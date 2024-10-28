How Much Did They Earn? | 2024 FIM World Supercross - Round One

How much are the stars of the FIM World Supercross pocketing for their evening's work? Below we have round one purse broken down per class and for the team earnings. The purse is easiest to digest from a rider's stand point, as it is paid out per their finishing positions at the evening's end. However, as in year's past, the earned purse is actually paid to the teams (unless the rider is a wildcard) and the team can choose how to disperse it amongst their riders.
The purse is representative of the publicly displayed earnings per rider but doesn't include unique payments that some riders (such as Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen) receive directly from the series for each race they participate in.
Lastly, the total purse available at each round is $233,660, which is $16,340 less than prior years where the total was $250,000. This is due to the series no longer paying 22 riders in each class, instead paying 16 in each class. The missing monies are from positions 17-22 in each class, as that money wasn't added to the above positions. The series has chosen to pay 1st to 16th in each class the same amounts as the prior two seasons.
WSX Class (450s)
$166,900 available purse to the premier class.
|Rider
Canadian GP
Perth GP 1
Perth GP 2
Abu Dhabi GP
Total
|Eli Tomac
$40,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$40,000
|Ken Roczen
$30,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$30,000
|Joey Savatgy
$20,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$20,000
|Colt Nichols
$15,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$15,000
|Vince Friese
$10,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$10,000
|Mitchell Oldenburg
$9,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$9,000
|Matt Moss
$8,050
TDB
TDB
TDB
$8,050
|Gregory Aranda
$7,050
TDB
TDB
TDB
$7,050
|Anthony Bourdon
$5,050
TDB
TDB
TDB
$5,050
|Ryan Breece
$3,850
TDB
TDB
TDB
$3,850
|Boris Maillard
$3,650
TDB
TDB
TDB
$3,650
|Dean Wilson
$3,450
TDB
TDB
TDB
$3,450
|Luke Clout
$3,250
TDB
TDB
TDB
$3,250
|Cade Clason
$3,050
TDB
TDB
TDB
$3,050
|Lucas Dunka
$2,850
TDB
TDB
TDB
$2,850
|Cedric Soubeyras
($0 for DNS)
TDB
TDB
TDB
$0
SX2 Class (250s)
The SX2 class sees a drastic price cut when compared to the earnings of the WSX class. $66,760 in available purse.
|Rider
Canadian GP
Perth GP 1
Perth GP 2
Abu Dhabi GP
Total
|Shane McElrath
$16,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$16,000
|Max Anstie
$12,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$12,000
|Cole Thompson
$8,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$8,000
|Enzo Lopes
$6,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$6,000
|Coty Schock
$4,000
TDB
TDB
TDB
$4,000
|Kyle Chisholm
$3,600
TDB
TDB
TDB
$3,600
|Ryder Kingsford
$3,220
TDB
TDB
TDB
$3,220
|Kaleb Barham
$2,820
TDB
TDB
TDB
$2,820
|Cullin Park
$2,020
TDB
TDB
TDB
$2,020
|Maxime Desprey
$1,540
TDB
TDB
TDB
$1,540
|Derek Kelley
$1,460
TDB
TDB
TDB
$1,460
|Brice Maylin
$1,380
TDB
TDB
TDB
$1,380
|Calvin Fonvieille
$1,300
TDB
TDB
TDB
$1,300
|Noah Viney
$1,220
TDB
TDB
TDB
$1,220
|Preston Boespflug
$1,140
TDB
TDB
TDB
$1,140
|Julien Lebeau
$1,060
TDB
TDB
TDB
$1,060
Team Earnings (Combined totals of four riders per team)
The earnings are quit interesting to look at as Firepower/Froth Honda leads the team championship in terms of points, but in earnings they're third overall. Also, the combined earnings of the four wildcard riders beats out two of the full-time teams.
|Rider
Canadian GP
Perth GP 1
Perth GP 2
Abu Dhabi GP
Total
|Monster Energy CDR Yamaha
$54,090
TDB
TDB
TDB
$54,090
|Progressive PMG Suzuki
$50,060
TDB
TDB
TDB
$50,060
|FirePower/Froth Honda
$47,450
TDB
TDB
TDB
$47,450
|Arby's Rick Ware Racing
$22,250
TDB
TDB
TDB
$22,250
|Wildcard Riders Totals
$19,040
TDB
TDB
TDB
$19,040
|MotoConcepts Racing Honda
$17,090
TDB
TDB
TDB
$17,090
|GSM Yamaha
$13,300
TDB
TDB
TDB
$13,300
|BUD Racing Kawasaki
$7,730
TDB
TDB
TDB
$7,730