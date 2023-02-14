Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. Tampa is in the rearview mirror, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

Octopi Media

250 East Class

Rider Houston Tampa Total 1. Hunter Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $12,000 2. Max Anstie $4,000 $3,000 $7,000 3. Nate Thrasher $2,060 $4,000 $6,060 4. Haiden Deegan $2,750 $2,750 $5,500 5. Jeremy Martin $2,700 $2,700 $5,400 6. Michael Mosiman $2,650 $2,550 $5,200 7. Tom Vialle $2,550 $2,650 $5,200 8. Jordon Smith $3,000 $2,060 $5,060 9. Chance Hymas $2,500 $2,500 $5,000 10. Chris Blose $2,400 $2,080 $4,480 11. Jace Owen $2,070 $2,400 $4,470 12. Hardy Munoz $2,050 $2,400 $4,450 13. Coty Schock $2,090 $2,100 $4,190 14. Henry Miller $2,080 $2,070 $4,150 15. Talon Hawkins $2,100 $2,020 $4,120 16. Brock Papi $2,040 $2,030 $4,070 17. Luke Neese $2,010 $2,050 $4,060 18. Michael Hicks $2,020 $2,000 $4,020 19. Devin Simonson $2,000 $2,010 $4,010 20. Cullin Park $2,450 $1,000 $3,450 21. Josiah Natzke $1,400 $2,000 $3,400 22. Luca Marsalisi $1,100 $2,040 $3,140 23. Marshal Weltin $1,500 $1,600 $3,100 24. Caden Braswell $1,000 $2,090 $3,090 25. Jeremy Hand $2,030 $1,000 $3,030 26. AJ Catanzaro $2,000 $1,000 $3,000 27. Jack Chambers $1,600 $1,000 $2,600 28. Lane Allison $1,200 $1,300 $2,500 29. Jace Kessler $1,100 $1,400 $2,500 30. Ayden Shive $1,000 $1,500 $2,500 31. Matthew Curler $1,300 $1,000 $2,300 32. Gage Linville $1,100 $1,100 $2,200 33. Jesse Flock $1,000 $1,200 $2,200 34. Garrett Hoffman $1,100 $1,000 $2,100 35. Jonah Geistler $1,000 $1,100 $2,100 36. Logan Leitzel $1,000 $1,100 $2,100 37. Zack Williams $1,000 $1,000 $2,000 38. Quinn Amyotte $0 $1,100 $1,100 39. Noah Willbrandt $1,000 $0 $1,000 40. Preston Kilroy $1,000 $0 $1,000 41. Ryder Floyd $1,000 $0 $1,000 42. Jack Rogers $0 $1,000 $1,000 43. Cole Bradford $0 $1,000 $1,000

Octopi Media

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Total 1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $3,500 $48,600 2. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $7,000 $36,000 3. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $14,000 $35,100 4. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $3,100 $20,600 5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $3,600 $18,150 6. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $4,500 $16,950 7. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $2,950 $16,300 8. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $2,750 $14,350 9. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $2,900 $14,350 10. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $2,800 $14,100 11. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $2,850 $14,050 12. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $2,600 $13,350 13. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $2,700 $13,000 14. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $0 $12,500 15. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $2,450 $11,650 16. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $2,500 $11,450 17. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $11,150 18. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $1,250 $11,000 19. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $1,700 $10,750 20. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $1,800 $10,650 21. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $2,6500 $10,200 22. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $2,350 $9,700 23. John Short $2,250 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $9,200 24. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $9,050 25. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $2,300 $9,050 26. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $2,550 $8,500 27. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $1,250 $8,450 28. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $1,600 $7,500 29. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $7,300 30. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $6,750 31. Justin Cooper 0 0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $6,000 32. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $5,800 33. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $5,000 34. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $5,000 35. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $0 $4,850 36. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $4,400 37. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,500 $4,250 38. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $4,100 39. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $4,000 40. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $2,000 $3,900 41. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $3,750 42. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $3,750 43. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,900 $3,500 44. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $3,300 45. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $2,850 46. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 47. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $0 $2,750 48. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $2,500 49. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $0 $2,300 50. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 51. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250 52. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 53. Josh Greco $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250