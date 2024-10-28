How Much Did They Earn? | 2024 FIM World Supercross - Round One

How much are the stars of the FIM World Supercross pocketing for their evening's work? Below we have round one purse broken down per class and for the team earnings. The purse is easiest to digest from a rider's stand point, as it is paid out per their finishing positions at the evening's end. However, as in year's past, the earned purse is actually paid to the teams (unless the rider is a wildcard) and the team can choose how to disperse it amongst their riders.

The purse is representative of the publicly displayed earnings per rider but doesn't include unique payments that some riders (such as Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen) receive directly from the series for each race they participate in.

Lastly, the total purse available at each round is $233,660, which is $16,340 less than prior years where the total was $250,000. This is due to the series no longer paying 22 riders in each class, instead paying 16 in each class. The missing monies are from positions 17-22 in each class, as that money wasn't added to the above positions. The series has chosen to pay 1st to 16th in each class the same amounts as the prior two seasons.

WSX Class (450s)

$166,900 available purse to the premier class.

Rider Canadian GP Perth GP 1 Perth GP 2 Abu Dhabi GP Total Eli Tomac $40,000 TDB TDB TDB $40,000 Ken Roczen $30,000 TDB TDB TDB $30,000 Joey Savatgy $20,000 TDB TDB TDB $20,000 Colt Nichols $15,000 TDB TDB TDB $15,000 Vince Friese $10,000 TDB TDB TDB $10,000 Mitchell Oldenburg $9,000 TDB TDB TDB $9,000 Matt Moss $8,050 TDB TDB TDB $8,050 Gregory Aranda $7,050 TDB TDB TDB $7,050 Anthony Bourdon $5,050 TDB TDB TDB $5,050 Ryan Breece $3,850 TDB TDB TDB $3,850 Boris Maillard $3,650 TDB TDB TDB $3,650 Dean Wilson $3,450 TDB TDB TDB $3,450 Luke Clout $3,250 TDB TDB TDB $3,250 Cade Clason $3,050 TDB TDB TDB $3,050 Lucas Dunka $2,850 TDB TDB TDB $2,850 Cedric Soubeyras ($0 for DNS) TDB TDB TDB $0

SX2 Class (250s)

The SX2 class sees a drastic price cut when compared to the earnings of the WSX class. $66,760 in available purse.

Rider Canadian GP Perth GP 1 Perth GP 2 Abu Dhabi GP Total Shane McElrath $16,000 TDB TDB TDB $16,000 Max Anstie $12,000 TDB TDB TDB $12,000 Cole Thompson $8,000 TDB TDB TDB $8,000 Enzo Lopes $6,000 TDB TDB TDB $6,000 Coty Schock $4,000 TDB TDB TDB $4,000 Kyle Chisholm $3,600 TDB TDB TDB $3,600 Ryder Kingsford $3,220 TDB TDB TDB $3,220 Kaleb Barham $2,820 TDB TDB TDB $2,820 Cullin Park $2,020 TDB TDB TDB $2,020 Maxime Desprey $1,540 TDB TDB TDB $1,540 Derek Kelley $1,460 TDB TDB TDB $1,460 Brice Maylin $1,380 TDB TDB TDB $1,380 Calvin Fonvieille $1,300 TDB TDB TDB $1,300 Noah Viney $1,220 TDB TDB TDB $1,220 Preston Boespflug $1,140 TDB TDB TDB $1,140 Julien Lebeau $1,060 TDB TDB TDB $1,060

Team Earnings (Combined totals of four riders per team)

The earnings are quit interesting to look at as Firepower/Froth Honda leads the team championship in terms of points, but in earnings they're third overall. Also, the combined earnings of the four wildcard riders beats out two of the full-time teams.