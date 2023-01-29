With a lot of questions surrounding Ken Roczen's personal preparation and the Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki team's own readiness to take on the challenge of fielding the exciting German, all eyes have been on the rider and program through the opening three races of the season. So far, both entities have surprised, placing Kenny in a better season's points position and with better results than he was able to achieve at this point in the year during 2022 and 2021.

While Kenny has been fairly open about what challenges he's faced so far, coming off one of the most open off-seasons we've seen from a rider, no one's been able to snag him for an individual interview so far in 2023, since we've started racing. However, by making the podium at this weekend's race in our second stop at Angel's Stadium, the opportunity to speak with Roczen did arise at the post-race press conference and there was a range of questions fielded at the #94. The excerpts from his involvement in the post-race press conference can be found below, but the media event is available in video form elsewhere on Vital MX too.

Press Conference: Ken, for you, you're a handful of races in with the team now right back on the podium. You said down there that you guys been making changes and doing everything you guys can to get the bike better. How is this month been learning the process with the team and getting here tonight?

Ken Roczen: It's been extremely fun. Like I think I have more say now when it comes to the bike and the technical side of things that I've ever had and that makes it super fun. It's also very busy for me, like besides just doing all the training, all that stuff. I feel like I've been on the phone and emailing a lot and stuff, but I've really taken that whole side of our sport in. This is really a first for me, but I've been really enjoying it and it's really hard to talk about how much work we've put in. We've been doing some big changes and riding a lot throughout the week, with some really, really late days...and they're just they're paying off right now. So we're heading in the right direction, we're all pulling on the same string and I think that helps me out big time. So I'm super happy with how we're all working together, and obviously, we're, you know, results-wise going in the right direction. So we still have a lot of work ahead and I'm beyond stoked to put it on the podium here tonight because that felt like it was hard-earned. We had a couple of good main events and on the last one, I completely botched the start, Locked elbows with a bunch of people and I saw all the top guys at the very front and I wasn't. So I was a little bummed about that, but in the end, I charged super hard. Of course, Eli (Tomac) went down, but I passed Dylan (Ferrandis) just in the last...Well, I thought I actually needed to pass Dillon to get on the podium. So I was just really pushing for it, which it turned out that I didn't even really need to. So I'm going to have to work with my mechanic (chuckles) because I thought I needed to. But yeah, I can't complain.

Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay: So talking about all the work that you're putting in off the bike, with the team, getting the setup, getting stuff that you want taken care of with the bike, does it come to a concern at all for you how much effort you're putting in with where we've seen you later in the season with your health at times? Do you feel like as the weeks drag on, are you going to have to back down some of that workload or are you enjoying that process too much? Do you think that's offsetting any of the stress that comes with it?

I mean, first off, it's offsetting because like I said, I don't feel like it's a hassle for me. You know, it's long days, but I'm really into it at the moment. And overall, I felt like throughout this offseason and now that my health has been really, really good. So that helps. And I think the work is needed to get to the top. So I'm pretty confident that we're doing the right thing, that I'm doing the right thing. I'm doing all my training on my own and I'm planning out my entire week by myself. I feel like I have a really good system going right now with recovery and putting in some hard days. So for right now, I don't really have anybody telling me what to do. I'm the best judge of that and it's really working out.

The training by yourself right now, at this point in your career, you obviously know what you need. What are the pros and cons of that?

Personally, I don't see any cons. I've never needed anybody to kick me out of bed to go and train. And with all the off-season races that I've done, I just didn't really see the need for anybody telling me what to do because I was flying to Australia and California and England. I mean, it's hard to follow a program from somebody that's not with me, you know. It started with that and I enjoyed that as well and my health has been a lot better. So I just feel like I've been absorbing everything and I was able to work out a bit harder and just had some good some hard days and some lighter days. I just feel like I had started to get a really good system and I think mainly with myself feeling better and absorbing it, I just feel fitter and stronger and I'm not getting so tired throughout the weeks. So I don't really see any cons to it.

Octopi Media

You pulled that triple, triple on-off out of your bag of tricks tonight. You went away from that. Tomac did that in the third main that might have bit him. Did you stop doing that to jump to the inside for that triple or you didn't think it was faster?

So I did it a couple of times in practice. Then I think in the first main, no...there was no real particular reason. Honestly, the problem was once you get onto the next tabletop and off, it was either double single or tripling to the outside. It just didn't really flow very well for me. So when I checked it out during practice, it didn't really seem that much faster or make that much of a difference. So I just kind of went back to what kept me in a better rhythm.

The crowd was going wild during that battle between you and Eli in the second race. Just how good does it feel to be back in the fight, back, having those battles, and kind of what's the heart rate like in situations like that?

It feels amazing. You know, in the last couple of races, we've really been able to put up a fight. I've won and had rides where I'm not really riding that well. So for me, if I race well, make moves and passes, stay in it and not just have to give up...that makes it a lot more fun for me. So I had a really good time out there. It's plain and simple. I was bummed, I actually slid out before the finish line and that's where he went by me. Other than that, I think I could have I could have held onto second, and that would have helped me out, obviously, for the whole overall. But you have to take the good with the bad and we're moving in the right direction. We all know these main events can get pretty long, especially the last one. So I was aggressive the whole way, all the way through to the end. So overall racing was super fun today.

Octopi Media

First podium with the new team, and I think this is the first podium for the team in general. What was the vibe like after the race? Just at the podium?

It was great. I think we're all trying to take it in, trying to take it all in, right? I wouldn't say it came out of nowhere, really. I thought about how my whole last season went and it's been a long time since I've been on the podium. Now, with a new crew, I haven't really had that much time on the bike. Then I switched over to Factory Connection as well, and we kind of started from zero. But overall my trust is in them. But at the same time, you know, the entire San Diego race day, for example, was a test day for me. So going out there with something new all the time and the track being pretty gnarly...they've been getting super rutty. It's been really tough for me, trying to get in some fast laps. The vibes are really good. I think the whole team is stocked and we're going to definitely celebrate a bit tonight and let it set in.

You mentioned that you don't have anyone telling you what to do right now. How important is that to you at this stage of your career, personally and emotionally? And is it part of what has given you so much success, being able to control everything?

I needed a change, urgently. I mean, I think I did a pretty big change in general. I think that got the ball rolling and from there, I found the fun and tinkering. You know, obviously, I've been with a lot of great trainers throughout my career and taking part of the stuff that I learned and just being smart with everything. I'm a pretty self-motivated guy, I don't need anybody kicking me out of bed. I wake up early anyways and I have a pretty good schedule going. So I just think change overall made it happen. These oversea races, it's just really a snowball. You know, you start somewhere and you feel like something works out. I got better and have more fun doing it, you know, working with the team as well and working on the motorcycle to get it better and actually see it paying off. It's just a big booster in general.