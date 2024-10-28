How Much Did They Earn? | 2024 FIM World Supercross - Round One

Keep up with the earnings in WSX from round-to-round...

How much are the stars of the FIM World Supercross pocketing for their evening's work? Below we have round one purse broken down per class and for the team earnings. The purse is easiest to digest from a rider's stand point, as it is paid out per their finishing positions at the evening's end. However, as in year's past, the earned purse is actually paid to the teams (unless the rider is a wildcard) and the team can choose how to disperse it amongst their riders.

The purse is representative of the publicly displayed earnings per rider but doesn't include unique payments that some riders (such as Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen) receive directly from the series for each race they participate in.

Lastly, the total purse available at each round is $233,660, which is $16,340 less than prior years where the total was $250,000. This is due to the series no longer paying 22 riders in each class, instead paying 16 in each class. The missing monies are from positions 17-22 in each class, as that money wasn't added to the above positions. The series has chosen to pay 1st to 16th in each class the same amounts as the prior two seasons.

WSX Class (450s)

$166,900 available purse to the premier class.

Rider

Canadian GP

Perth GP 1

Perth GP 2

Abu Dhabi GP

Total

Eli Tomac

$40,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$40,000

Ken Roczen

$30,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$30,000

Joey Savatgy

$20,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$20,000

Colt Nichols

$15,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$15,000

Vince Friese

$10,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$10,000

Mitchell Oldenburg

$9,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$9,000

Matt Moss

$8,050

TDB

TDB

TDB

$8,050

Gregory Aranda

$7,050

TDB

TDB

TDB

$7,050

Anthony Bourdon

$5,050

TDB

TDB

TDB

$5,050

Ryan Breece

$3,850

TDB

TDB

TDB

$3,850

Boris Maillard

$3,650

TDB

TDB

TDB

$3,650

Dean Wilson

$3,450

TDB

TDB

TDB

$3,450

Luke Clout

$3,250

TDB

TDB

TDB

$3,250

Cade Clason

$3,050

TDB

TDB

TDB

$3,050

Lucas Dunka

$2,850

TDB

TDB

TDB

$2,850

Cedric Soubeyras

($0 for DNS)

TDB

TDB

TDB

$0

SX2 Class (250s)

The SX2 class sees a drastic price cut when compared to the earnings of the WSX class. $66,760 in available purse.

Rider

Canadian GP

Perth GP 1

Perth GP 2

Abu Dhabi GP

Total

Shane McElrath

$16,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$16,000

Max Anstie

$12,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$12,000

Cole Thompson

$8,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$8,000

Enzo Lopes

$6,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$6,000

Coty Schock

$4,000

TDB

TDB

TDB

$4,000

Kyle Chisholm

$3,600

TDB

TDB

TDB

$3,600

Ryder Kingsford

$3,220

TDB

TDB

TDB

$3,220

Kaleb Barham

$2,820

TDB

TDB

TDB

$2,820

Cullin Park

$2,020

TDB

TDB

TDB

$2,020

Maxime Desprey

$1,540

TDB

TDB

TDB

$1,540

Derek Kelley

$1,460

TDB

TDB

TDB

$1,460

Brice Maylin

$1,380

TDB

TDB

TDB

$1,380

Calvin Fonvieille

$1,300

TDB

TDB

TDB

$1,300

Noah Viney

$1,220

TDB

TDB

TDB

$1,220

Preston Boespflug

$1,140

TDB

TDB

TDB

$1,140

Julien Lebeau

$1,060

TDB

TDB

TDB

$1,060

Team Earnings (Combined totals of four riders per team)

The earnings are quit interesting to look at as Firepower/Froth Honda leads the team championship in terms of points, but in earnings they're third overall. Also, the combined earnings of the four wildcard riders beats out two of the full-time teams.

Rider

Canadian GP

Perth GP 1

Perth GP 2

Abu Dhabi GP

Total

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha

$54,090

TDB

TDB

TDB

$54,090

Progressive PMG Suzuki

$50,060

TDB

TDB

TDB

$50,060

FirePower/Froth Honda

$47,450

TDB

TDB

TDB

$47,450

Arby's Rick Ware Racing

$22,250

TDB

TDB

TDB

$22,250

Wildcard Riders Totals

$19,040

TDB

TDB

TDB

$19,040

MotoConcepts Racing Honda

$17,090

TDB

TDB

TDB

$17,090

GSM Yamaha

$13,300

TDB

TDB

TDB

$13,300

BUD Racing Kawasaki

$7,730

TDB

TDB

TDB

$7,730

