I Wanted Some Freedom and to Work on Myself | Levi Kitchen Check-In

Musical chairs is the game being played for the 2024 Silly Season with numerous riders changing teams. One move that has much excitement is Levi Kitchen to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. The Chef finished the 2023 season with top five overall results in Supercross, motocross, and SMX and won the final moto of the season at the L.A. Coliseum. Going into his third full season, expectations are high. His move to PC means more freedom in his training program which could be good or it could be bad. We recently reached out to Levi for a quick check-in.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: We wanted to check in with you because it's an exciting time of the year for the industry. There are a lot of changes going on, including you making the switch to Pro Circuit Kawasaki.

Levi Kitchen: Yeah, for sure. It's always hard to say why things happen, but I believe they all happen for a reason. So, I'm making a change going into the next season. I believe this is the season where I need to really start making strides and being upfront more often. So, I'm looking forward to it.

Vital MX: You had a good year, getting third overall in Supercross, fifth in motocross, and fourth in SuperMotocross. You have to be happy about that, but people have started saying you are start dependent. How do you feel about that?

Levi: I definitely want to change their opinion on it, but they're not exactly wrong. The problem is, there were never many races where I would get a fourth-place start. It was either 20th or a holeshot. That's why it's easy for them to say I'm start dependent. When you start in the back, especially in that class, it's tough to move forward.

Octopi Media

Vital MX: Let's talk about starts for a moment. The Star Yamaha is considered one of the fastest bikes and has been successful at starts. Now you're switching to a bike that, although it got better starts toward the end of the season, may not have the same power as the Yamaha. Are you worried about figuring out the starts on the green bike?

Levi: Honestly, I'm not. A good starter will always get good starts, no matter what. The bike has something to do with it, but I think the Kawi is in a great spot. I've ridden the bike, and I like the hydraulic clutch a lot for starts. So, we're looking forward to that.

Vital MX: What do you like about the hydraulic clutch?

Levi: The cable is kind of finicky, but some people like the cable. Everybody has their preference, but hydraulic just seems a lot easier to launch with to me.

Vital MX: You got a win at A2 and a few seconds outdoors. Then you closed out with a moto win in Los Angeles. That was an impressive win. Did you have a point to prove?

Levi: Kind of. I don't know. I was tired of getting beat down. The last two weeks before that, my riding was amazing. At the first round of SMX, I got the holeshot in the first moto, but I had strep throat and did not feel very good. So, I went backward but finished second. The next weekend, my riding was great again, but I didn't put myself up front. So yeah, I was pretty frustrated after the second round. Then I heard people saying, "Oh, you could still win the thing." Then in that first moto, I got 10th or whatever. At that point, I thought, "I'm way out of this thing." So yeah, I wasn't joking in the interview. I just ripped all my tear-offs off at the line and said, "I'm either going to holeshot this and win or who knows what I'm going to do." I ended up with the holeshot, and then it was pretty easy from there.

Octopi Media

Vital MX: We've heard about James Stewart doing that as an intimidation method. You did it for self-motivation.

Levi: Yeah. I've never done that before, and I won't make it a habit because it will bite me in the ass at some point. I thought, screw it, I might as well try it here, and it worked.

Vital MX: You're leaving a team with many riders under the tent to go to another team with quite a few. Are you ok with a larger team setting?

Levi: I'm definitely ok in a team setting, but I wanted to work on myself more. That was kind of the main reason I parted ways. I wanted to be back with some people who helped me in Louisiana. I like the team aspect, and I will miss my teammates and a lot of the crew at Star. They were all awesome, and I still keep in touch with everybody. So, that's not too big of a deal. I just wanted to work a little more on myself, and I also really liked the bike when I rode it.

Octopi Media

Vital MX: Who were the guys you mentioned wanting to work with more?

Levi: My old trainer, Rob Burkhart, and then Chase Sexton, Tom Vialle, and I will work with Peter Park.

Vital MX: What specifically did you like about the Kawasaki?

Levi: The first thing I noticed when I hopped on was it's just super light and nimble feeling. I liked how the Yamaha felt, and they feel similar. They both have an aluminum frame, but the Kawi turns really well, and the power is super rideable. It's good all the way around.

Vital MX: How familiar are you with the guys on the team? Do you know those guys well?

Levi: Not really. Everybody seems cool so far, but I'm a pretty friendly person. I'm sure I'll get along with everybody; if not, so be it. We're all there for ourselves anyway.

Vital MX: I feel it's a good group of guys on that team. Even Adam Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson like to enjoy some laughs at times. It's a good environment.

Levi: Yeah, I know them more than the 250 guys.

Octopi Media

Vital MX: How much time have you spent with Mitch Payton? How does he compare to Bobby Regan?

Levi: They have their similarities. They want the best for us, and they want to win. So far, Mitch has been great, and he's super excited to have me on, which makes me feel really good. I can already tell he's a hard worker, and we're going to do everything we can to get him back up there.

Vital MX: Mitch has so much history and knowledge that if you put in the work, he'll be right there by your side and give you everything you need to help you accomplish your goals.

Levi: Exactly. Yeah, I agree.

Vital MX: When does the grind start?

Levi: I rode a little after the last round. Then I took off to Hawaii and was there for a bit. I'm in Florida now and getting my house together because I had to move after SuperMotocross from Tallahassee.

Octopi Media

Vital MX: Will you be back out on the West Coast?

Levi: That's where my training will start. I'll start working with Peter and then come back here in December. I'll be at the Sandbox when I'm out here.

Vital MX: At Star, you were restricted on where you could ride. I assume that's a relief and some added excitement to train other places.

Levi: For sure. That was the big thing. I wanted some freedom and to work on myself more. I can't thank Mitch enough. He was pretty much the only one on board, and he told me, "If you can prove to me it's going to work, then I have no issues doing what you're doing." I'm super thankful for that and looking forward to it. I'll be able to do my own thing a little bit more.

Vital MX: You mentioned going to Hawaii. Did you get enough downtime at the end of the long season?

Levi: No, not for me. I've been riding since early October last year and never had any injuries. I haven't stopped training since then. I will enjoy this little bit of time and then return to California at the end of this month. I will fish, play golf, and then return to the gym this week. It's not like I'm the type that just sits around, but I definitely want to enjoy some more stuff.

Vital MX: Yeah, the one thing I've been negative about with SuperMotocross is the teams getting so little time off. As a fan and media, it is awesome that there are more races, but I felt bad for the teams, riders, and especially the mechanics. There's never a break.

Levi: Shout out to RJ Hampshire, Christian Craig, and Aaron Plessinger. Well, actually anyone who did MXdN. Even Tom Vialle. Chase and I were talking because he and I went to Hawaii. We had talked to Tom about it. That guy had to go straight from SuperMotocross and ride for two more weeks and then go to des Nations. Maybe he gets a few weeks to take a break and then return to it. It's pretty brutal.

Vital MX: As we approach the '24 season, I'm sure your goal is to go win. Your goal is a championship. Are you mentally prepared for struggles you may have just from being on a new bike with a new team?

Levi: I'm kind of ready for whatever it is. I'm super excited. I'm not excited to struggle, but I'm excited to learn. I'm just looking forward to working my butt off going into the season and riding with good guys like I will be. Even when I'm in California, riding with my teammates and stuff. I'd say in a couple of months, I'll know where I'm at. If I'm anything like I was or if I'm at the same level as I was last year and I'm a better starter, I'll be happy. I believe I was good enough to win even last year.