How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Houston Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. Houston is done and dusted, basic math has been done, and here's what we've got so far.
If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.
250 East Class
|Rider
|Houston
|Total
|1. Hunter Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|2. Max Anstie
|$4,000
|$4,000
|3. Jordon Smith
|$3,000
|$3,000
|4. Haiden Deegan
|$2,750
|$2,750
|5. Jeremy Martin
|$2,700
|$2,650
|6. Michael Mosiman
|$2,650
|$2,550
|7. Tom Vialle
|$2,550
|$2,500
|8. Chance Hymas
|$2,500
|$2,500
|9. Cullin Park
|$2,450
|$2,450
|10. Chris Blose
|$2,400
|$2,400
|11. Talon Hawkins
|$2,100
|$2,100
|12. Coty Schock
|$2,090
|$2,090
|13. Henry Miller
|$2,080
|$2,080
|14. Jace Owen
|$2,070
|$2,070
|15. Nate Thrasher
|$2,060
|$2,060
|16. Hardy Munoz
|$2,050
|$2,050
|17. Brock Papi
|$2,040
|$2,040
|18. Jeremy Hand
|$2,030
|$2,030
|19. Michael Hicks
|$2,020
|$2,020
|20. Luke Neese
|$2,010
|$2,010
|21. Devin Simonson
|$2,000
|$2,000
|22. AJ Catanzaro
|$2,000
|$2,000
|23. Jack Chambers
|$1,600
|$1,600
|24. Marshal Weltin
|$1,500
|$1,500
|25. Josiah Natzke
|$1,400
|$1,400
|26. Matthew Curler
|$1,300
|$1,300
|27. Lane Allison
|$1,200
|$1,200
|28. Gage Linville
|$1,100
|$1,100
|29. Luca Marsalisi
|$1,100
|$1,100
|30. Garrett Hoffman
|$1,100
|$1,100
|31. Jace Kessler
|$1,100
|$1,100
|32. Jesse Flock
|$1,000
|$1,000
|33. Caden Braswell
|$1,000
|$1,000
|34. Jonah Geistler
|$1,000
|$1,000
|35. Zack Williams
|$1,000
|$1,000
|36. Noah Willbrandt
|$1,000
|$1,000
|37. Logan Leitzel
|$1,000
|$1,000
|38. Ayden Shive
|$1,000
|$1,000
|39. Preston Kilroy
|$1,000
|$1,000
|40. Ryder Floyd
|$1,000
|$1,000
450 Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Total
|1. Eli Tomac
|$14,000
|$14,000
|$3,100
|$14,000
|$45,100
|3. Chase Sexton
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$29,000
|2. Cooper Webb
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$3,600
|$3,500
|$21,100
|7. Jason Anderson
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$17,500
|5. Ken Roczen
|$3,500
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$14,550
|4. Justin Barcia
|$2,800
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,100
|$13,350
|6. Dylan Ferrandis
|$3,600
|$3,100
|$3,500
|$2,300
|$12,500
|9. Aaron Plessinger
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$3,000
|$3,600
|$12,450
|10. Adam Cianciarulo
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$2,850
|$11,600
|11. Joey Savatgy
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,900
|$11,450
|8. Colt Nichols
|$3,100
|$2,750
|$2,750
|$2,700
|$11,300
|12. Christian Craig
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$11,200
|14. Dean Wilson
|$2,650
|$2,650
|$2,700
|$2,750
|$10,750
|13. Justin Hill
|$2,600
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$2,350
|$10,300
|16. Justin Starling
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,550
|$9,750
|21. Kevin Moranz
|$2,400
|$1,900
|$2,250
|$2,650
|$9,200
|20. Josh Cartwright
|$1,900
|$2,450
|$2,300
|$2,400
|$9,050
|24. Shane McElrath
|$1,250
|$2,550
|$2,550
|$2,600
|$8,950
|17. Fredrik Noren
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,600
|$1,500
|$8,850
|25. Kyle Chisholm
|$1,250
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$8,750
|22. Alex Ray
|$2,000
|$2,300
|$2,000
|$1,500
|$7,800
|19. Josh Hill
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$7,550
|35. Cade Clason
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,350
|$2,500
|$7,350
|26. Chase Marquier
|$1,800
|$1,500
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$7,200
|18. John Short
|$2,300
|$2,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$7,000
|23. Grant Harlan
|$2,550
|$1,700
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$6,750
|42. Benny Bloss
|$1,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$5,950
|36. Joan Cross
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,800
|$5,900
|27. Tristan Lane
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$5,800
|32. Logan Karnow
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$5,500
|15. Malcolm Stewart
|$2,250
|$2,600
|$0
|$0
|$4,850
|37. Lane Shaw
|$1,700
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$4,550
|28. Bryson Gardner
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$4,400
|33. Gared Steinke
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$3,750
|40. Scotty Wennerstrom
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$3,750
|44. Bobby Piazza
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$3,750
|34. Alexander Nagy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$3,750
|29. Brandon Scharer
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$2,850
|45. Bubba Pauli
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$2,850
|30. Marvin Musquin
|$2,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|31. Jared Lesher
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|39. Mason Kerr
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,250
|$2,750
|45. Henry Miller
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$0
|$2,750
|43. Logan Leitzel
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$2,500
|38. Ludovic Macler
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,700
|$0
|$2,300
|44. Cole Thompson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$1,900
|44. Max Miller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$1,700
|44. Hunter Schlosser
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,600
|41. Richard Taylor
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|44. Guillaume St-Cyr
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|44. Devan Raper
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
