufacturer and go, "Hey, I'm going to put guys on this podium." It's not going to happen. I'm not going to have the top ten guys. Realistically, our range for riders is probably 14 to 17 or 18. That's where our guys will probably be. If they do better than 14th, they're probably going to get fill-in rides or step up. At the same time, a lot of these satellite teams show up in an 18-wheeler and seem like they're the next level or next step above us. When you really dig into it, some of them are kind of smoke and mirrors. What I mean by that is there are some teams that show up in semis, and the guys on the team own the bikes, right? They can run some of their sponsors, and our guys have kind of looked into some of those teams and came back to me and said, "Your deal is actually a much better deal because I can run a lot of my own sponsors." For example, Kevin can do his Patreon thing, and people sign his fender deal and his helmet wraps, and he makes more money being on our team than he would on one of those other teams. They want him, and they would make him give all that up, and then they'd pay him chump change for a salary. I'm not saying there are not awesome teams out there because there are. Even the ones I'm talking about are still great teams. I'm pointing out that it's not always what it seems. There is definitely some smoke and mirrors and some facades that just because a team's got an 18-wheeler and they show up to the races doesn't mean the guys are getting any better of a deal than they would be showing up in their van or with us. Because of the way our program is set up, I think a guy that's on our team can only get a better deal than our team if he moves up to a factory team or something where he's getting a really good salary, and I mean a six-figure salary because Kevin can make more money on his own than being on a satellite team. He's got to go to a factory team to do better than he's doing right now.

Next Level Racing

Vital MX: He's talked about that a few times this season. He's a hustler, and he's figured it out.

Kris: Yeah. Some of the other guys also have figured out that they can do their own programs. As our team grows bigger and becomes much more of a race team than a transport like it started out, we will have to work some deals with some bigger sponsors to be able to give all the guys a better deal. That will take away a little bit from what they can do on their own, but we'll still give them as much freedom as we possibly can so that they can make their money and their finances are really in their hands on, not ours.

Vital MX: Kris would like to thank all his sponsors who made the program happen, including Redline Oil, Action Sports Canopies, Roswell Off-Road, Risk Racing, and Pirelli. These partners are necessary to provide the services they do.