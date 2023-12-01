It's a new year in the sport and exciting times! With all the talk of the World SuperMotocross Championship, and with its increased prize money, we figured it was time to dive in and see how much of that is being extended to the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship. With a reported amount of $10,000,000 being paid this year between all three series, the majority going to the SMX Cup, we weren't sure how much of a change we would really see. To get a better idea of what's changed, we've put together a comparison of the outgoing 250 class purse and the new payout, along with doing the same for the 450 class. Finally, below all of that, is the earnings for each rider in each class from Anaheim 1. A statistic that we will keep track of all year and continue to update on.
First off, let's take a look at the previous purse for the 250 class and the new payout for 2023. The prior purse we have on this list is from 2017, as there's no online source for anything more recent. The 250 class has definitely been affected the most by this change and while we'd always like to see more get paid the gladiators of our sport, it's still nice to see some progression.
We requested a copy of the 2022 purse and still haven't received it at the time of publishing. From what we're aware, the 2022 purse was a little higher than in 2017 but not by much. Making this list below a still fairly reliable comparison. The 2023 purse payouts were provided to us via a racer.
2017 250 Supercross Race Payout
1st $3,350
2nd $2,325
3rd $1,825
4th $1,650
5th $1,600
6th $1,050
7th $1,030
8th $1,000
9th $980
10th $965
11th $947
12th $937
13th $927
14th $917
15th $908
16th $898
17th $888
18th $878
19th $868
20th $858
21st $848
22nd $838
250 LCQ Purse Payout
1st - Transfers To Main Event
2nd - Transfers To Main Event
3rd - Transfers To Main Event
4th - Transfers To Main Event
5th $576
6th $576
7th $576
8th $576
9th $576
10th $576
11th $576
12th $576
13th $576
14th $576
15th $576
16th $576
17th $576
18th $576
19th $576
20th $576
21st $576
22nd $576
2017 250 Class Purse Per Event: $36,855
2017 250 Class Purse for
Complete Season: $626,535
New 2023 250 Supercross Race Payout
1st $6,000
2nd $4,000
3rd $3,000
4th $2,750
5th $2,700
6th $2,650
7th $2,550
8th $2,500
9th $2,450
10th $2,400
11th $2,100
12th $2,090
13th $2,080
14th $2,070
15th $2,060
16th $2,050
17th $2,040
18th $2,030
19th $2,020
20th $2,010
21st $2,000
22nd $2,000
250 LCQ Purse Payout
1st - Transfers To Main Event
2nd - Transfers To Main Event
3rd - Transfers To Main Event
4th - Transfers To Main Event
5th $1,600
6th $1,500
7th $1,400
8th $1,300
9th $1,200
10th $1,100
11th $1,100
12th $1,100
13th $1,100
14th $1,000
15th $1,000
16th $1,000
17th $1,000
18th $1,000
19th $1,000
20th $1,000
21st $1,000
22nd $1,000
2023 250 Class Purse Per Event: $75,950
2023 250 Class Purse for
Complete Season: $1,291,150
Now onto the premier class, on the left is the prior purse and on the right is the new purse. The 450 class got a small bump when compared to the 250s.
Previous 450 Supercross Race Payout
1st $12,000
2nd $6,000
3rd $4,300
4th $3,300
5th $3,050
6th $2,800
7th $2,650
8th $2,550
9th $2,500
10th $2,450
11th $2,400
12th $2,390
13th $2,370
14th $2,350
15th $2,340
16th $2,320
17th $2,285
18th $2,260
19th $2,240
20th $2,220
21st $2,200
22nd $2,000
450 LCQ Purse Payout
1st - Transfers To Main Event
2nd - Transfers To Main Event
3rd - Transfers To Main Event
4th - Transfers To Main Event
5th $1,400
6th $1,350
7th $1,300
8th $1,250
9th $1,200
10th $1,190
11th $1,180
12th $1,170
13th $1,160
14th $1,150
15th $1,140
16th $1,130
17th $1,120
18th $1,110
19th $1,100
20th $1,090
21st $1,080
22nd $1,070
2022 450 Class Purse Per Event: $90,165
2022 450 Class Purse for
Complete Season: $1,532,805
New 2023 450 Supercross Race Payout
1st $14,000
2nd $7,000
3rd $4,500
4th $3,600
5th $3,500
6th $3,100
7th $3,000
8th $2,950
9th $2,900
10th $2,850
11th $2,800
12th $2,750
13th $2,700
14th $2,650
15th $2,600
16th $2,550
17th $2,500
18th $2,450
19th $2,400
20th $2,350
21st $2,300
22nd $2,250
450 LCQ Purse Payout
1st - Transfers To Main Event
2nd - Transfers To Main Event
3rd - Transfers To Main Event
4th - Transfers To Main Event
5th $2,000
6th $1,900
7th $1,800
8th $1,700
9th $1,600
10th $1,600
11th $1,500
12th $1,500
13th $1,250
14th $1,250
15th $1,250
16th $1,250
17th $1,250
18th $1,250
19th $1,250
20th $1,250
21st $1,250
22nd $1,250
2023 450 Class Purse Per Event: $104,050
2023 450 Class Purse for
Complete Season: $1,768,850
A few notes on what else this means:
1. The total purse payout, per event, with classes combined, is now $180,000. Compared to the roughly $127,000 in 2022. That's an increase of about $53,000 per event.
2. The total purse payout, for the complete season, with classes combined, is now $3,060,000. Compared to $2,159,340. An increase of $900,680.
3. The total purse payout for the 2022 World Supercross Championship was $250,000 per event, $70,000 more than the US SX series. The WSX series paid 44 riders per event, while the US AMA SX series pays a total of 80 riders per event.
With the 2023 total purse between AMA Monster Energy Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, and the AMA World SuperMotocross Championship being $10,000,000...when we remove the $3,060,000 from Supercross, that leaves us with $6,940,000 left for Motocross and SuperMotocross. With the rumored payout for SuperMotocross to be around $5,000,000, that would leave just shy of $2,000,000 for the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship. With the prior purse in that series being around $1,600,000 for the whole season across 24 motos, this would leave just shy of a $400,000 increase across 20 total motos (with one event being eliminated from that schedule, thus taking away four motos). This of course only being true if the SuperMotocross purse does match up to the rumored five million dollars total payout.
Now onto the Anaheim 1 payouts per class. This is a feature we will be updating frequently and tracking the total payouts for the season. As many of our readers and fans of the sport are aware, the top riders in the sport receive personal bonuses from the OEMs they race for and even some riders get gear, energy drinks, and other personal endorsements bonuses based on their performances. For the 450 class, these bonuses combined are well North of $100,000 per win, so the purse is a lower part of their total per-race earnings.
250 Class Earnings After Anaheim 1
|Rider Name:
|Anaheim 1:
|Total Season Earnings:
|Jett Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|RJ Hampshire
|$4,000
|$4,000
|Cameron McAdoo
|$3,000
|$3,000
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|$2,750
|$2,750
|Max Vohland
|$2,700
|$2,700
|Enzo Lopes
|$2,650
|$2,650
|Levi Kitchen
|$2,550
|$2,550
|Phillip Nicoletti
|$2,500
|$2,500
|Stilez Robertson
|$2,450
|$2,450
|Derek Kelley
|$2,400
|$2,400
|Dylan Walsh
|$2,100
|$2,100
|Derek Drake
|$2,090
|$2,090
|Cole Thompson
|$2,080
|$2,080
|Anthony Rodriguez
|$2,070
|$2,070
|Robbie Wageman
|$2,060
|$2,060
|Maxwell Sanford
|$2,050
|$2,050
|Hunter Yoder
|$2,040
|$2,040
|Jerry Robin
|$2,030
|$2,030
|Hunter Cross
|$2,020
|$2,020
|Dilan Schwartz
|$2,010
|$2,010
|Hunter Schlosser
|$2,000
|$2,000
|Austin Forkner
|$2,000
|$2,000
|Ty Masterpool
|$1,600
|$1,600
|Joshua Varize
|$1,500
|$1,500
|Dylan Woodcock
|$1,400
|$1,400
|Preston Taylor
|$1,300
|$1,300
|Mitchell Harrison
|$1,200
|$1,200
|Kaeden Amerine
|$1,100
|$1,100
|Max Miller
|$1,100
|$1,100
|Dominique Thury
|$1,100
|$1,100
|Joshua Greco
|$1,100
|$1,100
|RJ Wageman
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Geran Stapleton
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Colby Copp
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Brandon Ray
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Chris Howell
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Christopher Prebula
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Austin Politelli
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Pierce Brown
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Wilson Todd
|$1,000
|$1,000
450 Class Earnings After Anaheim 1
|Rider Name:
|Anaheim 1:
|Total Season Earnings:
|Eli Tomac
|$14,000
|$14,000
|Cooper Webb
|$7,000
|$7,000
|Chase Sexton
|$4,500
|$4,500
|Dylan Ferrandis
|$3,600
|$3,600
|Ken Roczen
|$3,500
|$3,500
|Colt Nichols
|$3,100
|$3,100
|Jason Anderson
|$3,000
|$3,000
|Aaron Plessinger
|$2,950
|$2,950
|Adam Cianciarulo
|$2,900
|$2,900
|Joey Savatgy
|$2,850
|$2,850
|Justin Barcia
|$2,800
|$2,800
|Marvin Musquin
|$2,750
|$2,750
|Christian Craig
|$2,700
|$2,700
|Dean Wilson
|$2,650
|$2,650
|Justin Hill
|$2,600
|$2,600
|Grant Harlan
|$2,550
|$2,550
|Josh Hill
|$2,500
|$2,500
|Justin Starling
|$2,450
|$2,450
|Kevin Moranz
|$2,400
|$2,400
|Fredrik Noren
|$2,350
|$2,350
|John Short
|$2,300
|$2,300
|Malcolm Stewart
|$2,250
|$2,250
|Alex Ray
|$2,000
|$2,000
|Josh Cartwright
|$1,900
|$1,900
|Chase Marquier
|$1,800
|$1,800
|Lane Shaw
|$1,700
|$1,700
|Brandon Scharer
|$1,600
|$1,600
|Bryson Gardner
|$1,600
|$1,600
|Tristan Lane
|$1,500
|$1,500
|Jared Lesher
|$1,500
|$1,500
|Logan Karnow
|$1,500
|$1,500
|Gared Steinke
|$1,250
|$1,250
|Alexander Nagy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|$1,250
|$1,250
|Richard Taylor
|$1,250
|$1,250
|Joan Cross
|$1,250
|$1,250
|Cade Clason
|$1,250
|$1,250
|Shane McElrath
|$1,250
|$1,250
|Benny Bloss
|$1,250
|$1,250
|Kyle Chisholm
|$1,250
|$1,250
