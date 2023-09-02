How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Houston Supercross

2/9/2023 7:47pm
Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. Houston is done and dusted, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

Octopi Media

250 East Class

Rider Houston Total
1. Hunter Lawrence $6,000 $6,000
2. Max Anstie $4,000 $4,000
3. Jordon Smith $3,000 $3,000
4. Haiden Deegan $2,750 $2,750
5. Jeremy Martin $2,700 $2,650
6. Michael Mosiman $2,650 $2,550
7. Tom Vialle $2,550 $2,500
8. Chance Hymas $2,500 $2,500
9. Cullin Park $2,450 $2,450
10. Chris Blose $2,400 $2,400
11. Talon Hawkins $2,100 $2,100
12. Coty Schock $2,090 $2,090
13. Henry Miller $2,080 $2,080
14. Jace Owen $2,070 $2,070
15. Nate Thrasher  $2,060 $2,060
16. Hardy Munoz $2,050 $2,050
17. Brock Papi $2,040 $2,040
18. Jeremy Hand $2,030 $2,030
19. Michael Hicks $2,020 $2,020
20. Luke Neese  $2,010 $2,010
21. Devin Simonson $2,000 $2,000
22. AJ Catanzaro $2,000 $2,000
23. Jack Chambers $1,600 $1,600
24. Marshal Weltin $1,500 $1,500
25. Josiah Natzke $1,400 $1,400
26. Matthew Curler $1,300 $1,300
27. Lane Allison $1,200 $1,200
28. Gage Linville $1,100 $1,100
29. Luca Marsalisi $1,100 $1,100
30. Garrett Hoffman $1,100 $1,100
31. Jace Kessler $1,100 $1,100
32. Jesse Flock $1,000 $1,000
33. Caden Braswell $1,000 $1,000
34. Jonah Geistler $1,000 $1,000
35. Zack Williams $1,000 $1,000
36. Noah Willbrandt $1,000 $1,000
37. Logan Leitzel $1,000 $1,000
38. Ayden Shive $1,000 $1,000
39. Preston Kilroy $1,000 $1,000
40. Ryder Floyd $1,000 $1,000
Octopi Media

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Total
1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $45,100
3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $29,000
2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $21,100
7. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $17,500
5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $14,550
4. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $13,350
6. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $12,500
9. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $12,450
10. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $11,600
11. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $11,450
8. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $11,300
12. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $11,200
14. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $10,750
13. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $10,300
16. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $9,750
21. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $9,200
20. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $9,050
24. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $8,950
17. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $8,850
25. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $8,750
22. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $7,800
19. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $7,550
35. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $7,350
26. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $7,200
18. John Short $2,300 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $7,000
23. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $6,750
42. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $5,950
36. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $5,900
27. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $5,800
32. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $5,500
15. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $4,850
37. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $4,550
28. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $4,400
33. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $3,750
40. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750
44. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750
34. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $3,750
29. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $2,850
45. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $2,850
30. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $2,750
31. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $2,750
39. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $2,750
45. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $2,750
43. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $2,500
38. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $2,300
44. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,900
44. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,700
44. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,600
41. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250
44. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250
44. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250
Octopi Media
