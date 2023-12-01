It's a new year in the sport and exciting times! With all the talk of the World SuperMotocross Championship, and with its increased prize money, we figured it was time to dive in and see how much of that is being extended to the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship. With a reported amount of $10,000,000 being paid this year between all three series, the majority going to the SMX Cup, we weren't sure how much of a change we would really see. To get a better idea of what's changed, we've put together a comparison of the outgoing 250 class purse and the new payout, along with doing the same for the 450 class. Finally, below all of that, is the earnings for each rider in each class from Anaheim 1. A statistic that we will keep track of all year and continue to update on.

First off, let's take a look at the previous purse for the 250 class and the new payout for 2023. The prior purse we have on this list is from 2017, as there's no online source for anything more recent. The 250 class has definitely been affected the most by this change and while we'd always like to see more get paid the gladiators of our sport, it's still nice to see some progression.

If you'd like to watch or listen, hit this video. If you'd like to keep reading, scroll just a bit farther.

We requested a copy of the 2022 purse and still haven't received it at the time of publishing. From what we're aware, the 2022 purse was a little higher than in 2017 but not by much. Making this list below a still fairly reliable comparison. The 2023 purse payouts were provided to us via a racer.

2017 250 Supercross Race Payout 1st $3,350

2nd $2,325

3rd $1,825

4th $1,650

5th $1,600

6th $1,050

7th $1,030

8th $1,000

9th $980

10th $965

11th $947

12th $937

13th $927

14th $917

15th $908

16th $898

17th $888

18th $878

19th $868

20th $858

21st $848

22nd $838 250 LCQ Purse Payout 1st - Transfers To Main Event

2nd - Transfers To Main Event

3rd - Transfers To Main Event

4th - Transfers To Main Event

5th $576

6th $576

7th $576

8th $576

9th $576

10th $576

11th $576

12th $576

13th $576

14th $576

15th $576

16th $576

17th $576

18th $576

19th $576

20th $576

21st $576

22nd $576 2017 250 Class Purse Per Event: $36,855 2017 250 Class Purse for

Complete Season: $626,535 New 2023 250 Supercross Race Payout 1st $6,000

2nd $4,000

3rd $3,000

4th $2,750

5th $2,700

6th $2,650

7th $2,550

8th $2,500

9th $2,450

10th $2,400

11th $2,100

12th $2,090

13th $2,080

14th $2,070

15th $2,060

16th $2,050

17th $2,040

18th $2,030

19th $2,020

20th $2,010

21st $2,000

22nd $2,000 250 LCQ Purse Payout 1st - Transfers To Main Event

2nd - Transfers To Main Event

3rd - Transfers To Main Event

4th - Transfers To Main Event

5th $1,600

6th $1,500

7th $1,400

8th $1,300

9th $1,200

10th $1,100

11th $1,100

12th $1,100

13th $1,100

14th $1,000

15th $1,000

16th $1,000

17th $1,000

18th $1,000

19th $1,000

20th $1,000

21st $1,000

22nd $1,000 2023 250 Class Purse Per Event: $75,950 2023 250 Class Purse for

Complete Season: $1,291,150

Now onto the premier class, on the left is the prior purse and on the right is the new purse. The 450 class got a small bump when compared to the 250s.

Previous 450 Supercross Race Payout 1st $12,000

2nd $6,000

3rd $4,300

4th $3,300

5th $3,050

6th $2,800

7th $2,650

8th $2,550

9th $2,500

10th $2,450

11th $2,400

12th $2,390

13th $2,370

14th $2,350

15th $2,340

16th $2,320

17th $2,285

18th $2,260

19th $2,240

20th $2,220

21st $2,200

22nd $2,000 450 LCQ Purse Payout 1st - Transfers To Main Event

2nd - Transfers To Main Event

3rd - Transfers To Main Event

4th - Transfers To Main Event

5th $1,400

6th $1,350

7th $1,300

8th $1,250

9th $1,200

10th $1,190

11th $1,180

12th $1,170

13th $1,160

14th $1,150

15th $1,140

16th $1,130

17th $1,120

18th $1,110

19th $1,100

20th $1,090

21st $1,080

22nd $1,070 2022 450 Class Purse Per Event: $90,165 2022 450 Class Purse for

Complete Season: $1,532,805 New 2023 450 Supercross Race Payout 1st $14,000

2nd $7,000

3rd $4,500

4th $3,600

5th $3,500

6th $3,100

7th $3,000

8th $2,950

9th $2,900

10th $2,850

11th $2,800

12th $2,750

13th $2,700

14th $2,650

15th $2,600

16th $2,550

17th $2,500

18th $2,450

19th $2,400

20th $2,350

21st $2,300

22nd $2,250 450 LCQ Purse Payout 1st - Transfers To Main Event

2nd - Transfers To Main Event

3rd - Transfers To Main Event

4th - Transfers To Main Event

5th $2,000

6th $1,900

7th $1,800

8th $1,700

9th $1,600

10th $1,600

11th $1,500

12th $1,500

13th $1,250

14th $1,250

15th $1,250

16th $1,250

17th $1,250

18th $1,250

19th $1,250

20th $1,250

21st $1,250

22nd $1,250 2023 450 Class Purse Per Event: $104,050 2023 450 Class Purse for

Complete Season: $1,768,850

A few notes on what else this means:

1. The total purse payout, per event, with classes combined, is now $180,000. Compared to the roughly $127,000 in 2022. That's an increase of about $53,000 per event.

2. The total purse payout, for the complete season, with classes combined, is now $3,060,000. Compared to $2,159,340. An increase of $900,680.

3. The total purse payout for the 2022 World Supercross Championship was $250,000 per event, $70,000 more than the US SX series. The WSX series paid 44 riders per event, while the US AMA SX series pays a total of 80 riders per event.

With the 2023 total purse between AMA Monster Energy Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, and the AMA World SuperMotocross Championship being $10,000,000...when we remove the $3,060,000 from Supercross, that leaves us with $6,940,000 left for Motocross and SuperMotocross. With the rumored payout for SuperMotocross to be around $5,000,000, that would leave just shy of $2,000,000 for the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship. With the prior purse in that series being around $1,600,000 for the whole season across 24 motos, this would leave just shy of a $400,000 increase across 20 total motos (with one event being eliminated from that schedule, thus taking away four motos). This of course only being true if the SuperMotocross purse does match up to the rumored five million dollars total payout.

Now onto the Anaheim 1 payouts per class. This is a feature we will be updating frequently and tracking the total payouts for the season. As many of our readers and fans of the sport are aware, the top riders in the sport receive personal bonuses from the OEMs they race for and even some riders get gear, energy drinks, and other personal endorsements bonuses based on their performances. For the 450 class, these bonuses combined are well North of $100,000 per win, so the purse is a lower part of their total per-race earnings.

250 Class Earnings After Anaheim 1

Rider Name: Anaheim 1: Total Season Earnings: Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,750 Max Vohland $2,700 $2,700 Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,650 Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,550 Phillip Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,450 Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,400 Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 Derek Drake $2,090 $2,090 Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,080 Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,070 Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,060 Maxwell Sanford $2,050 $2,050 Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,040 Jerry Robin $2,030 $2,030 Hunter Cross $2,020 $2,020 Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,010 Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $2,000 Austin Forkner $2,000 $2,000 Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,600 Joshua Varize $1,500 $1,500 Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $1,400 Preston Taylor $1,300 $1,300 Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $1,200 Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 Max Miller $1,100 $1,100 Dominique Thury $1,100 $1,100 Joshua Greco $1,100 $1,100 RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,000 Geran Stapleton $1,000 $1,000 Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,000 Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 Christopher Prebula $1,000 $1,000 Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,000 Pierce Brown $1,000 $1,000 Wilson Todd $1,000 $1,000

450 Class Earnings After Anaheim 1

Rider Name: Anaheim 1: Total Season Earnings: Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 Chase Sexton $4,500 $4,500 Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,600 Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,500 Colt Nichols $3,100 $3,100 Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,950 Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,900 Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 Justin Barcia $2,800 $2,800 Marvin Musquin $2,750 $2,750 Christian Craig $2,700 $2,700 Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 Justin Hill $2,600 $2,600 Grant Harlan $2,550 $2,550 Josh Hill $2,500 $2,500 Justin Starling $2,450 $2,450 Kevin Moranz $2,400 $2,400 Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,350 John Short $2,300 $2,300 Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,250 Alex Ray $2,000 $2,000 Josh Cartwright $1,900 $1,900 Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,800 Lane Shaw $1,700 $1,700 Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,600 Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,500 Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,500 Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,500 Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $1,250 Richard Taylor $1,250 $1,250 Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 Shane McElrath $1,250 $1,250 Benny Bloss $1,250 $1,250 Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $1,250