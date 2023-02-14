Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. Tampa is in the rearview mirror, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.
If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.
250 East Class
|Rider
|Houston
|Tampa
|Total
|1. Hunter Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$12,000
|2. Max Anstie
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$7,000
|3. Nate Thrasher
|$2,060
|$4,000
|$6,060
|4. Haiden Deegan
|$2,750
|$2,750
|$5,500
|5. Jeremy Martin
|$2,700
|$2,700
|$5,400
|6. Michael Mosiman
|$2,650
|$2,550
|$5,200
|7. Tom Vialle
|$2,550
|$2,650
|$5,200
|8. Jordon Smith
|$3,000
|$2,060
|$5,060
|9. Chance Hymas
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$5,000
|10. Chris Blose
|$2,400
|$2,080
|$4,480
|11. Jace Owen
|$2,070
|$2,400
|$4,470
|12. Hardy Munoz
|$2,050
|$2,400
|$4,450
|13. Coty Schock
|$2,090
|$2,100
|$4,190
|14. Henry Miller
|$2,080
|$2,070
|$4,150
|15. Talon Hawkins
|$2,100
|$2,020
|$4,120
|16. Brock Papi
|$2,040
|$2,030
|$4,070
|17. Luke Neese
|$2,010
|$2,050
|$4,060
|18. Michael Hicks
|$2,020
|$2,000
|$4,020
|19. Devin Simonson
|$2,000
|$2,010
|$4,010
|20. Cullin Park
|$2,450
|$1,000
|$3,450
|21. Josiah Natzke
|$1,400
|$2,000
|$3,400
|22. Luca Marsalisi
|$1,100
|$2,040
|$3,140
|23. Marshal Weltin
|$1,500
|$1,600
|$3,100
|24. Caden Braswell
|$1,000
|$2,090
|$3,090
|25. Jeremy Hand
|$2,030
|$1,000
|$3,030
|26. AJ Catanzaro
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$3,000
|27. Jack Chambers
|$1,600
|$1,000
|$2,600
|28. Lane Allison
|$1,200
|$1,300
|$2,500
|29. Jace Kessler
|$1,100
|$1,400
|$2,500
|30. Ayden Shive
|$1,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|31. Matthew Curler
|$1,300
|$1,000
|$2,300
|32. Gage Linville
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$2,200
|33. Jesse Flock
|$1,000
|$1,200
|$2,200
|34. Garrett Hoffman
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$2,100
|35. Jonah Geistler
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$2,100
|36. Logan Leitzel
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$2,100
|37. Zack Williams
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|38. Quinn Amyotte
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|39. Noah Willbrandt
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|40. Preston Kilroy
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|41. Ryder Floyd
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|42. Jack Rogers
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|43. Cole Bradford
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
450 Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Total
|1. Eli Tomac
|$14,000
|$14,000
|$3,100
|$14,000
|$3,500
|$48,600
|2. Chase Sexton
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$36,000
|3. Cooper Webb
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$3,600
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$35,100
|4. Jason Anderson
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$3,100
|$20,600
|5. Ken Roczen
|$3,500
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,600
|$18,150
|6. Aaron Plessinger
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$3,000
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$16,950
|7. Justin Barcia
|$2,800
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,100
|$2,950
|$16,300
|8. Adam Cianciarulo
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$2,850
|$2,750
|$14,350
|9. Joey Savatgy
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,900
|$2,900
|$14,350
|10. Colt Nichols
|$3,100
|$2,750
|$2,750
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$14,100
|11. Christian Craig
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,850
|$14,050
|12. Dean Wilson
|$2,650
|$2,650
|$2,700
|$2,750
|$2,600
|$13,350
|13. Justin Hill
|$2,600
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$2,350
|$2,700
|$13,000
|14. Dylan Ferrandis
|$3,600
|$3,100
|$3,500
|$2,300
|$0
|$12,500
|15. Kevin Moranz
|$2,400
|$1,900
|$2,250
|$2,650
|$2,450
|$11,650
|16. Shane McElrath
|$1,250
|$2,550
|$2,550
|$2,600
|$2,500
|$11,450
|17. Kyle Chisholm
|$1,250
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,400
|$11,150
|18. Justin Starling
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,550
|$1,250
|$11,000
|19. Josh Cartwright
|$1,900
|$2,450
|$2,300
|$2,400
|$1,700
|$10,750
|20. Fredrik Noren
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,600
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$10,650
|21. Josh Hill
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$2,6500
|$10,200
|22. Cade Clason
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,350
|$2,500
|$2,350
|$9,700
|23. John Short
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$9,200
|24. Alex Ray
|$2,000
|$2,300
|$2,000
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$9,050
|25. Grant Harlan
|$2,550
|$1,700
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,300
|$9,050
|26. Benny Bloss
|$1,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$2,550
|$8,500
|27. Chase Marquier
|$1,800
|$1,500
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$1,250
|$8,450
|28. Joan Cross
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,800
|$1,600
|$7,500
|29. Tristan Lane
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$7,300
|30. Logan Karnow
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$6,750
|31. Justin Cooper
|0
|0
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$6,000
|32. Lane Shaw
|$1,700
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$5,800
|33. Scotty Wennerstrom
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$5,000
|34. Bobby Piazza
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$5,000
|35. Malcolm Stewart
|$2,250
|$2,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,850
|36. Bryson Gardner
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$4,400
|37. Jared Lesher
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$4,250
|38. Bubba Pauli
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$4,100
|39. Mason Kerr
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$4,000
|40. Cole Thompson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$3,900
|41. Gared Steinke
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$3,750
|42. Alexander Nagy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$3,750
|43. Hunter Schlosser
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,900
|$3,500
|44. Max Miller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$1,600
|$3,300
|45. Brandon Scharer
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,850
|46. Marvin Musquin
|$2,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|47. Henry Miller
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|48. Logan Leitzel
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|49. Ludovic Macler
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,700
|$0
|$0
|$2,300
|50. Richard Taylor
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|51. Guillaume St-Cyr
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|52. Devan Raper
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|53. Josh Greco
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
