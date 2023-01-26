How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 San Diego Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. San Diego is done and dusted, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

Octopi Media

250 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Total 1. Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $12,000 2. RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 $8,000 3. Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 $6,000 4. Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,750 $5,400 5. Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,550 $5,300 6. Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,650 $5,100 7. Phil Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 $5,000 8. Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,450 $4,850 9. Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,000 $4,550 10. Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,400 $4,480 11. Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 $4,200 12. Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,080 $4,140 13. Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,060 $4,130 14. Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,070 $4,110 15. Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,020 $4,030 16. Max Vohland $2,700 $1,300 $4,000 17. Pierce Brown $1,000 $2,700 $3,700 18. Jerry Robin $2,030 $1,600 $3,630 19. Joshua Varize $1,500 $2,090 $3,590 20. Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $2,010 $3,410 21. Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $2,000 $3,200 22. Nique Thury $1,100 $2,050 $3,150 23. Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,500 $3,100 24. Derek Drake $2,090 $1,000 $3,090 25. Max Sanford $2,050 $1,000 $3,050 26. Wilson Todd $1,000 $2,040 $3,040 27. Geran Stapelton $1,000 $2,030 $3,030 28. Hunter Cross $2,020 $1,000 $3,020 29. Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,400 $2,400 30. Max Miller $1,100 $1,200 $2,300 31. Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 $2,200 32. Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,100 $2,100 33. RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,100 $2,100 34. Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $0 $2,000 35. Josh Greco $1,000 $1,000 $2,000 36. Austin Forkner $2,000 $0 $2,000 37. Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 $2,000 38. Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 $2,000 39. Devin Harriman $0 $1,100 $1,100 40. Christopher Prebula $1,000 0 $1,000 41. Hugo Manzato $0 $1,000 $1,000 42. Luke Kalaitzian $0 $1,000 $1,000 43. Julien Benek $0 $1,000 $1,000 44. Preston Taylor $1,000 $0 $1,000

Octopi Media

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Total 1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $28,000 2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $14,000 3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $8,000 4. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $7,300 5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $7,100 6. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $6,700 7. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $6,000 8. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $5,850 9. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $5,850 10. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $5,850 11. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $5,700 12. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $5,500 13. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $5,300 14. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $5,300 15. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $4,850 16. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $4,800 17. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $4,750 18. John Short $2,300 $2,250 $4,550 19. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $4,500 20. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $4,350 21. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $4,300 22. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $4,300 23. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $4,250 24. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $3,800 25. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $3,750 26. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $3,300 27. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $3,300 28. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $3,200 29. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $2,850 30. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $2,750 31. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $2,750 32. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $2,750 33. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $2,500 34. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $2,500 35. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,500 36. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $2,500 37. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,700 38. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,600 39. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $1,500 40. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 41. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $1,250 42. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $1,250 43. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 44. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 45. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,250