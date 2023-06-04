How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Seattle Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We've caught our way up through the Seattle and it's time to see where everyone stands.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

250 West Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Seattle Total 1. Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $4,000 $6,000 $6,000 $28,000 2. RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 $2,100 $4,000 $4,000 $18,100 3. Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,000 $6,000 $2,750 $2,650 $15,950 4. Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 $2,650 $3,000 $3,000 $14,650 5. Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,550 $2,750 $2,500 $2,450 $13,000 6. Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,750 $2,080 $2,650 $2,750 $12,880 7. Max Vohland $2,700 $1,300 $2,700 $2,550 $2,700 $11,950 8. Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $2,000 $2,060 $11,460 9. Pierce Brown $1,000 $2,700 $2,500 $2,700 $2,550 $11,450 10. Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,400 $2,070 $2,450 $2,400 $11,400 11. Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,060 $2,090 $2,050 $2,030 $10,300 12. Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,070 $2,060 $2,060 $2,070 $10,300 13. Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,650 $3,000 $0 $2,000 $10,100 14. Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 $2,400 $2,100 $1,000 $9,700 15. Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $2,000 $2,040 $2,400 $2,020 $9,660 16. Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,080 $1,000 $2,090 $2,100 $9,330 17. Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,020 $2,030 $2,080 $0 $8,140 18. Max Sanford $2,050 $1,000 $1,400 $2,030 $1,500 $7,980 19. Joshua Varize $1,500 $2,090 $2,000 $0 $2,090 $7,680 20. Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,100 $1,500 $2,040 $2,040 $7,680 21. Phil Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 $2,450 $0 $0 $7,450 22. Max Miller $1,100 $1,200 $2,010 $1,000 $2,050 $7,360 23. Jerry Robin $2,030 $1,600 $2,050 $0 $1,600 $7,280 24. Derek Drake $2,090 $1,000 $0 $2,070 $2,080 $7,240 25. Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $0 $1,000 $2,010 $2,100 $7,110 26. Geran Stapelton $1,000 $2,030 $1,600 $1,400 $1,000 $7,030 27. Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 $1,300 $1,000 $2,010 $6,510 28. Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,400 $2,000 $1,200 $0 $5,600 29. RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $1,500 $1,000 $5,600 30. Nique Thury $1,100 $2,050 $1,100 $0 $1,300 $5,550 31. Hunter Cross $2,020 $1,000 $1,000 $1,100 $0 $5,120 32. Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $5,000 33. Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $2,010 $1,200 $0 $0 $4,610 34. Luke Kalaitzian $0 $1,000 $1,000 $1,300 $1,200 $4,500 35. Brandon Scharer $0 $0 $2,020 $1,000 $1,100 $4,120 36. Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,100 $1,000 $4,100 37. Julien Benek $0 $1,000 $0 $2,020 $1,000 $4,020 38. Devin Harriman $0 $1,100 $1,100 $1,600 $0 $3,800 39. McClellan Hile $0 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $1,100 $3,200 40. Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $3,100 41. Preston Taylor $1,000 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $0 $3,100 42. Wilson Todd $1,000 $2,040 $0 $0 $0 $3,040 43. Josh Greco $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $3,000 44. Christopher Prebula $1,000 0 $1,100 0 $0 $2,100 45. Tre Fierro $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,000 $2,100 46. Austin Forkner $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 47. Matt Moss $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000 48. Chance Blackburn $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $2,000 49. Nicholas Nisbet $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $2,000 50. Ty Freehill $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $2,000 51. Blaine Silveria $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 52. Hugo Manzato $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $1,000 53. Jayce Baldwin $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000 54. Ryan Carlson $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000

Octopi Media

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Arlington Daytona Indianapolis Detroit Seattle Total 1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $3,500 $14,000 $4,500 $14,000 $2,950 $4,500 $14,000 $102,550 2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $14,000 $7,000 $4,500 $7,000 $7,000 $81,600 3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $7,000 $4,500 $7,000 $4,500 $2,850 $14,000 $3,500 $72,350 4. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $3,600 $2,750 $3,500 $3,000 $14,00 $3,500 $3,100 $48,000 5. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $3,100 $3,500 $3,600 $3,500 $3,500 $2,900 $3,600 $41,200 6. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $2,950 $3,100 $3,000 $3,600 $7,000 $3,600 $4,500 $41,100 7. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $4,500 $3,600 $3,100 $2,900 $3,600 $2,700 $3,000 $35,850 8. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $2,850 $3,000 $2,950 $2,850 $3,000 $3,100 $2,900 $31,850 9. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $2,700 $2,650 $2,850 $2,750 $2,900 $3,000 $2,850 $29,950 10. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $2,600 $2,750 $2,800 $2,800 $2,750 $2,300 $2,800 $29,550 11. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $2,500 $2,550 $2,600 $2,700 $2,700 $2,500 $2,550 $27,050 12. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $2,650 $2,700 $2,700 $2,600 $2,800 $2,850 $2,750 $26,550 13. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $2,750 $2,600 $0 $0 $3,100 $2,950 $2,950 $25,950 14. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $1,700 $2,300 $2,400 $2,500 $2,400 $2,650 $2,500 $25,500 15. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $1,250 $1,250 $2,400 $2,450 $2,500 $2,450 $2,400 $25,450 16. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $2,450 $2,350 $2,450 $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,350 $25,150 17. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $1,800 $2,250 $1,800 $2,000 $2,600 $2,400 $2,650 $24,350 18. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $2,550 $2,500 $2,750 $2,550 $2,250 $2,800 $2,600 $23,950 19. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $2,300 $1,900 $2,500 $2,650 $2,450 $2,600 $2,700 $23,850 20. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $0 $2,650 $2,250 $2,450 $23,500 21. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $2,350 $2,400 $1,600 $2,350 $2,350 $2,750 $2,250 $23,400 22. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $1,250 $1,600 $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $2,350 $1,800 $20,500 23. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $2,800 $2,900 $2,650 $0 $0 $0 $0 $19,700 24. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $2,900 $2,950 $2,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $19,650 25. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,800 $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $1,800 $2,000 $19,100 26. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $1,900 $2,300 $2,000 $1,900 $18,100 27. John Short $2,250 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $1,250 $1,500 $2,250 $1,900 $1,900 $0 $18,000 28. Justin Cooper 0 0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $2,850 $2,900 $3,100 0 0 0 $14,850 29. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $13,100 30. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $12,500 31. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500 $1,600 $1,600 $12,000 32. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,700 $0 $11,250 33. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $2,000 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $10,550 34. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,600 $1,800 $1,800 $0 $0 $9,450 35. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,900 $0 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $0 $9,100 36. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $9,050 37. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $0 $8,750 38. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $8,750 39. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $8,200 40. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,850 $7,900 41. Josh Greco $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $7,500 42. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,500 $0 $0 $6,500 43. Austin Cozadd $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $5,250 44. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $5,000 45. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,850 46. Kaeden Amerine $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $4,750 47. Vincent Luhovey $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,600 $1,500 $0 $4,600 48. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $4,000 49. Preston Taylor $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $4,000 50. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,900 51. Chad Saultz $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750 52. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $3,750 53. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750 54. Scott Meshey $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,700 $0 $0 $2,950 55. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,850 56. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 57. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 58. Johnnie Buller $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $2,750 59. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 60. Addison Emory $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $2,500 61. David Pulley $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $2,500 62. Julien Benek $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 63. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,300 64. Brandon Ray $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $0 $0 $1,600 65. Ronnie Stewart $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 66. Ronnie Stewart $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 67. Parker Eales $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 68. Ryan Carlson $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250