How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Oakland Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We finally raced round two...well the rescheduled round two in Oakland, and here's what we've got to date.
250 West Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Oakland
|Total
|1. Jett Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$4,000
|$6,000
|$22,000
|2. RJ Hampshire
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$2,100
|$4,000
|$14,100
|9. Levi Kitchen
|$2,550
|$2,000
|$6,000
|$2,750
|$13,300
|3. Cameron McAdoo
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$2,650
|$3,000
|$11,650
|4. Mitchell Oldenburg
|$2,750
|$2,550
|$2,750
|$2,500
|$10,550
|5. Enzo Lopes
|$2,650
|$2,750
|$2,080
|$2,650
|$10,130
|6. Derek Kelley
|$2,400
|$2,450
|$2,550
|$2,000
|$9,400
|7. Max Vohland
|$2,700
|$1,300
|$2,700
|$2,550
|$9,250
|8. Cole Thompson
|$2,080
|$2,400
|$2,070
|$2,450
|$9,000
|9. Pierce Brown
|$1,000
|$2,700
|$2,500
|$2,700
|$8,900
|10. Dylan Walsh
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$2,400
|$2,100
|$8,700
|11. Anthony Rodriguez
|$2,070
|$2,060
|$2,090
|$2,050
|$8,270
|12. Hunter Yoder
|$2,040
|$2,070
|$2,060
|$2,060
|$8,230
|13. Dilan Schwartz
|$2,010
|$2,020
|$2,030
|$2,080
|$8,140
|14. Stilez Robertson
|$2,450
|$2,650
|$3,000
|$0
|$8,100
|15. Mitchell Harrison
|$1,200
|$2,000
|$2,040
|$2,400
|$7,640
|16. Phil Nicoletti
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,450
|$0
|$7,450
|17. Robbie Wageman
|$2,060
|$2,080
|$1,000
|$2,090
|$7,230
|18. Max Sanford
|$2,050
|$1,000
|$1,400
|$2,030
|$6,480
|19. Geran Stapelton
|$1,000
|$2,030
|$1,600
|$1,400
|$6,030
|20. Jerry Robin
|$2,030
|$1,600
|$2,050
|$0
|$5,680
|21. Austin Politelli
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,500
|$2,040
|$5,640
|22. Brandon Ray
|$1,000
|$1,400
|$2,000
|$1,200
|$5,600
|23. Joshua Varize
|$1,500
|$2,090
|$2,000
|$0
|$5,590
|24. Max Miller
|$1,100
|$1,200
|$2,010
|$1,000
|$5,310
|25. Derek Drake
|$2,090
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,070
|$5,160
|26. Hunter Cross
|$2,020
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$5,120
|27. Hunter Schlosser
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$2,010
|$5,010
|28. Dylan Woodcock
|$1,400
|$2,010
|$1,200
|$0
|$4,610
|29. RJ Wageman
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$1,500
|$4,600
|30. Kaeden Amerine
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$1,300
|$1,000
|$4,500
|31. Nique Thury
|$1,100
|$2,050
|$1,100
|$0
|$4,250
|32. Chris Howell
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$4,000
|33. Devin Harriman
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$1,600
|$3,800
|34. Luke Kalaitzian
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,300
|$3,300
|35. Ty Masterpool
|$1,600
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$3,100
|36. Colby Copp
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,100
|$3,100
|37. Preston Taylor
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$3,100
|38. Wilson Todd
|$1,000
|$2,040
|$0
|$0
|$3,040
|39. Julien Benek
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,020
|$3,020
|40. Josh Greco
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$3,000
|41. Christopher Prebula
|$1,000
|0
|$1,100
|0
|$2,100
|42. McClellan Hile
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$2,100
|43. Austin Forkner
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|44. Matt Moss
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|45. Hugo Manzato
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|46. Tre Fierro
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,100
|47. Chance Blackburn
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|48. Nicholas Nisbet
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|49. Ty Freehill
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|50. Jayce Baldwin
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|51. Ryan Carlson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
250 East Class
|Rider
|Houston
|Tampa
|Total
|1. Hunter Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$12,000
|2. Max Anstie
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$7,000
|3. Nate Thrasher
|$2,060
|$4,000
|$6,060
|4. Haiden Deegan
|$2,750
|$2,750
|$5,500
|5. Jeremy Martin
|$2,700
|$2,700
|$5,400
|6. Michael Mosiman
|$2,650
|$2,550
|$5,200
|7. Tom Vialle
|$2,550
|$2,650
|$5,200
|8. Jordon Smith
|$3,000
|$2,060
|$5,060
|9. Chance Hymas
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$5,000
|10. Chris Blose
|$2,400
|$2,080
|$4,480
|11. Jace Owen
|$2,070
|$2,400
|$4,470
|12. Hardy Munoz
|$2,050
|$2,400
|$4,450
|13. Coty Schock
|$2,090
|$2,100
|$4,190
|14. Henry Miller
|$2,080
|$2,070
|$4,150
|15. Talon Hawkins
|$2,100
|$2,020
|$4,120
|16. Brock Papi
|$2,040
|$2,030
|$4,070
|17. Luke Neese
|$2,010
|$2,050
|$4,060
|18. Michael Hicks
|$2,020
|$2,000
|$4,020
|19. Devin Simonson
|$2,000
|$2,010
|$4,010
|20. Cullin Park
|$2,450
|$1,000
|$3,450
|21. Josiah Natzke
|$1,400
|$2,000
|$3,400
|22. Luca Marsalisi
|$1,100
|$2,040
|$3,140
|23. Marshal Weltin
|$1,500
|$1,600
|$3,100
|24. Caden Braswell
|$1,000
|$2,090
|$3,090
|25. Jeremy Hand
|$2,030
|$1,000
|$3,030
|26. AJ Catanzaro
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$3,000
|27. Jack Chambers
|$1,600
|$1,000
|$2,600
|28. Lane Allison
|$1,200
|$1,300
|$2,500
|29. Jace Kessler
|$1,100
|$1,400
|$2,500
|30. Ayden Shive
|$1,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|31. Matthew Curler
|$1,300
|$1,000
|$2,300
|32. Gage Linville
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$2,200
|33. Jesse Flock
|$1,000
|$1,200
|$2,200
|34. Garrett Hoffman
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$2,100
|35. Jonah Geistler
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$2,100
|36. Logan Leitzel
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$2,100
|37. Zack Williams
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|38. Quinn Amyotte
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|39. Noah Willbrandt
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|40. Preston Kilroy
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|41. Ryder Floyd
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|42. Jack Rogers
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|43. Cole Bradford
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
450 Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Oakland
|Total
|1. Eli Tomac
|$14,000
|$14,000
|$3,100
|$14,000
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$62,600
|2. Cooper Webb
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$3,600
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$42,100
|3. Chase Sexton
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$40,500
|4. Jason Anderson
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$3,100
|$3,500
|$24,100
|5. Ken Roczen
|$3,500
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,600
|$2,750
|$20,900
|6. Aaron Plessinger
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$3,000
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$3,600
|$20,550
|7. Justin Barcia
|$2,800
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,100
|$2,950
|$3,100
|$19,400
|8. Joey Savatgy
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,900
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$17,300
|9. Colt Nichols
|$3,100
|$2,750
|$2,750
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$2,900
|$17,100
|10. Christian Craig
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,850
|$3,000
|$17,050
|11. Adam Cianciarulo
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$2,850
|$2,750
|$2,600
|$16,950
|12. Dean Wilson
|$2,650
|$2,650
|$2,700
|$2,750
|$2,600
|$2,750
|$16,100
|13. Justin Hill
|$2,600
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$2,350
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$15,650
|14. Kevin Moranz
|$2,400
|$1,900
|$2,250
|$2,650
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$14,000
|15. Shane McElrath
|$1,250
|$2,550
|$2,550
|$2,600
|$2,500
|$2,550
|$14,000
|16. Kyle Chisholm
|$1,250
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,400
|$2,450
|$13,600
|17. Justin Starling
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,550
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$13,250
|18. Josh Cartwright
|$1,900
|$2,450
|$2,300
|$2,400
|$1,700
|$2,300
|$13,050
|19. Fredrik Noren
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,600
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$2,250
|$12,900
|20. Josh Hill
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$2,650
|$2,700
|$12,850
|21. Dylan Ferrandis
|$3,600
|$3,100
|$3,500
|$2,300
|$0
|$0
|$12,500
|22. Cade Clason
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,350
|$2,500
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$12,100
|26. Benny Bloss
|$1,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$2,550
|$2,500
|$11,000
|25. Grant Harlan
|$2,550
|$1,700
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,300
|$1,900
|$10,950
|23. John Short
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$1,250
|$10,450
|27. Chase Marquier
|$1,800
|$1,500
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$10,050
|29. Tristan Lane
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$2,000
|$9,300
|24. Alex Ray
|$2,000
|$2,300
|$2,000
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$0
|$9,050
|31. Justin Cooper
|0
|0
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$2,850
|$8,850
|28. Joan Cross
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,800
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$8,750
|30. Logan Karnow
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,800
|$8,550
|33. Scotty Wennerstrom
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$6,500
|36. Bryson Gardner
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$6,100
|32. Lane Shaw
|$1,700
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$5,800
|38. Bubba Pauli
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$5,700
|34. Bobby Piazza
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$5,000
|41. Gared Steinke
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$5,000
|35. Malcolm Stewart
|$2,250
|$2,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,850
|37. Jared Lesher
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$4,250
|39. Mason Kerr
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$4,000
|40. Cole Thompson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$0
|$3,900
|42. Alexander Nagy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,750
|43. Hunter Schlosser
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,900
|$0
|$3,500
|44. Max Miller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$1,600
|$0
|$3,300
|45. Brandon Scharer
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,850
|46. Marvin Musquin
|$2,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|47. Henry Miller
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|48. Logan Leitzel
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|49. Ludovic Macler
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,300
|50. Richard Taylor
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$2,500
|51. Guillaume St-Cyr
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|52. Devan Raper
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|53. Josh Greco
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,500
|54. Johnnie Buller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|55. Addison Emory
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|56. Chad Saultz
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|57. Austin Cozadd
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|58. David Pulley
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
