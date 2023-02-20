How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Oakland Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We finally raced round two...well the rescheduled round two in Oakland, and here's what we've got to date.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

Octopi Media

250 West Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Total 1. Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $4,000 $6,000 $22,000 2. RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 $2,100 $4,000 $14,100 9. Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,000 $6,000 $2,750 $13,300 3. Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 $2,650 $3,000 $11,650 4. Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,550 $2,750 $2,500 $10,550 5. Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,750 $2,080 $2,650 $10,130 6. Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $2,000 $9,400 7. Max Vohland $2,700 $1,300 $2,700 $2,550 $9,250 8. Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,400 $2,070 $2,450 $9,000 9. Pierce Brown $1,000 $2,700 $2,500 $2,700 $8,900 10. Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 $2,400 $2,100 $8,700 11. Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,060 $2,090 $2,050 $8,270 12. Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,070 $2,060 $2,060 $8,230 13. Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,020 $2,030 $2,080 $8,140 14. Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,650 $3,000 $0 $8,100 15. Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $2,000 $2,040 $2,400 $7,640 16. Phil Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 $2,450 $0 $7,450 17. Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,080 $1,000 $2,090 $7,230 18. Max Sanford $2,050 $1,000 $1,400 $2,030 $6,480 19. Geran Stapelton $1,000 $2,030 $1,600 $1,400 $6,030 20. Jerry Robin $2,030 $1,600 $2,050 $0 $5,680 21. Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,100 $1,500 $2,040 $5,640 22. Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,400 $2,000 $1,200 $5,600 23. Joshua Varize $1,500 $2,090 $2,000 $0 $5,590 24. Max Miller $1,100 $1,200 $2,010 $1,000 $5,310 25. Derek Drake $2,090 $1,000 $0 $2,070 $5,160 26. Hunter Cross $2,020 $1,000 $1,000 $1,100 $5,120 27. Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $0 $1,000 $2,010 $5,010 28. Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $2,010 $1,200 $0 $4,610 29. RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $1,500 $4,600 30. Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 $1,300 $1,000 $4,500 31. Nique Thury $1,100 $2,050 $1,100 $0 $4,250 32. Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $4,000 33. Devin Harriman $0 $1,100 $1,100 $1,600 $3,800 34. Luke Kalaitzian $0 $1,000 $1,000 $1,300 $3,300 35. Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,500 $0 $0 $3,100 36. Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,100 $3,100 37. Preston Taylor $1,000 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $3,100 38. Wilson Todd $1,000 $2,040 $0 $0 $3,040 39. Julien Benek $0 $1,000 $0 $2,020 $3,020 40. Josh Greco $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,000 41. Christopher Prebula $1,000 0 $1,100 0 $2,100 42. McClellan Hile $0 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $2,100 43. Austin Forkner $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 44. Matt Moss $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 45. Hugo Manzato $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 46. Tre Fierro $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100 47. Chance Blackburn $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 48. Nicholas Nisbet $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 49. Ty Freehill $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 50. Jayce Baldwin $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 51. Ryan Carlson $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000

Octopi Media

250 East Class

Rider Houston Tampa Total 1. Hunter Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $12,000 2. Max Anstie $4,000 $3,000 $7,000 3. Nate Thrasher $2,060 $4,000 $6,060 4. Haiden Deegan $2,750 $2,750 $5,500 5. Jeremy Martin $2,700 $2,700 $5,400 6. Michael Mosiman $2,650 $2,550 $5,200 7. Tom Vialle $2,550 $2,650 $5,200 8. Jordon Smith $3,000 $2,060 $5,060 9. Chance Hymas $2,500 $2,500 $5,000 10. Chris Blose $2,400 $2,080 $4,480 11. Jace Owen $2,070 $2,400 $4,470 12. Hardy Munoz $2,050 $2,400 $4,450 13. Coty Schock $2,090 $2,100 $4,190 14. Henry Miller $2,080 $2,070 $4,150 15. Talon Hawkins $2,100 $2,020 $4,120 16. Brock Papi $2,040 $2,030 $4,070 17. Luke Neese $2,010 $2,050 $4,060 18. Michael Hicks $2,020 $2,000 $4,020 19. Devin Simonson $2,000 $2,010 $4,010 20. Cullin Park $2,450 $1,000 $3,450 21. Josiah Natzke $1,400 $2,000 $3,400 22. Luca Marsalisi $1,100 $2,040 $3,140 23. Marshal Weltin $1,500 $1,600 $3,100 24. Caden Braswell $1,000 $2,090 $3,090 25. Jeremy Hand $2,030 $1,000 $3,030 26. AJ Catanzaro $2,000 $1,000 $3,000 27. Jack Chambers $1,600 $1,000 $2,600 28. Lane Allison $1,200 $1,300 $2,500 29. Jace Kessler $1,100 $1,400 $2,500 30. Ayden Shive $1,000 $1,500 $2,500 31. Matthew Curler $1,300 $1,000 $2,300 32. Gage Linville $1,100 $1,100 $2,200 33. Jesse Flock $1,000 $1,200 $2,200 34. Garrett Hoffman $1,100 $1,000 $2,100 35. Jonah Geistler $1,000 $1,100 $2,100 36. Logan Leitzel $1,000 $1,100 $2,100 37. Zack Williams $1,000 $1,000 $2,000 38. Quinn Amyotte $0 $1,100 $1,100 39. Noah Willbrandt $1,000 $0 $1,000 40. Preston Kilroy $1,000 $0 $1,000 41. Ryder Floyd $1,000 $0 $1,000 42. Jack Rogers $0 $1,000 $1,000 43. Cole Bradford $0 $1,000 $1,000

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Total 1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $3,500 $14,000 $62,600 2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $42,100 3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $7,000 $4,500 $40,500 4. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $3,100 $3,500 $24,100 5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $3,600 $2,750 $20,900 6. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $4,500 $3,600 $20,550 7. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $2,950 $3,100 $19,400 8. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $2,900 $2,950 $17,300 9. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $2,800 $2,900 $17,100 10. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $2,850 $3,000 $17,050 11. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $2,750 $2,600 $16,950 12. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $2,600 $2,750 $16,100 13. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $2,700 $2,650 $15,650 14. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $2,450 $2,350 $14,000 15. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $2,500 $2,550 $14,000 16. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $2,450 $13,600 17. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $1,250 $1,250 $13,250 18. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $1,700 $2,300 $13,050 19. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $1,800 $2,250 $12,900 20. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $2,650 $2,700 $12,850 21. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $0 $0 $12,500 22. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $2,350 $2,400 $12,100 26. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $2,550 $2,500 $11,000 25. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $2,300 $1,900 $10,950 23. John Short $2,250 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $1,250 $10,450 27. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $1,250 $1,600 $10,050 29. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $2,000 $9,300 24. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $0 $9,050 31. Justin Cooper 0 0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $2,850 $8,850 28. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $1,600 $1,250 $8,750 30. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,800 $8,550 33. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $6,500 36. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,700 $6,100 32. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $5,800 38. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $5,700 34. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $5,000 41. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $5,000 35. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,850 37. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $4,250 39. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $4,000 40. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $2,000 $0 $3,900 42. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $3,750 43. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,900 $0 $3,500 44. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $0 $3,300 45. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,850 46. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 47. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 48. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 49. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $0 $0 $2,300 50. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $2,500 51. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 52. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 53. Josh Greco $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $2,500 54. Johnnie Buller $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500 55. Addison Emory $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 56. Chad Saultz $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 57. Austin Cozadd $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 58. David Pulley $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250