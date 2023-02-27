How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Arlington Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We've wrapped up Arlington and it's time to see where everyone stands.

If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.

250 East Class

Rider Houston Tampa Arlington Total 1. Hunter Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $3,000 $15,000 2. Nate Thrasher $2,060 $4,000 $6,000 $12,060 3. Max Anstie $4,000 $3,000 $2,700 $9,700 4. Jordon Smith $3,000 $2,060 $4,000 $9,060 5. Jeremy Martin $2,700 $2,700 $2,650 $8,050 6. Haiden Deegan $2,750 $2,750 $2,500 $8,000 7. Tom Vialle $2,550 $2,650 $2,750 $7,950 8. Michael Mosiman $2,650 $2,550 $2,550 $7,750 9. Chance Hymas $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $7,400 10. Chris Blose $2,400 $2,080 $2,450 $6,930 11. Jace Owen $2,070 $2,400 $2,100 $6,570 12. Hardy Munoz $2,050 $2,400 $2,000 $6,450 13. Coty Schock $2,090 $2,100 $2,040 $6,230 14. Henry Miller $2,080 $2,070 $2,070 $6,220 15. Talon Hawkins $2,100 $2,020 $2,080 $6,200 16. Brock Papi $2,040 $2,030 $2,030 $6,100 17. Luke Neese $2,010 $2,050 $2,010 $6,070 18. Michael Hicks $2,020 $2,000 $2,000 $6,020 19. Cullin Park $2,450 $1,000 $2,070 $5,520 20. Devin Simonson $2,000 $2,010 $1,500 $5,510 21. Marshal Weltin $1,500 $1,600 $2,050 $5,150 22. Jeremy Hand $2,030 $1,000 $2,060 $5,090 23. AJ Catanzaro $2,000 $1,000 $2,020 $5,020 24. Caden Braswell $1,000 $2,090 $1,600 $4,690 25. Josiah Natzke $1,400 $2,000 $1,000 $4,400 26. Luca Marsalisi $1,100 $2,040 $1,000 $4,140 27. Jack Chambers $1,600 $1,000 $1,000 $3,600 28. Ayden Shive $1,000 $1,500 $1,100 $3,600 29. Gage Linville $1,100 $1,100 $1,200 $3,400 30. Zack Williams $1,000 $1,000 $1,300 $3,300 31. Jesse Flock $1,000 $1,200 $1,000 $3,200 32. Garrett Hoffman $1,100 $1,000 $0 $3,100 33. Jonah Geistler $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $3,100 34. Logan Leitzel $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $3,100 35. Lane Allison $1,200 $1,300 $0 $2,500 36. Jace Kessler $1,100 $1,400 $0 $2,500 37. Matthew Curler $1,300 $1,000 $0 $2,300 38. Quinn Amyotte $0 $1,100 $1,100 $2,200 39. Noah Willbrandt $1,000 $0 $1,000 $2,000 40. Cheyenne Harmon $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 41. Curren Thurman $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 42. Preston Kilroy $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 43. Logan Boye $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 44. Jonah Geistler $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 45. Ryder Floyd $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 46. Jack Rogers $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000 47. Cole Bradford $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000 48. Robert Hailey $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000

250 West Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Total 1. Jett Lawrence $6,000 $6,000 $4,000 $6,000 $22,000 2. RJ Hampshire $4,000 $4,000 $2,100 $4,000 $14,100 9. Levi Kitchen $2,550 $2,000 $6,000 $2,750 $13,300 3. Cameron McAdoo $3,000 $3,000 $2,650 $3,000 $11,650 4. Mitchell Oldenburg $2,750 $2,550 $2,750 $2,500 $10,550 5. Enzo Lopes $2,650 $2,750 $2,080 $2,650 $10,130 6. Derek Kelley $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $2,000 $9,400 7. Max Vohland $2,700 $1,300 $2,700 $2,550 $9,250 8. Cole Thompson $2,080 $2,400 $2,070 $2,450 $9,000 9. Pierce Brown $1,000 $2,700 $2,500 $2,700 $8,900 10. Dylan Walsh $2,100 $2,100 $2,400 $2,100 $8,700 11. Anthony Rodriguez $2,070 $2,060 $2,090 $2,050 $8,270 12. Hunter Yoder $2,040 $2,070 $2,060 $2,060 $8,230 13. Dilan Schwartz $2,010 $2,020 $2,030 $2,080 $8,140 14. Stilez Robertson $2,450 $2,650 $3,000 $0 $8,100 15. Mitchell Harrison $1,200 $2,000 $2,040 $2,400 $7,640 16. Phil Nicoletti $2,500 $2,500 $2,450 $0 $7,450 17. Robbie Wageman $2,060 $2,080 $1,000 $2,090 $7,230 18. Max Sanford $2,050 $1,000 $1,400 $2,030 $6,480 19. Geran Stapelton $1,000 $2,030 $1,600 $1,400 $6,030 20. Jerry Robin $2,030 $1,600 $2,050 $0 $5,680 21. Austin Politelli $1,000 $1,100 $1,500 $2,040 $5,640 22. Brandon Ray $1,000 $1,400 $2,000 $1,200 $5,600 23. Joshua Varize $1,500 $2,090 $2,000 $0 $5,590 24. Max Miller $1,100 $1,200 $2,010 $1,000 $5,310 25. Derek Drake $2,090 $1,000 $0 $2,070 $5,160 26. Hunter Cross $2,020 $1,000 $1,000 $1,100 $5,120 27. Hunter Schlosser $2,000 $0 $1,000 $2,010 $5,010 28. Dylan Woodcock $1,400 $2,010 $1,200 $0 $4,610 29. RJ Wageman $1,000 $1,100 $1,000 $1,500 $4,600 30. Kaeden Amerine $1,100 $1,100 $1,300 $1,000 $4,500 31. Nique Thury $1,100 $2,050 $1,100 $0 $4,250 32. Chris Howell $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $4,000 33. Devin Harriman $0 $1,100 $1,100 $1,600 $3,800 34. Luke Kalaitzian $0 $1,000 $1,000 $1,300 $3,300 35. Ty Masterpool $1,600 $1,500 $0 $0 $3,100 36. Colby Copp $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,100 $3,100 37. Preston Taylor $1,000 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $3,100 38. Wilson Todd $1,000 $2,040 $0 $0 $3,040 39. Julien Benek $0 $1,000 $0 $2,020 $3,020 40. Josh Greco $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,000 41. Christopher Prebula $1,000 0 $1,100 0 $2,100 42. McClellan Hile $0 $0 $1,000 $1,100 $2,100 43. Austin Forkner $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 44. Matt Moss $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 45. Hugo Manzato $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 46. Tre Fierro $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100 47. Chance Blackburn $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 48. Nicholas Nisbet $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 49. Ty Freehill $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 50. Jayce Baldwin $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000 51. Ryan Carlson $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000

450 Class

Rider Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Arlington Total 1. Eli Tomac $14,000 $14,000 $3,100 $14,000 $3,500 $14,000 $4,500 $67,100 2. Cooper Webb $7,000 $7,000 $3,600 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $14,000 $56,100 3. Chase Sexton $4,500 $3,500 $14,000 $7,000 $7,000 $4,500 $7,000 $47,500 4. Jason Anderson $3,000 $3,000 $7,000 $4,500 $3,100 $3,500 $3,600 $27,700 5. Ken Roczen $3,500 $3,600 $4,500 $2,950 $3,600 $2,750 $3,500 $24,400 6. Aaron Plessinger $2,950 $2,900 $3,000 $3,600 $4,500 $3,600 $3,100 $23,650 7. Justin Barcia $2,800 $4,500 $2,950 $3,100 $2,950 $3,100 $3,000 $22,400 8. Christian Craig $2,700 $2,800 $2,800 $2,800 $2,850 $3,000 $2,950 $20,000 9. Colt Nichols $3,100 $2,750 $2,750 $2,700 $2,800 $2,900 $2,650 $19,700 10. Joey Savatgy $2,850 $2,850 $2,850 $2,900 $2,900 $2,950 $2,350 $19,650 11. Dean Wilson $2,650 $2,650 $2,700 $2,750 $2,600 $2,750 $2,800 $18,900 12. Justin Hill $2,600 $2,700 $2,650 $2,350 $2,700 $2,650 $2,850 $18,450 13. Adam Cianciarulo $2,900 $2,950 $2,900 $2,850 $2,750 $2,600 $0 $16,950 14. Shane McElrath $1,250 $2,550 $2,550 $2,600 $2,500 $2,550 $2,600 $16,600 15. Kevin Moranz $2,400 $1,900 $2,250 $2,650 $2,450 $2,350 $2,450 $16,450 16. Kyle Chisholm $1,250 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,400 $2,450 $2,550 $16,150 17. Justin Starling $2,450 $2,350 $2,400 $2,550 $1,250 $1,250 $2,400 $15,650 18. Josh Hill $2,500 $2,000 $1,800 $1,250 $2,650 $2,700 $2,700 $15,550 19. Josh Cartwright $1,900 $2,450 $2,300 $2,400 $1,700 $2,300 $2,400 $15,450 20. Fredrik Noren $2,350 $2,400 $2,600 $1,500 $1,800 $2,250 $1,800 $14,700 21. Benny Bloss $1,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $2,550 $2,500 $2,750 $13,750 22. Cade Clason $1,250 $1,250 $2,350 $2,500 $2,350 $2,400 $1,600 $13,700 23. Dylan Ferrandis $3,600 $3,100 $3,500 $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $12,500 24. Grant Harlan $2,550 $1,700 $1,250 $1,250 $2,300 $1,900 $2,500 $13,450 25. Chase Marquier $1,800 $1,500 $1,900 $2,000 $1,250 $1,600 $2,000 $12,050 26. John Short $2,250 $2,250 $0 $2,450 $2,250 $1,250 $1,500 $11,950 27. Justin Cooper 0 0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $2,850 $2,900 $11,750 28. Logan Karnow $1,500 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $1,250 $1,800 $2,250 $10,800 29. Tristan Lane $1,500 $1,800 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $2,000 $1,250 $10,550 30. Joan Cross $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,800 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $10,000 31. Alex Ray $2,000 $2,300 $2,000 $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $9,050 32. Scotty Wennerstrom $1,250 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,500 $1,250 $7,750 33. Lane Shaw $1,700 $0 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $7,050 34. Bubba Pauli $0 $0 $1,600 $1,250 $1,250 $1,600 $1,250 $6,950 35. Bobby Piazza $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,250 $6,250 36. Bryson Gardner $1,600 $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,700 $0 $6,100 37. Jared Lesher $1,500 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,600 $5,850 38. Mason Kerr $0 $1,500 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $1,700 $5,700 39. Gared Steinke $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $5,000 40. Alexander Nagy $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $5,000 41. Hunter Schlosser $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,900 $0 $1,500 $5,000 42. Malcolm Stewart $2,250 $2,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,850 43. Cole Thompson $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $2,000 $0 $0 $3,900 44. Josh Greco $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $1,250 $1,250 $3,750 45. Max Miller $0 $0 $0 $1,700 $1,600 $0 $0 $3,300 46. Brandon Scharer $1,600 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,850 47. Marvin Musquin $2,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 48. Henry Miller $0 $1,250 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,750 49. Logan Leitzel $0 $1,250 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 50. Richard Taylor $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $2,500 51. Ludovic Macler $0 $1,600 $1,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,300 52. Kaeden Amerine $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 53. Johnnie Buller $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,500 54. Guillaume St-Cyr $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 55. Devan Raper $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 56. Addison Emory $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250 57. Chad Saultz $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250 58. Austin Cozadd $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250 59. David Pulley $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250 60. Preston Taylor $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250 61. Julien Benek $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,250 $0 $1,250