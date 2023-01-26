How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 San Diego Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. San Diego is done and dusted, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.
If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.
250 Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Total
|1. Jett Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$12,000
|2. RJ Hampshire
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$8,000
|3. Cameron McAdoo
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$6,000
|4. Enzo Lopes
|$2,650
|$2,750
|$5,400
|5. Mitchell Oldenburg
|$2,750
|$2,550
|$5,300
|6. Stilez Robertson
|$2,450
|$2,650
|$5,100
|7. Phil Nicoletti
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$5,000
|8. Derek Kelley
|$2,400
|$2,450
|$4,850
|9. Levi Kitchen
|$2,550
|$2,000
|$4,550
|10. Cole Thompson
|$2,080
|$2,400
|$4,480
|11. Dylan Walsh
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$4,200
|12. Robbie Wageman
|$2,060
|$2,080
|$4,140
|13. Anthony Rodriguez
|$2,070
|$2,060
|$4,130
|14. Hunter Yoder
|$2,040
|$2,070
|$4,110
|15. Dilan Schwartz
|$2,010
|$2,020
|$4,030
|16. Max Vohland
|$2,700
|$1,300
|$4,000
|17. Pierce Brown
|$1,000
|$2,700
|$3,700
|18. Jerry Robin
|$2,030
|$1,600
|$3,630
|19. Joshua Varize
|$1,500
|$2,090
|$3,590
|20. Dylan Woodcock
|$1,400
|$2,010
|$3,410
|21. Mitchell Harrison
|$1,200
|$2,000
|$3,200
|22. Nique Thury
|$1,100
|$2,050
|$3,150
|23. Ty Masterpool
|$1,600
|$1,500
|$3,100
|24. Derek Drake
|$2,090
|$1,000
|$3,090
|25. Max Sanford
|$2,050
|$1,000
|$3,050
|26. Wilson Todd
|$1,000
|$2,040
|$3,040
|27. Geran Stapelton
|$1,000
|$2,030
|$3,030
|28. Hunter Cross
|$2,020
|$1,000
|$3,020
|29. Brandon Ray
|$1,000
|$1,400
|$2,400
|30. Max Miller
|$1,100
|$1,200
|$2,300
|31. Kaeden Amerine
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$2,200
|32. Austin Politelli
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$2,100
|33. RJ Wageman
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$2,100
|34. Hunter Schlosser
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|35. Josh Greco
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|36. Austin Forkner
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|37. Colby Copp
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|38. Chris Howell
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|39. Devin Harriman
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|40. Christopher Prebula
|$1,000
|0
|$1,000
|41. Hugo Manzato
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|42. Luke Kalaitzian
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|43. Julien Benek
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|44. Preston Taylor
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
450 Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Total
|1. Eli Tomac
|$14,000
|$14,000
|$28,000
|2. Cooper Webb
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$14,000
|3. Chase Sexton
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$8,000
|4. Justin Barcia
|$2,800
|$4,500
|$7,300
|5. Ken Roczen
|$3,500
|$3,600
|$7,100
|6. Dylan Ferrandis
|$3,600
|$3,100
|$6,700
|7. Jason Anderson
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$6,000
|8. Colt Nichols
|$3,100
|$2,750
|$5,850
|9. Aaron Plessinger
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$5,850
|10. Adam Cianciarulo
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$5,850
|11. Joey Savatgy
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$5,700
|12. Christian Craig
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$5,500
|13. Justin Hill
|$2,600
|$2,700
|$5,300
|14. Dean Wilson
|$2,650
|$2,650
|$5,300
|15. Malcolm Stewart
|$2,250
|$2,600
|$4,850
|16. Justin Starling
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$4,800
|17. Fredrik Noren
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$4,750
|18. John Short
|$2,300
|$2,250
|$4,550
|19. Josh Hill
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$4,500
|20. Josh Cartwright
|$1,900
|$2,450
|$4,350
|21. Kevin Moranz
|$2,400
|$1,900
|$4,300
|22. Alex Ray
|$2,000
|$2,300
|$4,300
|23. Grant Harlan
|$2,550
|$1,700
|$4,250
|24. Shane McElrath
|$1,250
|$2,550
|$3,800
|25. Kyle Chisholm
|$1,250
|$2,500
|$3,750
|26. Chase Marquier
|$1,800
|$1,500
|$3,300
|27. Tristan Lane
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$3,300
|28. Bryson Gardner
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$3,200
|29. Brandon Scharer
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$2,850
|30. Marvin Musquin
|$2,750
|$0
|$2,750
|31. Jared Lesher
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$2,750
|32. Logan Karnow
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$2,750
|33. Gared Steinke
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,500
|34. Alexander Nagy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,500
|35. Cade Clason
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,500
|36. Joan Cross
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,500
|37. Lane Shaw
|$1,700
|$0
|$1,700
|38. Ludovic Macler
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,600
|39. Mason Kerr
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|40. Scotty Wennerstrom
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|41. Richard Taylor
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|42. Benny Bloss
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|43. Logan Leitzel
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|44. Bobby Piazza
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|45. Henry Miller
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
