How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Oakland Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We finally raced round two...well the rescheduled round two in Oakland, and here's what we've got to date.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

250 West Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Total
1. Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $4,000 $6,000 $22,000
2. RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 $2,100 $4,000 $14,100
9. Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,000 $6,000 $2,750 $13,300
3. Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 $2,650 $3,000 $11,650
4. Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,550 $2,750 $2,500 $10,550
5. Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,750 $2,080 $2,650 $10,130
6. Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $2,000 $9,400
7. Max Vohland $2,700 $1,300 $2,700 $2,550 $9,250
8. Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,400 $2,070 $2,450 $9,000
9. Pierce Brown $1,000 $2,700 $2,500 $2,700 $8,900
10. Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 $2,400 $2,100 $8,700
11. Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,060 $2,090 $2,050 $8,270
12. Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,070 $2,060 $2,060 $8,230
13. Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,020 $2,030 $2,080 $8,140
14. Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,650 $3,000 $0 $8,100
15. Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $2,000 $2,040 $2,400 $7,640
16. Phil Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 $2,450 $0 $7,450
17. Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,080 $1,000 $2,090 $7,230
18. Max Sanford $2,050 $1,000 $1,400 $2,030 $6,480
19. Geran Stapelton $1,000 $2,030 $1,600 $1,400 $6,030
20. Jerry Robin $2,030 $1,600 $2,050 $0 $5,680
21. Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,100 $1,500 $2,040 $5,640
22. Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,400 $2,000 $1,200 $5,600
23. Joshua Varize $1,500 $2,090 $2,000 $0 $5,590
24. Max Miller $1,100 $1,200 $2,010 $1,000 $5,310
25. Derek Drake $2,090 $1,000 $0 $2,070 $5,160
26. Hunter Cross $2,020 $1,000 $1,000 $1,100 $5,120
27. Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $0 $1,000 $2,010 $5,010
28. Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $2,010 $1,200 $0 $4,610
29. RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $1,500 $4,600
30. Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 $1,300 $1,000 $4,500
31. Nique Thury $1,100 $2,050 $1,100 $0 $4,250
32. Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $4,000
33. Devin Harriman $0 $1,100 $1,100 $1,600 $3,800
34. Luke Kalaitzian $0 $1,000 $1,000 $1,300 $3,300
35. Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,500 $0 $0 $3,100
36. Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,100 $3,100
37. Preston Taylor $1,000 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $3,100
38. Wilson Todd $1,000 $2,040 $0 $0 $3,040
39. Julien Benek $0 $1,000 $0 $2,020 $3,020
40. Josh Greco $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,000
41. Christopher Prebula $1,000 0 $1,100 0 $2,100
42. McClellan Hile $0 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $2,100
43. Austin Forkner $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $2,000
44. Matt Moss $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000
45. Hugo Manzato $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
46. Tre Fierro $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100
47. Chance Blackburn $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
48. Nicholas Nisbet $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
49. Ty Freehill $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
50. Jayce Baldwin $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
51. Ryan Carlson $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
250 East Class

Rider Houston Tampa Total
1. Hunter Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $12,000
2. Max Anstie $4,000 $3,000 $7,000
3. Nate Thrasher  $2,060 $4,000 $6,060
4. Haiden Deegan $2,750 $2,750 $5,500
5. Jeremy Martin $2,700 $2,700 $5,400
6. Michael Mosiman $2,650 $2,550 $5,200
7. Tom Vialle $2,550 $2,650 $5,200
8. Jordon Smith $3,000 $2,060 $5,060
9. Chance Hymas $2,500 $2,500 $5,000
10. Chris Blose $2,400 $2,080 $4,480
11. Jace Owen $2,070 $2,400 $4,470
12. Hardy Munoz $2,050 $2,400 $4,450
13. Coty Schock $2,090 $2,100 $4,190
14. Henry Miller $2,080 $2,070 $4,150
15. Talon Hawkins $2,100 $2,020 $4,120
16. Brock Papi $2,040 $2,030 $4,070
17. Luke Neese  $2,010 $2,050 $4,060
18. Michael Hicks $2,020 $2,000 $4,020
19. Devin Simonson $2,000 $2,010 $4,010
20. Cullin Park $2,450 $1,000 $3,450
21. Josiah Natzke $1,400 $2,000 $3,400
22. Luca Marsalisi $1,100 $2,040 $3,140
23. Marshal Weltin $1,500 $1,600 $3,100
24. Caden Braswell $1,000 $2,090 $3,090
25. Jeremy Hand $2,030 $1,000 $3,030
26. AJ Catanzaro $2,000 $1,000 $3,000
27. Jack Chambers $1,600 $1,000 $2,600
28. Lane Allison $1,200 $1,300 $2,500
29. Jace Kessler $1,100 $1,400 $2,500
30. Ayden Shive $1,000 $1,500 $2,500
31. Matthew Curler $1,300 $1,000 $2,300
32. Gage Linville $1,100 $1,100 $2,200
33. Jesse Flock $1,000 $1,200 $2,200
34. Garrett Hoffman $1,100 $1,000 $2,100
35. Jonah Geistler $1,000 $1,100 $2,100
36. Logan Leitzel $1,000 $1,100 $2,100
37. Zack Williams $1,000 $1,000 $2,000
38. Quinn Amyotte $0 $1,100 $1,100
39. Noah Willbrandt $1,000 $0 $1,000
40. Preston Kilroy $1,000 $0 $1,000
41. Ryder Floyd $1,000 $0 $1,000
42. Jack Rogers $0 $1,000 $1,000
43. Cole Bradford $0 $1,000 $1,000

 

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Total
1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $3,500 $14,000 $62,600
2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $42,100
3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $7,000 $4,500 $40,500
4. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $3,100 $3,500 $24,100
5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $3,600 $2,750 $20,900
6. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $4,500 $3,600 $20,550
7. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $2,950 $3,100 $19,400
8. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $2,900 $2,950 $17,300
9. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $2,800 $2,900 $17,100
10. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $2,850 $3,000 $17,050
11. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $2,750 $2,600 $16,950
12. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $2,600 $2,750 $16,100
13. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $2,700 $2,650 $15,650
14. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $2,450 $2,350 $14,000
15. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $2,500 $2,550 $14,000
16. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $2,450 $13,600
17. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $1,250 $1,250 $13,250
18. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $1,700 $2,300 $13,050
19. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $1,800 $2,250 $12,900
20. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $2,650 $2,700 $12,850
21. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $0 $0 $12,500
22. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $2,350 $2,400 $12,100
26. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $2,550 $2,500 $11,000
25. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $2,300 $1,900 $10,950
23. John Short $2,250 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $1,250 $10,450
27. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $1,250 $1,600 $10,050
29. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $2,000 $9,300
24. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $0 $9,050
31. Justin Cooper 0 0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $2,850 $8,850
28. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $1,600 $1,250 $8,750
30. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,800 $8,550
33. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $6,500
36. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,700 $6,100
32. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $5,800
38. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $5,700
34. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $5,000
41. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $5,000
35. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,850
37. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $4,250
39. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $4,000
40. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $2,000 $0 $3,900
42. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $3,750
43. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,900 $0 $3,500
44. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $0 $3,300
45. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,850
46. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750
47. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $2,750
48. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $2,500
49. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $0 $0 $2,300
50. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $2,500
51. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250
52. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250
53. Josh Greco $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $2,500
54. Johnnie Buller $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500
55. Addison Emory $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250
56. Chad Saultz $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250
57. Austin Cozadd $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250
58. David Pulley $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250
