How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Houston Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. Houston is done and dusted, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

250 East Class

Rider Houston Total 1. Hunter Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 2. Max Anstie $4,000 $4,000 3. Jordon Smith $3,000 $3,000 4. Haiden Deegan $2,750 $2,750 5. Jeremy Martin $2,700 $2,650 6. Michael Mosiman $2,650 $2,550 7. Tom Vialle $2,550 $2,500 8. Chance Hymas $2,500 $2,500 9. Cullin Park $2,450 $2,450 10. Chris Blose $2,400 $2,400 11. Talon Hawkins $2,100 $2,100 12. Coty Schock $2,090 $2,090 13. Henry Miller $2,080 $2,080 14. Jace Owen $2,070 $2,070 15. Nate Thrasher $2,060 $2,060 16. Hardy Munoz $2,050 $2,050 17. Brock Papi $2,040 $2,040 18. Jeremy Hand $2,030 $2,030 19. Michael Hicks $2,020 $2,020 20. Luke Neese $2,010 $2,010 21. Devin Simonson $2,000 $2,000 22. AJ Catanzaro $2,000 $2,000 23. Jack Chambers $1,600 $1,600 24. Marshal Weltin $1,500 $1,500 25. Josiah Natzke $1,400 $1,400 26. Matthew Curler $1,300 $1,300 27. Lane Allison $1,200 $1,200 28. Gage Linville $1,100 $1,100 29. Luca Marsalisi $1,100 $1,100 30. Garrett Hoffman $1,100 $1,100 31. Jace Kessler $1,100 $1,100 32. Jesse Flock $1,000 $1,000 33. Caden Braswell $1,000 $1,000 34. Jonah Geistler $1,000 $1,000 35. Zack Williams $1,000 $1,000 36. Noah Willbrandt $1,000 $1,000 37. Logan Leitzel $1,000 $1,000 38. Ayden Shive $1,000 $1,000 39. Preston Kilroy $1,000 $1,000 40. Ryder Floyd $1,000 $1,000

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Total 1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $45,100 3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $29,000 2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $21,100 7. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $17,500 5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $14,550 4. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $13,350 6. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $12,500 9. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $12,450 10. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $11,600 11. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $11,450 8. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $11,300 12. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $11,200 14. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $10,750 13. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $10,300 16. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $9,750 21. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $9,200 20. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $9,050 24. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $8,950 17. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $8,850 25. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $8,750 22. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $7,800 19. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $7,550 35. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $7,350 26. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $7,200 18. John Short $2,300 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $7,000 23. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $6,750 42. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $5,950 36. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $5,900 27. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $5,800 32. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $5,500 15. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $4,850 37. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $4,550 28. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $4,400 33. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $3,750 40. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750 44. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750 34. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $3,750 29. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $2,850 45. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $2,850 30. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 31. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $2,750 39. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $2,750 45. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $2,750 43. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $2,500 38. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $2,300 44. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,900 44. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,700 44. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,600 41. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 44. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 44. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250