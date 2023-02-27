How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Arlington Supercross

ML512
2/27/2023 6:03pm
ARLINGTONhowmuchearn.jpg?VersionId=kNn6.q Vq6ZRwswJGVzzK

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We've wrapped up Arlington and it's time to see where everyone stands.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

NICHOLS 2023 ARLINGTON SX OCTOPI GM 1394.CR3
Octopi Media

250 East Class

Rider Houston Tampa Arlington Total
1. Hunter Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $3,000 $15,000
2. Nate Thrasher  $2,060 $4,000 $6,000 $12,060
3. Max Anstie $4,000 $3,000 $2,700 $9,700
4. Jordon Smith $3,000 $2,060 $4,000 $9,060
5. Jeremy Martin $2,700 $2,700 $2,650 $8,050
6. Haiden Deegan $2,750 $2,750 $2,500 $8,000
7. Tom Vialle $2,550 $2,650 $2,750 $7,950
8. Michael Mosiman $2,650 $2,550 $2,550 $7,750
9. Chance Hymas $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $7,400
10. Chris Blose $2,400 $2,080 $2,450 $6,930
11. Jace Owen $2,070 $2,400 $2,100 $6,570
12. Hardy Munoz $2,050 $2,400 $2,000 $6,450
13. Coty Schock $2,090 $2,100 $2,040 $6,230
14. Henry Miller $2,080 $2,070 $2,070 $6,220
15. Talon Hawkins $2,100 $2,020 $2,080 $6,200
16. Brock Papi $2,040 $2,030 $2,030 $6,100
17. Luke Neese  $2,010 $2,050 $2,010 $6,070
18. Michael Hicks $2,020 $2,000 $2,000 $6,020
19. Cullin Park $2,450 $1,000 $2,070 $5,520
20. Devin Simonson $2,000 $2,010 $1,500 $5,510
21. Marshal Weltin $1,500 $1,600 $2,050 $5,150
22. Jeremy Hand $2,030 $1,000 $2,060 $5,090
23. AJ Catanzaro $2,000 $1,000 $2,020 $5,020
24. Caden Braswell $1,000 $2,090 $1,600 $4,690
25. Josiah Natzke $1,400 $2,000 $1,000 $4,400
26. Luca Marsalisi $1,100 $2,040 $1,000 $4,140
27. Jack Chambers $1,600 $1,000 $1,000 $3,600
28. Ayden Shive $1,000 $1,500 $1,100 $3,600
29. Gage Linville $1,100 $1,100 $1,200 $3,400
30. Zack Williams $1,000 $1,000 $1,300 $3,300
31. Jesse Flock $1,000 $1,200 $1,000 $3,200
32. Garrett Hoffman $1,100 $1,000 $0 $3,100
33. Jonah Geistler $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $3,100
34. Logan Leitzel $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $3,100
35. Lane Allison $1,200 $1,300 $0 $2,500
36. Jace Kessler $1,100 $1,400 $0 $2,500
37. Matthew Curler $1,300 $1,000 $0 $2,300
38. Quinn Amyotte $0 $1,100 $1,100 $2,200
39. Noah Willbrandt $1,000 $0 $1,000 $2,000
40. Cheyenne Harmon $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100
41. Curren Thurman $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100
42. Preston Kilroy $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
43. Logan Boye $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
44. Jonah Geistler $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
45. Ryder Floyd $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
46. Jack Rogers $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
47. Cole Bradford $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
48. Robert Hailey $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
HYMAS 2023 ARLINGTON SX OCTOPI GM 2598.CR3
Octopi Media

250 West Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Total
1. Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $4,000 $6,000 $22,000
2. RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 $2,100 $4,000 $14,100
9. Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,000 $6,000 $2,750 $13,300
3. Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 $2,650 $3,000 $11,650
4. Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,550 $2,750 $2,500 $10,550
5. Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,750 $2,080 $2,650 $10,130
6. Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $2,000 $9,400
7. Max Vohland $2,700 $1,300 $2,700 $2,550 $9,250
8. Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,400 $2,070 $2,450 $9,000
9. Pierce Brown $1,000 $2,700 $2,500 $2,700 $8,900
10. Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 $2,400 $2,100 $8,700
11. Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,060 $2,090 $2,050 $8,270
12. Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,070 $2,060 $2,060 $8,230
13. Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,020 $2,030 $2,080 $8,140
14. Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,650 $3,000 $0 $8,100
15. Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $2,000 $2,040 $2,400 $7,640
16. Phil Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 $2,450 $0 $7,450
17. Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,080 $1,000 $2,090 $7,230
18. Max Sanford $2,050 $1,000 $1,400 $2,030 $6,480
19. Geran Stapelton $1,000 $2,030 $1,600 $1,400 $6,030
20. Jerry Robin $2,030 $1,600 $2,050 $0 $5,680
21. Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,100 $1,500 $2,040 $5,640
22. Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,400 $2,000 $1,200 $5,600
23. Joshua Varize $1,500 $2,090 $2,000 $0 $5,590
24. Max Miller $1,100 $1,200 $2,010 $1,000 $5,310
25. Derek Drake $2,090 $1,000 $0 $2,070 $5,160
26. Hunter Cross $2,020 $1,000 $1,000 $1,100 $5,120
27. Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $0 $1,000 $2,010 $5,010
28. Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $2,010 $1,200 $0 $4,610
29. RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $1,500 $4,600
30. Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 $1,300 $1,000 $4,500
31. Nique Thury $1,100 $2,050 $1,100 $0 $4,250
32. Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $4,000
33. Devin Harriman $0 $1,100 $1,100 $1,600 $3,800
34. Luke Kalaitzian $0 $1,000 $1,000 $1,300 $3,300
35. Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,500 $0 $0 $3,100
36. Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,100 $3,100
37. Preston Taylor $1,000 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $3,100
38. Wilson Todd $1,000 $2,040 $0 $0 $3,040
39. Julien Benek $0 $1,000 $0 $2,020 $3,020
40. Josh Greco $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,000
41. Christopher Prebula $1,000 0 $1,100 0 $2,100
42. McClellan Hile $0 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $2,100
43. Austin Forkner $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $2,000
44. Matt Moss $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000
45. Hugo Manzato $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
46. Tre Fierro $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100
47. Chance Blackburn $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
48. Nicholas Nisbet $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
49. Ty Freehill $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
50. Jayce Baldwin $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
51. Ryan Carlson $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Arlington Total
1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $3,500 $14,000 $4,500 $67,100
2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $14,000 $56,100
3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $7,000 $4,500 $7,000 $47,500
4. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $3,100 $3,500 $3,600 $27,700
5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $3,600 $2,750 $3,500 $24,400
6. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $4,500 $3,600 $3,100 $23,650
7. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $2,950 $3,100 $3,000 $22,400
8. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $2,850 $3,000 $2,950 $20,000
9. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $2,800 $2,900 $2,650 $19,700
10. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $2,900 $2,950 $2,350 $19,650
11. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $2,600 $2,750 $2,800 $18,900
12. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $2,700 $2,650 $2,850 $18,450
13. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $2,750 $2,600 $0 $16,950
14. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $2,500 $2,550 $2,600 $16,600
15. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $2,450 $2,350 $2,450 $16,450
16. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $16,150
17. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $1,250 $1,250 $2,400 $15,650
18. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $2,650 $2,700 $2,700 $15,550
19. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $1,700 $2,300 $2,400 $15,450
20. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $1,800 $2,250 $1,800 $14,700
21. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $2,550 $2,500 $2,750 $13,750
22. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $2,350 $2,400 $1,600 $13,700
23. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $12,500
24. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $2,300 $1,900 $2,500 $13,450
25. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $1,250 $1,600 $2,000 $12,050
26. John Short $2,250 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $1,250 $1,500 $11,950
27. Justin Cooper 0 0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $2,850 $2,900 $11,750
28. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,800 $2,250 $10,800
29. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $2,000 $1,250 $10,550
30. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $10,000
31. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $9,050
32. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $7,750
33. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $7,050
34. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $6,950
35. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $6,250
36. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,700 $0 $6,100
37. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,600 $5,850
38. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,700 $5,700
39. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $5,000
40. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $5,000
41. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,900 $0 $1,500 $5,000
42. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,850
43. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $2,000 $0 $0 $3,900
44. Josh Greco $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750
45. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $0 $0 $3,300
46. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,850
47. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750
48. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750
49. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500
50. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $2,500
51. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,300
52. Kaeden Amerine $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900
53. Johnnie Buller $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,500
54. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250
55. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250
56. Addison Emory $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250
57. Chad Saultz $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250
58. Austin Cozadd $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250
59. David Pulley $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250
60. Preston Taylor $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250
61. Julien Benek $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250
COOPER 2023 ARLINGTON SX OCTOPI DSC5893.NEF
Octopi Media
Related:
Arlington
2023 Monster Energy Supercross
SuperMotocross World Championship
0 comments