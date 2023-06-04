How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Seattle Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We've caught our way up through the Seattle and it's time to see where everyone stands.
If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.
250 West Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Oakland
|Seattle
|Total
|1. Jett Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$4,000
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$28,000
|2. RJ Hampshire
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$2,100
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$18,100
|3. Levi Kitchen
|$2,550
|$2,000
|$6,000
|$2,750
|$2,650
|$15,950
|4. Cameron McAdoo
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$2,650
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$14,650
|5. Mitchell Oldenburg
|$2,750
|$2,550
|$2,750
|$2,500
|$2,450
|$13,000
|6. Enzo Lopes
|$2,650
|$2,750
|$2,080
|$2,650
|$2,750
|$12,880
|7. Max Vohland
|$2,700
|$1,300
|$2,700
|$2,550
|$2,700
|$11,950
|8. Derek Kelley
|$2,400
|$2,450
|$2,550
|$2,000
|$2,060
|$11,460
|9. Pierce Brown
|$1,000
|$2,700
|$2,500
|$2,700
|$2,550
|$11,450
|10. Cole Thompson
|$2,080
|$2,400
|$2,070
|$2,450
|$2,400
|$11,400
|11. Anthony Rodriguez
|$2,070
|$2,060
|$2,090
|$2,050
|$2,030
|$10,300
|12. Hunter Yoder
|$2,040
|$2,070
|$2,060
|$2,060
|$2,070
|$10,300
|13. Stilez Robertson
|$2,450
|$2,650
|$3,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$10,100
|14. Dylan Walsh
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$2,400
|$2,100
|$1,000
|$9,700
|15. Mitchell Harrison
|$1,200
|$2,000
|$2,040
|$2,400
|$2,020
|$9,660
|16. Robbie Wageman
|$2,060
|$2,080
|$1,000
|$2,090
|$2,100
|$9,330
|17. Dilan Schwartz
|$2,010
|$2,020
|$2,030
|$2,080
|$0
|$8,140
|18. Max Sanford
|$2,050
|$1,000
|$1,400
|$2,030
|$1,500
|$7,980
|19. Joshua Varize
|$1,500
|$2,090
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,090
|$7,680
|20. Austin Politelli
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,500
|$2,040
|$2,040
|$7,680
|21. Phil Nicoletti
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,450
|$0
|$0
|$7,450
|22. Max Miller
|$1,100
|$1,200
|$2,010
|$1,000
|$2,050
|$7,360
|23. Jerry Robin
|$2,030
|$1,600
|$2,050
|$0
|$1,600
|$7,280
|24. Derek Drake
|$2,090
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,070
|$2,080
|$7,240
|25. Hunter Schlosser
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$2,010
|$2,100
|$7,110
|26. Geran Stapelton
|$1,000
|$2,030
|$1,600
|$1,400
|$1,000
|$7,030
|27. Kaeden Amerine
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$1,300
|$1,000
|$2,010
|$6,510
|28. Brandon Ray
|$1,000
|$1,400
|$2,000
|$1,200
|$0
|$5,600
|29. RJ Wageman
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$1,500
|$1,000
|$5,600
|30. Nique Thury
|$1,100
|$2,050
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,300
|$5,550
|31. Hunter Cross
|$2,020
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$0
|$5,120
|32. Chris Howell
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$5,000
|33. Dylan Woodcock
|$1,400
|$2,010
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$4,610
|34. Luke Kalaitzian
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,300
|$1,200
|$4,500
|35. Brandon Scharer
|$0
|$0
|$2,020
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$4,120
|36. Colby Copp
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$4,100
|37. Julien Benek
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,020
|$1,000
|$4,020
|38. Devin Harriman
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$1,600
|$0
|$3,800
|39. McClellan Hile
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$3,200
|40. Ty Masterpool
|$1,600
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100
|41. Preston Taylor
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$0
|$3,100
|42. Wilson Todd
|$1,000
|$2,040
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,040
|43. Josh Greco
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|44. Christopher Prebula
|$1,000
|0
|$1,100
|0
|$0
|$2,100
|45. Tre Fierro
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,000
|$2,100
|46. Austin Forkner
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|47. Matt Moss
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|48. Chance Blackburn
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|49. Nicholas Nisbet
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|50. Ty Freehill
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|51. Blaine Silveria
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|52. Hugo Manzato
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|53. Jayce Baldwin
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|54. Ryan Carlson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
450 Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Oakland
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Indianapolis
|Detroit
|Seattle
|Total
|1. Eli Tomac
|$14,000
|$14,000
|$3,100
|$14,000
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$4,500
|$14,000
|$2,950
|$4,500
|$14,000
|$102,550
|2. Cooper Webb
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$3,600
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$81,600
|3. Chase Sexton
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$2,850
|$14,000
|$3,500
|$72,350
|4. Ken Roczen
|$3,500
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,600
|$2,750
|$3,500
|$3,000
|$14,00
|$3,500
|$3,100
|$48,000
|5. Jason Anderson
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$3,100
|$3,500
|$3,600
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$2,900
|$3,600
|$41,200
|6. Justin Barcia
|$2,800
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,100
|$2,950
|$3,100
|$3,000
|$3,600
|$7,000
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$41,100
|7. Aaron Plessinger
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$3,000
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$3,600
|$3,100
|$2,900
|$3,600
|$2,700
|$3,000
|$35,850
|8. Christian Craig
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,850
|$3,000
|$2,950
|$2,850
|$3,000
|$3,100
|$2,900
|$31,850
|9. Justin Hill
|$2,600
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$2,350
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$2,850
|$2,750
|$2,900
|$3,000
|$2,850
|$29,950
|10. Dean Wilson
|$2,650
|$2,650
|$2,700
|$2,750
|$2,600
|$2,750
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,750
|$2,300
|$2,800
|$29,550
|11. Shane McElrath
|$1,250
|$2,550
|$2,550
|$2,600
|$2,500
|$2,550
|$2,600
|$2,700
|$2,700
|$2,500
|$2,550
|$27,050
|12. Josh Hill
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$2,650
|$2,700
|$2,700
|$2,600
|$2,800
|$2,850
|$2,750
|$26,550
|13. Adam Cianciarulo
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$2,850
|$2,750
|$2,600
|$0
|$0
|$3,100
|$2,950
|$2,950
|$25,950
|14. Josh Cartwright
|$1,900
|$2,450
|$2,300
|$2,400
|$1,700
|$2,300
|$2,400
|$2,500
|$2,400
|$2,650
|$2,500
|$25,500
|15. Justin Starling
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,550
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,400
|$2,450
|$2,500
|$2,450
|$2,400
|$25,450
|16. Kevin Moranz
|$2,400
|$1,900
|$2,250
|$2,650
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$2,450
|$1,250
|$2,550
|$2,550
|$2,350
|$25,150
|17. Fredrik Noren
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,600
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$2,250
|$1,800
|$2,000
|$2,600
|$2,400
|$2,650
|$24,350
|18. Benny Bloss
|$1,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$2,550
|$2,500
|$2,750
|$2,550
|$2,250
|$2,800
|$2,600
|$23,950
|19. Grant Harlan
|$2,550
|$1,700
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,300
|$1,900
|$2,500
|$2,650
|$2,450
|$2,600
|$2,700
|$23,850
|20. Kyle Chisholm
|$1,250
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,400
|$2,450
|$2,550
|$0
|$2,650
|$2,250
|$2,450
|$23,500
|21. Cade Clason
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,350
|$2,500
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$1,600
|$2,350
|$2,350
|$2,750
|$2,250
|$23,400
|22. Chase Marquier
|$1,800
|$1,500
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$2,000
|$2,300
|$2,000
|$2,350
|$1,800
|$20,500
|23. Colt Nichols
|$3,100
|$2,750
|$2,750
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$2,900
|$2,650
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$19,700
|24. Joey Savatgy
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,900
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$2,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$19,650
|25. Logan Karnow
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,800
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$1,800
|$2,000
|$19,100
|26. Joan Cross
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,800
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,900
|$2,300
|$2,000
|$1,900
|$18,100
|27. John Short
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$2,250
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$18,000
|28. Justin Cooper
|0
|0
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$2,850
|$2,900
|$3,100
|0
|0
|0
|$14,850
|29. Scotty Wennerstrom
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$13,100
|30. Dylan Ferrandis
|$3,600
|$3,100
|$3,500
|$2,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$12,500
|31. Mason Kerr
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,700
|$1,600
|$1,500
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$12,000
|32. Lane Shaw
|$1,700
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,700
|$0
|$11,250
|33. Tristan Lane
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$2,000
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$10,550
|34. Jared Lesher
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$0
|$0
|$9,450
|35. Hunter Schlosser
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$0
|$9,100
|36. Alex Ray
|$2,000
|$2,300
|$2,000
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$9,050
|37. Bobby Piazza
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$8,750
|38. Alexander Nagy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$8,750
|39. Bubba Pauli
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$8,200
|40. Bryson Gardner
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,850
|$7,900
|41. Josh Greco
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$7,500
|42. Max Miller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$6,500
|43. Austin Cozadd
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$5,250
|44. Gared Steinke
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,000
|45. Malcolm Stewart
|$2,250
|$2,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,850
|46. Kaeden Amerine
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$4,750
|47. Vincent Luhovey
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,600
|$1,500
|$0
|$4,600
|48. Richard Taylor
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$4,000
|49. Preston Taylor
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$0
|$4,000
|50. Cole Thompson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,900
|51. Chad Saultz
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$3,750
|52. Logan Leitzel
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$3,750
|53. Devan Raper
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$3,750
|54. Scott Meshey
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,700
|$0
|$0
|$2,950
|55. Brandon Scharer
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,850
|56. Marvin Musquin
|$2,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|57. Henry Miller
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|58. Johnnie Buller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$2,750
|59. Guillaume St-Cyr
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|60. Addison Emory
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$2,500
|61. David Pulley
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$2,500
|62. Julien Benek
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|63. Ludovic Macler
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,300
|64. Brandon Ray
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|65. Ronnie Stewart
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|66. Ronnie Stewart
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|67. Parker Eales
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|68. Ryan Carlson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
