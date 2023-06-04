How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Seattle Supercross

How much are the stars of Supercross earning via purse in 2023?

ML512
4/6/2023 7:41am
seattleearningsA

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We've caught our way up through the Seattle and it's time to see where everyone stands.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

250 West Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Seattle Total
1. Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $4,000 $6,000 $6,000 $28,000
2. RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 $2,100 $4,000 $4,000 $18,100
3. Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,000 $6,000 $2,750 $2,650 $15,950
4. Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 $2,650 $3,000 $3,000 $14,650
5. Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,550 $2,750 $2,500 $2,450 $13,000
6. Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,750 $2,080 $2,650 $2,750 $12,880
7. Max Vohland $2,700 $1,300 $2,700 $2,550 $2,700 $11,950
8. Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $2,000 $2,060 $11,460
9. Pierce Brown $1,000 $2,700 $2,500 $2,700 $2,550 $11,450
10. Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,400 $2,070 $2,450 $2,400 $11,400
11. Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,060 $2,090 $2,050 $2,030 $10,300
12. Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,070 $2,060 $2,060 $2,070 $10,300
13. Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,650 $3,000 $0 $2,000 $10,100
14. Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 $2,400 $2,100 $1,000 $9,700
15. Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $2,000 $2,040 $2,400 $2,020 $9,660
16. Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,080 $1,000 $2,090 $2,100 $9,330
17. Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,020 $2,030 $2,080 $0 $8,140
18. Max Sanford $2,050 $1,000 $1,400 $2,030 $1,500 $7,980
19. Joshua Varize $1,500 $2,090 $2,000 $0 $2,090 $7,680
20. Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,100 $1,500 $2,040 $2,040 $7,680
21. Phil Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 $2,450 $0 $0 $7,450
22. Max Miller $1,100 $1,200 $2,010 $1,000 $2,050 $7,360
23. Jerry Robin $2,030 $1,600 $2,050 $0 $1,600 $7,280
24. Derek Drake $2,090 $1,000 $0 $2,070 $2,080 $7,240
25. Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $0 $1,000 $2,010 $2,100 $7,110
26. Geran Stapelton $1,000 $2,030 $1,600 $1,400 $1,000 $7,030
27. Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 $1,300 $1,000 $2,010 $6,510
28. Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,400 $2,000 $1,200 $0 $5,600
29. RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $1,500 $1,000 $5,600
30. Nique Thury $1,100 $2,050 $1,100 $0 $1,300 $5,550
31. Hunter Cross $2,020 $1,000 $1,000 $1,100 $0 $5,120
32. Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $5,000
33. Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $2,010 $1,200 $0 $0 $4,610
34. Luke Kalaitzian $0 $1,000 $1,000 $1,300 $1,200 $4,500
35. Brandon Scharer $0 $0 $2,020 $1,000 $1,100 $4,120
36. Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,100 $1,000 $4,100
37. Julien Benek $0 $1,000 $0 $2,020 $1,000 $4,020
38. Devin Harriman $0 $1,100 $1,100 $1,600 $0 $3,800
39. McClellan Hile $0 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $1,100 $3,200
40. Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $3,100
41. Preston Taylor $1,000 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $0 $3,100
42. Wilson Todd $1,000 $2,040 $0 $0 $0 $3,040
43. Josh Greco $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $3,000
44. Christopher Prebula $1,000 0 $1,100 0 $0 $2,100
45. Tre Fierro $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,000 $2,100
46. Austin Forkner $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000
47. Matt Moss $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000
48. Chance Blackburn $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $2,000
49. Nicholas Nisbet $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $2,000
50. Ty Freehill $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $2,000
51. Blaine Silveria $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100
52. Hugo Manzato $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $1,000
53. Jayce Baldwin $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
54. Ryan Carlson $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000

 

Photo
Octopi Media

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Arlington Daytona Indianapolis Detroit Seattle Total
1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $3,500 $14,000 $4,500 $14,000 $2,950 $4,500 $14,000 $102,550
2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $14,000 $7,000 $4,500 $7,000 $7,000 $81,600
3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $7,000 $4,500 $7,000 $4,500 $2,850 $14,000 $3,500 $72,350
4. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $3,600 $2,750 $3,500 $3,000 $14,00 $3,500 $3,100 $48,000
5. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $3,100 $3,500 $3,600 $3,500 $3,500 $2,900 $3,600 $41,200
6. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $2,950 $3,100 $3,000 $3,600 $7,000 $3,600 $4,500 $41,100
7. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $4,500 $3,600 $3,100 $2,900 $3,600 $2,700 $3,000 $35,850
8. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $2,850 $3,000 $2,950 $2,850 $3,000 $3,100 $2,900 $31,850
9. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $2,700 $2,650 $2,850 $2,750 $2,900 $3,000 $2,850 $29,950
10. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $2,600 $2,750 $2,800 $2,800 $2,750 $2,300 $2,800 $29,550
11. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $2,500 $2,550 $2,600 $2,700 $2,700 $2,500 $2,550 $27,050
12. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $2,650 $2,700 $2,700 $2,600 $2,800 $2,850 $2,750 $26,550
13. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $2,750 $2,600 $0 $0 $3,100 $2,950 $2,950 $25,950
14. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $1,700 $2,300 $2,400 $2,500 $2,400 $2,650 $2,500 $25,500
15. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $1,250 $1,250 $2,400 $2,450 $2,500 $2,450 $2,400 $25,450
16. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $2,450 $2,350 $2,450 $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,350 $25,150
17. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $1,800 $2,250 $1,800 $2,000 $2,600 $2,400 $2,650 $24,350
18. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $2,550 $2,500 $2,750 $2,550 $2,250 $2,800 $2,600 $23,950
19. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $2,300 $1,900 $2,500 $2,650 $2,450 $2,600 $2,700 $23,850
20. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $0 $2,650 $2,250 $2,450 $23,500
21. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $2,350 $2,400 $1,600 $2,350 $2,350 $2,750 $2,250 $23,400
22. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $1,250 $1,600 $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $2,350 $1,800 $20,500
23. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $2,800 $2,900 $2,650 $0 $0 $0 $0 $19,700
24. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $2,900 $2,950 $2,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $19,650
25. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,800 $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $1,800 $2,000 $19,100
26. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $1,900 $2,300 $2,000 $1,900 $18,100
27. John Short $2,250 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $1,250 $1,500 $2,250 $1,900 $1,900 $0 $18,000
28. Justin Cooper 0 0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $2,850 $2,900 $3,100 0 0 0 $14,850
29. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $13,100
30. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $12,500
31. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500 $1,600 $1,600 $12,000
32. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,700 $0 $11,250
33. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $2,000 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $10,550
34. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,600 $1,800 $1,800 $0 $0 $9,450
35. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,900 $0 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $0 $9,100
36. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $9,050
37. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $0 $8,750
38. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $8,750
39. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $8,200
40. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,850 $7,900
41. Josh Greco $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $7,500
42. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,500 $0 $0 $6,500
43. Austin Cozadd $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $5,250
44. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $5,000
45. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,850
46. Kaeden Amerine $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $4,750
47. Vincent Luhovey $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,600 $1,500 $0 $4,600
48. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $4,000
49. Preston Taylor $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $4,000
50. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,900
51. Chad Saultz $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750
52. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $3,750
53. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750
54. Scott Meshey $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,700 $0 $0 $2,950
55. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,850
56. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750
57. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750
58. Johnnie Buller $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $2,750
59. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $2,500
60. Addison Emory $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $2,500
61. David Pulley $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $2,500
62. Julien Benek $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $2,500
63. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,300
64. Brandon Ray $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $0 $0 $1,600
65. Ronnie Stewart $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
66. Ronnie Stewart $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
67. Parker Eales $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250
68. Ryan Carlson $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250
Eli Tomac is the first rider of 2023 to lock down more than $100,000 in purse earnings.
Eli Tomac is the first rider of 2023 to lock down more than $100,000 in purse earnings. Octopi Media
Related:
2023 Monster Energy Supercross
SuperMotocross World Championship
Seattle
0 comments