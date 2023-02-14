How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Tampa Supercross 2

What are the stars of the sport making off of Purse money each week?

ML512
2/14/2023 9:20am
TAMPAearningsA

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. Tampa is in the rearview mirror, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

MISC 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI LM 0002.CR3
Octopi Media

250 East Class

Rider Houston Tampa Total
1. Hunter Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $12,000
2. Max Anstie $4,000 $3,000 $7,000
3. Nate Thrasher  $2,060 $4,000 $6,060
4. Haiden Deegan $2,750 $2,750 $5,500
5. Jeremy Martin $2,700 $2,700 $5,400
6. Michael Mosiman $2,650 $2,550 $5,200
7. Tom Vialle $2,550 $2,650 $5,200
8. Jordon Smith $3,000 $2,060 $5,060
9. Chance Hymas $2,500 $2,500 $5,000
10. Chris Blose $2,400 $2,080 $4,480
11. Jace Owen $2,070 $2,400 $4,470
12. Hardy Munoz $2,050 $2,400 $4,450
13. Coty Schock $2,090 $2,100 $4,190
14. Henry Miller $2,080 $2,070 $4,150
15. Talon Hawkins $2,100 $2,020 $4,120
16. Brock Papi $2,040 $2,030 $4,070
17. Luke Neese  $2,010 $2,050 $4,060
18. Michael Hicks $2,020 $2,000 $4,020
19. Devin Simonson $2,000 $2,010 $4,010
20. Cullin Park $2,450 $1,000 $3,450
21. Josiah Natzke $1,400 $2,000 $3,400
22. Luca Marsalisi $1,100 $2,040 $3,140
23. Marshal Weltin $1,500 $1,600 $3,100
24. Caden Braswell $1,000 $2,090 $3,090
25. Jeremy Hand $2,030 $1,000 $3,030
26. AJ Catanzaro $2,000 $1,000 $3,000
27. Jack Chambers $1,600 $1,000 $2,600
28. Lane Allison $1,200 $1,300 $2,500
29. Jace Kessler $1,100 $1,400 $2,500
30. Ayden Shive $1,000 $1,500 $2,500
31. Matthew Curler $1,300 $1,000 $2,300
32. Gage Linville $1,100 $1,100 $2,200
33. Jesse Flock $1,000 $1,200 $2,200
34. Garrett Hoffman $1,100 $1,000 $2,100
35. Jonah Geistler $1,000 $1,100 $2,100
36. Logan Leitzel $1,000 $1,100 $2,100
37. Zack Williams $1,000 $1,000 $2,000
38. Quinn Amyotte $0 $1,100 $1,100
39. Noah Willbrandt $1,000 $0 $1,000
40. Preston Kilroy $1,000 $0 $1,000
41. Ryder Floyd $1,000 $0 $1,000
42. Jack Rogers $0 $1,000 $1,000
43. Cole Bradford $0 $1,000 $1,000

 

ANSTIE 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI GM 2077.CR3
Octopi Media

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Total
1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $3,500 $48,600
2. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $7,000 $36,000
3. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $14,000 $35,100
4. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $3,100 $20,600
5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $3,600 $18,150
6. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $4,500 $16,950
7. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $2,950 $16,300
8. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $2,750 $14,350
9. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $2,900 $14,350
10. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $2,800 $14,100
11. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $2,850 $14,050
12. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $2,600 $13,350
13. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $2,700 $13,000
14. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $0 $12,500
15. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $2,450 $11,650
16. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $2,500 $11,450
17. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $11,150
18. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $1,250 $11,000
19. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $1,700 $10,750
20. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $1,800 $10,650
21. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $2,6500 $10,200
22. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $2,350 $9,700
23. John Short $2,250 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $9,200
24. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $9,050
25. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $2,300 $9,050
26. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $2,550 $8,500
27. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $1,250 $8,450
28. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $1,600 $7,500
29. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $7,300
30. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $6,750
31. Justin Cooper 0 0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $6,000
32. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $5,800
33. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $5,000
34. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $5,000
35. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $0 $4,850
36. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $4,400
37. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,500 $4,250
38. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $4,100
39. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $4,000
40. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $2,000 $3,900
41. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $3,750
42. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $3,750
43. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,900 $3,500
44. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $3,300
45. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $2,850
46. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750
47. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $0 $2,750
48. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $2,500
49. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $0 $2,300
50. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250
51. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250
52. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250
53. Josh Greco $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250

 

BARCIA 2023 TAMPA SX OCTOPI DSC4378.NEF
Octopi Media
2 comments

c50 P1010053 1482872575
JohnnyOfast
43 seconds ago

These numbers are a god damn joke. The stadiums are filled up pretty well. These guys are getting hosed. Look at the numbers for golf. 

avatar
MXracr157
9 hours ago

Would be nice to see the 250 West also.  Some riders, like Cole Thompson, are riding 450 on the opposite coast and are probably making some decent cash when 250 and 450 are added up.  Not mega money, but OK considering his expenses are probably paid for at least.