How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 San Diego Supercross

1/26/2023 6:59am
Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. San Diego is done and dusted, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

TRACK 2023 SAN-DIEGO SX OCTOPI RS21022.NEF %281%29.jpg?VersionId=aBR6yA
Octopi Media

250 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Total
1. Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $12,000
2. RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 $8,000
3. Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 $6,000
4. Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,750 $5,400
5. Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,550 $5,300
6. Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,650 $5,100
7. Phil Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 $5,000
8. Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,450 $4,850
9. Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,000 $4,550
10. Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,400 $4,480
11. Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 $4,200
12. Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,080 $4,140
13. Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,060 $4,130
14. Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,070 $4,110
15. Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,020 $4,030
16. Max Vohland $2,700 $1,300 $4,000
17. Pierce Brown $1,000 $2,700 $3,700
18. Jerry Robin $2,030 $1,600 $3,630
19. Joshua Varize $1,500 $2,090 $3,590
20. Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $2,010 $3,410
21. Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $2,000 $3,200
22. Nique Thury $1,100 $2,050 $3,150
23. Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,500 $3,100
24. Derek Drake $2,090 $1,000 $3,090
25. Max Sanford $2,050 $1,000 $3,050
26. Wilson Todd $1,000 $2,040 $3,040
27. Geran Stapelton $1,000 $2,030 $3,030
28. Hunter Cross $2,020 $1,000 $3,020
29. Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,400 $2,400
30. Max Miller $1,100 $1,200 $2,300
31. Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 $2,200
32. Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,100 $2,100
33. RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,100 $2,100
34. Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $0 $2,000
35. Josh Greco $1,000 $1,000 $2,000
36. Austin Forkner $2,000 $0 $2,000
37. Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 $2,000
38. Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 $2,000
39. Devin Harriman $0 $1,100 $1,100
40. Christopher Prebula $1,000 0 $1,000
41. Hugo Manzato $0 $1,000 $1,000
42. Luke Kalaitzian $0 $1,000 $1,000
43. Julien Benek $0 $1,000 $1,000
44. Preston Taylor $1,000 $0 $1,000

 

HAMPSHIRE 2023 SAN-DIEGO SX OCTOPI DSC4658.NEF
Octopi Media

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Total
1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $28,000
2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $14,000
3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $8,000
4. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $7,300
5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $7,100
6. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $6,700
7. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $6,000
8. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $5,850
9. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $5,850
10. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $5,850
11. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $5,700
12. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $5,500
13. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $5,300
14. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $5,300
15. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $4,850
16. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $4,800
17. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $4,750
18. John Short $2,300 $2,250 $4,550
19. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $4,500
20. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $4,350
21. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $4,300
22. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $4,300
23. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $4,250
24. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $3,800
25. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $3,750
26. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $3,300
27. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $3,300
28. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $3,200
29. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $2,850
30. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $2,750
31. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $2,750
32. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $2,750
33. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $2,500
34. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $2,500
35. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,500
36. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $2,500
37. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,700
38. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,600
39. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $1,500
40. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250
41. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $1,250
42. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $1,250
43. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250
44. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250
45. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,250

 

ROCZEN 2023 SAN-DIEGO SX OCTOPI GM 3694.CR3
Octopi Media
