"I Do Not Lose Sleep Over the Teams...I Lose Sleep Over the Consumer" | Andy Gregg on Guts Racing

We all know there are a plethora of performance part companies we can choose from when we get a new bike and we all love adding them to our machines to make them our own. Andy Gregg has built Guts Racing into just such a brand with their high performance seats and covers. It's possible you haven't thought of your seat as a high-performance part, but you should. When you consider the options available from your seat these days with improved foam, gripper seat cover material, humps and wings, ribs, and more there is no doubt a great seat adds to rider performance. Andy took some time to tell us about the origins of the company, the importance of the consumer, and more.

For the full interview, check out the Vital MX podcast right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: Guts Racing was founded in 1985 in NorCal, and we will get to all that, but first, what was your background in motocross before that?

Andy Gregg: 1985 is kind of the first year that my dad ever made a seat cover for a bike. I was five at the time, so I was just riding local stuff on the old-school KX60. I needed a seat, and my dad was in the upholstery business doing couches and chairs, and furniture stuff. So, he knew his way around making seat covers. Then as I progressed my racing from ‘85 to the 1990s he got our actual business license and we became a legit business. During that time period, I was racing the local stuff and coming up the ranks as an amateur kid racing my 65. I moved on to the 85s around 1990. At that time, we were exploring doing the Trans Cal series in California and the Golden State Challenge series. Those were really big series in the 80s and 90s. The Golden State and Trans Cal were such a big deal that you’d have a guy like (Jeff) Matiasevich racing Supercross on Saturday night somewhere and then they'd be at Glen Helen Sunday morning lined up on the gate trying to make some more money. It was back in the heyday of motocross for California. That's what we were doing. As time progressed, by ‘94, ‘95, and ‘96 I was racing Loretta's, Ponca City, Lake Whitney, and Mini O's. So, that was my racing in those early years of the business.

Vital MX: Did you have the ability to go pro?

Andy: I had the abilities. I was kind of a knucklehead. I progressed too fast moving out of the 80s. I placed really well at the Mini O's in ‘94 in the 85 class and brought home some hardware. We did pretty well there. I grew up racing Ricky Carmichael. His birthday is in November and mine is in February. So, we ended up racing against each other quite a bit. Other guys that would have been at the track when I was racing were Danny Smith, Shae Bentley, and guys like that. Brett Racine, Donovan Mitchell, and Jeff Northrop also. Northrop and I raced a lot together. Tyler Evans was part of our group. Moto in the ‘90s was a lot different. There were no coaches, there was nobody telling me to quit being an idiot. I broke my foot one time and I remember we wanted to go to a Loretta’s qualifier, so we just cut one of my boots out the back so I could shove my cast through the front of it so we could race the qualifier. I never took the proper time to heal. We weren't training back then. Guys weren't hitting the gym, you weren't cycling, you weren't running, you weren't swimming, you just rode. Then I started hanging out with probably the wrong crowd in the moto industry as far as people taking it seriously and being dedicated to racing. So, I feel I had the raw speed. I still run into guys every now and then or when I'm at Day in the Dirt or whatever, where people joke with me about the raw speed I had, but I just didn't put in the effort. If I had put in the effort things could have been different. Brett Racine, a lot of people don't really know who Brett Racine was, but he was a good amateur kid. He ended up getting a Pro Circuit Kawasaki deal and rode for Mitch Payton but had a really bad knee injury and then actually never continued on. At a young age, I remember his dad coming over all the time and saying, “Man, Brett just goes home and talks about his goal one day is to be as fast as Andy.” I remember his dad telling my dad that. I guess I was just too cocky in my ability or whatever and just didn't take it seriously enough. Then Brett ended up being much better than me and was a lot faster. The roles were kind of reversed. At one point I just remember saying, “Whatever happened? I used to beat this dude all the time and now he's mopping me up.” That was kind of what happened. I did get my pro card in ‘98 and tried to ride a few outdoors like Washougal, Hangtown, and stuff like that. Back then it was different. You didn't have timed qualifying, you actually had to line up and do these qualifier races and I was just a little bit short, you know, missed it by one or two spots. I wasn't way off but the pace was just missing. I was getting bad starts and trying to come through. I remember at Washougal I got all the way up to a transfer spot and then just tipped over in a corner and I missed it by a couple. I got a holeshot at Hangtown one year in my qualifier race and then as the guy was passing me, I want to say it was Jimmy Neese, Luke's dad, as he was going around me on the outside, he crossed rutted, fell and I ran right into his bike and fell down. So, neither of us transferred. I wouldn't change anything for the world. I like the position I'm in now, but there are days where I kind of wish that maybe I would have taken a deep breath and listened to some of the wiser guys at the time and taken it just a smidge more seriously. Maybe I could have at least one or two solid years riding West Coast Supercross and the outdoors or something. I'm happy with how everything turned out.

Vital MX: You talked about your dad being in the upholstery business and making your first seat cover. What material did he use? Was it just some vinyl? What color was it? What did it look like?

Andy: Back then, really there were two seat cover business companies. There was Hi-Flight, but they specialized in more ATVs and quads, and they were heavily in desert racing and off-road racing. Then for the motocross side, there was Ceet. No one at that time had material with any sort of traction to it. It was very slippery, just like the stock seat covers were then. What they were doing was giving them flair or style with screen printing other colors to the material to give it a design like stripes or whatever. It was more for looks. It wasn't a performance thing like it is now. The seats have become such a performance product of the bike. It was like that for quite a few years. Even once we got grippy material, they were still more of a fashion statement than a performance product. I would say that didn't really change until we got into the four-stroke bikes where there was a lot more bottom end, a lot more torque that the two strokes don't really have. I feel the seat has become such a performance product because of the evolution of the bike, not because of the evolution of the seat. We had grippy material all in the ‘90s and early 2000s. A lot of the time the sides of the seats were plastic with graphics that were screen printed to match the graphics on the bike. It was still just a fashion statement.

Vital MX: Once you get your business license and it's an official business, Gregg's Ultra Trick Seats, is your dad building these by hand? How does the business work at that time?

Andy: At the start, he had two sewing machines, one in a small industrial building. I would say somewhere between 900 to 1000ft² at most. Then he had another sewing machine bolted into the floor of a little enclosed trailer, and he would physically sew and install seat covers for the first couple of years at the local races. There was no internet, there was no way to market the stuff. He had no idea where to even go to try to get people to buy the stuff. Then he went to a couple of t-shirt companies in town and learned about screen printing and how to create your own screens and how to develop them. We started screen printing. In the ‘90s we were into neon colors, so we had a lot of neon fluorescent oranges, pinks, blues, greens, you know, all that. We were doing paint splatters, so it looked like splatters of paint were dropped on your seat. As we started developing our design, we got the sewing machine out of the trailer to make more room for racks. We would set those up at the track and hang seat covers on them and people would come by, and he still had all of the stuff there to install the seat covers. He was installing seat covers all the way up to between ‘96 and ‘98. That's about the same time we started getting our first employees. He was making seat covers by himself for 8 to 9 years before we started hiring employees to help with the sewing or shipping and phone calls and stuff. Because now we're starting to run ads in Cycle News, we have the phone book ads, so we were trying to hit the ground running in our local area. Anytime we would go to a race track he's passing out business cards or we would stop at dealerships on the way and just show them our seat covers and hand them business cards. That's kind of how we got the word going.

Vital MX: When do you get involved and start working and taking over?

Andy: With a father-son relationship it's hard for them to let go of some responsibilities. It was a long process. It wasn’t until I was in my mid-30s that he started releasing the reins a little bit and giving me more responsibility and more stuff to take on. Then the complete power shift, I guess, is the easiest way to describe it where now everything is in my control was about five years ago. So, my late 30s. I was almost 40 and we still constantly have meetings. I have to explain to some employees that have been here for a while that still want to bombard him with questions that he's on his way out. He's ready to retire. He doesn't want to know anymore.

Vital MX: I was going to ask if when you took over it was still somewhat regional to NorCal. At what point do teams start getting involved and start seeing that you have a good product?

Andy: It was still kind of word of mouth, which is cool about our industry and our sport. I've pretty much talked to every single team in the paddock at some point regardless if they're using our product now or not, or even if they're buying some of our product and using it underneath somebody else's seat cover. You know that happens a lot. It's more word of mouth and I just tell every team that, “We're here for you. Whatever we can do to help.” We understand that McDonald's needs Burger King and vice versa. I'm not trying to push anybody out or snuff any of the other companies out. It'll sort itself out is what I tell everybody. These teams that don't use our product or the ones that do use our product and switch, I always say, “There's probably going to be a time when they're going to come back” and it's happened multiple times. I just take a lot of pride in focusing on how we can produce the best seat possible and make the customer experience the best as possible. I don't get caught up in any of the drama. I love the teams and I want to be on every team, but at the same time, the teams can be a headache. A lot of times you sit down, and you look at it and go, “Is it really worth it?” The things we have to do for these teams, is it really worth doing or would we be better off just focusing on the consumer” The teams are cool and it's awesome to be part of them. It's super rad to see guys like Kenny (Roczen) right now ripping and being back on our product again. Would it be cool to be part of Tomac’s record season? Yeah, it would have been cool but we're not. That's cool for the companies that are part of that. Being a fan myself of the sport there are times when I'm super stoked to see our product and kind of bummed that our product is not involved with teams. At the same time, I do not lose sleep over the teams because I don't need the teams, I need the consumer. I lose sleep over the consumers. I lose sleep over every negative email we get and try to use that as a learning experience here at the company. Why is this customer upset? What is the problem? How can we better the situation? I spend way more time focusing on that than I do on the teams. The teams are rad. They're super cool people. I've built some rad relationships with managers, mechanics, and riders like Dean Wilson who is a super cool dude. I love that guy. I’m super stoked for (Max) Anstie. We worked with him on the MXGP side, and we have worked with him here in the States. We’re not working with him right now, but still super stoked for him. So, don't get me wrong, I'm not trying to throw shade at the teams, but in all reality, I have more passion for the consumer because I'm a consumer myself. I want everybody to have the best experience possible. I know there are people out there that haven't had a good experience with us, and that's part of life and I'm sorry for it. Every time we have negative feedback, either a phone call or an email, we as a company stop to take a minute to try to figure out how to improve that situation. You can't put all your resources into the teams, or you'll lose the customer base that you need.

Vital MX: Let's stick with the consumer side because I want to ask you what sets Guts Racing apart.

Andy: I just feel in manufacturing, it doesn't matter what product you're making if it's the handlebar or sprocket, or seat cover. Every business has to evaluate quantity versus quality. One thing that we do pride ourselves on is the seat cover fitment because of our background coming from upholstery. You can't just have a couch pattern. Every single couch that came in the door was different. For every single loveseat or chair or recliner, you really have to make sure it's form-fitting. One thing we do not do, and I know some of our competitors do, just because race teams tell me this, if there's a lot of similarity in a seat from year to year, even if they're within a half inch or even less than a half inch, we will not use the same pattern for a different year model. We make sure that every time they make a seat change, our pattern changes to match that little change in the seat. We take a lot of pride in the actual tailoring of the cover fitment. This goes back to the consumer emails. If someone says, “This particular seat cover is the worst seat cover I’ve ever installed” we stop production on that part number. We will literally go into the production building and there's a team of us, the production manager, me, my dad, and the office manager, and we all get together, we grab one of those seats and we work on the pattern. Sometimes when we make a pattern or do a test fit of a seat, we kind of understand the fabric and the stretch and the way things are different from the beginner seat installer. We've done it for so many years. I could make a Honda seat fit a Kawasaki if I needed to by stretching it a certain way or whatever. We don't want the consumer to have that problem. So, that's one thing that we pride ourselves on in the way the patterns are designed and the way the cut of the material is before we sew it. That's our main focus to try to separate ourselves for the consumer. The second thing we try to do is if you're in the Lower 48, we offer free shipping as an option for all orders that are $28 or more. It's like basically just anything on our website other than a lanyard or koozie. That's one less thing the consumer has to absorb. The third thing is the turnaround. For every single seat cover order, we try to ship within 36 business hours. Internally it says 24 hours is our goal. We try to under-promise and over-deliver. In theory, we hope that the customer orders and sees 36 business hours. They place it on Monday, and they assume that it will most likely ship Wednesday or Thursday. I would like to have them get a tracking number Tuesday. With seat foam or a complete seat option, we still try our hardest to ship those within 36 business hours but the manufacturing of seat foam being a chemical reaction and expanding in the molds and having somebody physically staple the cover on, glue the foam down, all that, those tend to right now at our current production, we're about a week out. We're still trying to figure out how we can speed up that process to where it's even faster. Those are the three points that I feel separate us from our competition. I will be the first to say that our competition does offer stuff that we don't and that's okay. That's what they're doing to separate themselves from us. Things like colored stitching or rider’s names or numbers and customization in that aspect. Or different exotic patterns that we don't offer. That's totally fine and I'm stoked for them. I'm glad that they do that kind of stuff because the way we've set up our manufacturing, there's just no way we could ship seat covers in 36 hours or less if we were changing stitching colors or coming up with these exotic patterns. We get a little flak from some people that want us to do that because they've had our covers and they like the texture of our material or the feeling of it. We just have to tell them, “Sorry, those are just not options that we're doing, and we don't have any desire to.” As I said, we want our competition to have stuff that they can use to separate themselves from us, but we're going to make sure that we do the best we can in the three areas that we want to try to be better.

Vital MX: I really believe Guts Racing has built a name that's one of the premier seat cover companies in the business. That's all based on the quality of what you've done and the advancement of the seats over the years. You have the Phantom Light seat foam, which is considered one of the best foams in the business. You also have the Velcro system and this year you have complete e-bike seats for the Talaria and the Super73 as well as covers for the Segway and SUR-ONs.

Andy: Yeah, you have to constantly evolve with what's going on. This could also go back to your last question. One thing that really sets us apart from a lot of our competition is the majority of our competition is a seat cover company. That's all they offer is a cover where we offer the foam for the seat. In the ‘90s Ceet Racing tried to have a foam, and even Hi-Flight tried to but it was more of a stock replacement. We're adding 13 millimeters lower or 17 millimeters taller or 35 millimeters taller. We're getting to where we have multiple height options. The Husky/KTM models, because we're a global partner with those guys, and they have so many different riders between MXGP and the US market. It blows my mind that these riders can actually feel the difference between a ten-millimeter and a 14-millimeter. I mean, four millimeters to me is nothing. Kawasaki is kind of known for building the bike and telling the riders, “Here's your bike, you ride it” and I guess it kind of goes for Honda and Yamaha, the teams that don't work with us because their seat sponsor or supplier doesn't have foams as an option. Their riders have always just had to ride the stock seat. This year, Adam Cianciarulo, I know for a fact, has really been wanting to ride the tall foam. He just got some tall foams from us, and I saw this last week and he had the tall foam on. I could see on TV that they're riding it, which is a huge step for Kawasaki to make that move to try something like that for their rider. That's some evolution of the seat and we're able to do it in-house. We're not outsourcing it. We can make adjustments to the seat as far as different heights and the riders can get different firmness of foams. Then the Velcro seat. The European market is huge for our Velcro seat. Every distributor we have outside the US orders every seat cover with the Velcro option if it's available for them for the bike. The nice thing about the Velcro seat is that once you install it, if it's a little crooked, you can take it off, and readjust it. If your foam gets wet, you can take it off, and let your foam dry out. If you want to have a couple of different color options for different weekends, you can switch them out. It's a much more versatile seat. Lane Shaw runs them in Supercross. For the average consumer, it's a lot more forgiving during the installation. The wing seat cover that Dean Wilson runs is starting to really gain a lot of popularity. AJ Catanzaro bought one. We weren’t partnered with him for a couple of years, and he would tell everybody at all of his camps that there are three things you should buy. That's an exhaust for your bike, good footpegs, and a Guts wing seat cover. I heard one of his testimonies about it so I reached out to him and said, “Hey, man, you can't be giving us publicity without getting some support.” So, now we fully outfit him with product support and anything he needs with the wing seat cover. We're willing to evolve and adapt to the seat as a performance item to help the rider go faster. We don't want him just to change the seat cover because he wants a different color, or he wants a little grip. We want him to change the seat cover with the mindset that it will help him corner better. It'll help him get off the starting gate better. It'll help him grip with the knees. With the wing seat, you can hold on to the bike better and have less fatigue.