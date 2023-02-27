How Much Did They Earn? | 2023 Arlington Supercross

Welcome back to our continuously updating list, tracking the purse earnings of the 250 and 450 classes for 2023. We've wrapped up Arlington and it's time to see where everyone stands.
If you'd like to see a list of the purse for each class and how that relates to the prior payment structure, check out this story.
250 East Class
|Rider
|Houston
|Tampa
|Arlington
|Total
|1. Hunter Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$15,000
|2. Nate Thrasher
|$2,060
|$4,000
|$6,000
|$12,060
|3. Max Anstie
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$2,700
|$9,700
|4. Jordon Smith
|$3,000
|$2,060
|$4,000
|$9,060
|5. Jeremy Martin
|$2,700
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$8,050
|6. Haiden Deegan
|$2,750
|$2,750
|$2,500
|$8,000
|7. Tom Vialle
|$2,550
|$2,650
|$2,750
|$7,950
|8. Michael Mosiman
|$2,650
|$2,550
|$2,550
|$7,750
|9. Chance Hymas
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,400
|$7,400
|10. Chris Blose
|$2,400
|$2,080
|$2,450
|$6,930
|11. Jace Owen
|$2,070
|$2,400
|$2,100
|$6,570
|12. Hardy Munoz
|$2,050
|$2,400
|$2,000
|$6,450
|13. Coty Schock
|$2,090
|$2,100
|$2,040
|$6,230
|14. Henry Miller
|$2,080
|$2,070
|$2,070
|$6,220
|15. Talon Hawkins
|$2,100
|$2,020
|$2,080
|$6,200
|16. Brock Papi
|$2,040
|$2,030
|$2,030
|$6,100
|17. Luke Neese
|$2,010
|$2,050
|$2,010
|$6,070
|18. Michael Hicks
|$2,020
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$6,020
|19. Cullin Park
|$2,450
|$1,000
|$2,070
|$5,520
|20. Devin Simonson
|$2,000
|$2,010
|$1,500
|$5,510
|21. Marshal Weltin
|$1,500
|$1,600
|$2,050
|$5,150
|22. Jeremy Hand
|$2,030
|$1,000
|$2,060
|$5,090
|23. AJ Catanzaro
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$2,020
|$5,020
|24. Caden Braswell
|$1,000
|$2,090
|$1,600
|$4,690
|25. Josiah Natzke
|$1,400
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$4,400
|26. Luca Marsalisi
|$1,100
|$2,040
|$1,000
|$4,140
|27. Jack Chambers
|$1,600
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$3,600
|28. Ayden Shive
|$1,000
|$1,500
|$1,100
|$3,600
|29. Gage Linville
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$1,200
|$3,400
|30. Zack Williams
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,300
|$3,300
|31. Jesse Flock
|$1,000
|$1,200
|$1,000
|$3,200
|32. Garrett Hoffman
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$0
|$3,100
|33. Jonah Geistler
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$3,100
|34. Logan Leitzel
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$3,100
|35. Lane Allison
|$1,200
|$1,300
|$0
|$2,500
|36. Jace Kessler
|$1,100
|$1,400
|$0
|$2,500
|37. Matthew Curler
|$1,300
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,300
|38. Quinn Amyotte
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$2,200
|39. Noah Willbrandt
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$2,000
|40. Cheyenne Harmon
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|41. Curren Thurman
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|42. Preston Kilroy
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|43. Logan Boye
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|45. Ryder Floyd
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|46. Jack Rogers
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|47. Cole Bradford
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|48. Robert Hailey
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
250 West Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Oakland
|Total
|1. Jett Lawrence
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$4,000
|$6,000
|$22,000
|2. RJ Hampshire
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$2,100
|$4,000
|$14,100
|9. Levi Kitchen
|$2,550
|$2,000
|$6,000
|$2,750
|$13,300
|3. Cameron McAdoo
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$2,650
|$3,000
|$11,650
|4. Mitchell Oldenburg
|$2,750
|$2,550
|$2,750
|$2,500
|$10,550
|5. Enzo Lopes
|$2,650
|$2,750
|$2,080
|$2,650
|$10,130
|6. Derek Kelley
|$2,400
|$2,450
|$2,550
|$2,000
|$9,400
|7. Max Vohland
|$2,700
|$1,300
|$2,700
|$2,550
|$9,250
|8. Cole Thompson
|$2,080
|$2,400
|$2,070
|$2,450
|$9,000
|9. Pierce Brown
|$1,000
|$2,700
|$2,500
|$2,700
|$8,900
|10. Dylan Walsh
|$2,100
|$2,100
|$2,400
|$2,100
|$8,700
|11. Anthony Rodriguez
|$2,070
|$2,060
|$2,090
|$2,050
|$8,270
|12. Hunter Yoder
|$2,040
|$2,070
|$2,060
|$2,060
|$8,230
|13. Dilan Schwartz
|$2,010
|$2,020
|$2,030
|$2,080
|$8,140
|14. Stilez Robertson
|$2,450
|$2,650
|$3,000
|$0
|$8,100
|15. Mitchell Harrison
|$1,200
|$2,000
|$2,040
|$2,400
|$7,640
|16. Phil Nicoletti
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,450
|$0
|$7,450
|17. Robbie Wageman
|$2,060
|$2,080
|$1,000
|$2,090
|$7,230
|18. Max Sanford
|$2,050
|$1,000
|$1,400
|$2,030
|$6,480
|19. Geran Stapelton
|$1,000
|$2,030
|$1,600
|$1,400
|$6,030
|20. Jerry Robin
|$2,030
|$1,600
|$2,050
|$0
|$5,680
|21. Austin Politelli
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,500
|$2,040
|$5,640
|22. Brandon Ray
|$1,000
|$1,400
|$2,000
|$1,200
|$5,600
|23. Joshua Varize
|$1,500
|$2,090
|$2,000
|$0
|$5,590
|24. Max Miller
|$1,100
|$1,200
|$2,010
|$1,000
|$5,310
|25. Derek Drake
|$2,090
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,070
|$5,160
|26. Hunter Cross
|$2,020
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$5,120
|27. Hunter Schlosser
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$2,010
|$5,010
|28. Dylan Woodcock
|$1,400
|$2,010
|$1,200
|$0
|$4,610
|29. RJ Wageman
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$1,000
|$1,500
|$4,600
|30. Kaeden Amerine
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$1,300
|$1,000
|$4,500
|31. Nique Thury
|$1,100
|$2,050
|$1,100
|$0
|$4,250
|32. Chris Howell
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$4,000
|33. Devin Harriman
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$1,600
|$3,800
|34. Luke Kalaitzian
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,300
|$3,300
|35. Ty Masterpool
|$1,600
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$3,100
|36. Colby Copp
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,100
|$3,100
|37. Preston Taylor
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$3,100
|38. Wilson Todd
|$1,000
|$2,040
|$0
|$0
|$3,040
|39. Julien Benek
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,020
|$3,020
|40. Josh Greco
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$3,000
|41. Christopher Prebula
|$1,000
|0
|$1,100
|0
|$2,100
|42. McClellan Hile
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,100
|$2,100
|43. Austin Forkner
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|44. Matt Moss
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|45. Hugo Manzato
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|46. Tre Fierro
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,100
|47. Chance Blackburn
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|48. Nicholas Nisbet
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|49. Ty Freehill
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|50. Jayce Baldwin
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|51. Ryan Carlson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
450 Class
|Rider
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Oakland
|Arlington
|Total
|1. Eli Tomac
|$14,000
|$14,000
|$3,100
|$14,000
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$4,500
|$67,100
|2. Cooper Webb
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$3,600
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$14,000
|$56,100
|3. Chase Sexton
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$7,000
|$47,500
|4. Jason Anderson
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$7,000
|$4,500
|$3,100
|$3,500
|$3,600
|$27,700
|5. Ken Roczen
|$3,500
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,600
|$2,750
|$3,500
|$24,400
|6. Aaron Plessinger
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$3,000
|$3,600
|$4,500
|$3,600
|$3,100
|$23,650
|7. Justin Barcia
|$2,800
|$4,500
|$2,950
|$3,100
|$2,950
|$3,100
|$3,000
|$22,400
|8. Christian Craig
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$2,850
|$3,000
|$2,950
|$20,000
|9. Colt Nichols
|$3,100
|$2,750
|$2,750
|$2,700
|$2,800
|$2,900
|$2,650
|$19,700
|10. Joey Savatgy
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$2,900
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$2,350
|$19,650
|11. Dean Wilson
|$2,650
|$2,650
|$2,700
|$2,750
|$2,600
|$2,750
|$2,800
|$18,900
|12. Justin Hill
|$2,600
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$2,350
|$2,700
|$2,650
|$2,850
|$18,450
|13. Adam Cianciarulo
|$2,900
|$2,950
|$2,900
|$2,850
|$2,750
|$2,600
|$0
|$16,950
|14. Shane McElrath
|$1,250
|$2,550
|$2,550
|$2,600
|$2,500
|$2,550
|$2,600
|$16,600
|15. Kevin Moranz
|$2,400
|$1,900
|$2,250
|$2,650
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$2,450
|$16,450
|16. Kyle Chisholm
|$1,250
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,400
|$2,450
|$2,550
|$16,150
|17. Justin Starling
|$2,450
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,550
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,400
|$15,650
|18. Josh Hill
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$2,650
|$2,700
|$2,700
|$15,550
|19. Josh Cartwright
|$1,900
|$2,450
|$2,300
|$2,400
|$1,700
|$2,300
|$2,400
|$15,450
|20. Fredrik Noren
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$2,600
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$2,250
|$1,800
|$14,700
|21. Benny Bloss
|$1,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$2,550
|$2,500
|$2,750
|$13,750
|22. Cade Clason
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,350
|$2,500
|$2,350
|$2,400
|$1,600
|$13,700
|23. Dylan Ferrandis
|$3,600
|$3,100
|$3,500
|$2,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$12,500
|24. Grant Harlan
|$2,550
|$1,700
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$2,300
|$1,900
|$2,500
|$13,450
|25. Chase Marquier
|$1,800
|$1,500
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$2,000
|$12,050
|26. John Short
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|$2,450
|$2,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$11,950
|27. Justin Cooper
|0
|0
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$2,850
|$2,900
|$11,750
|28. Logan Karnow
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,800
|$2,250
|$10,800
|29. Tristan Lane
|$1,500
|$1,800
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$2,000
|$1,250
|$10,550
|30. Joan Cross
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,800
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$10,000
|31. Alex Ray
|$2,000
|$2,300
|$2,000
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$9,050
|32. Scotty Wennerstrom
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$7,750
|33. Lane Shaw
|$1,700
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$7,050
|34. Bubba Pauli
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$6,950
|35. Bobby Piazza
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|$6,250
|36. Bryson Gardner
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$0
|$6,100
|37. Jared Lesher
|$1,500
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,600
|$5,850
|38. Mason Kerr
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,700
|$5,700
|39. Gared Steinke
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$5,000
|40. Alexander Nagy
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$5,000
|41. Hunter Schlosser
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,500
|$5,000
|42. Malcolm Stewart
|$2,250
|$2,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,850
|43. Cole Thompson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$3,900
|44. Josh Greco
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$3,750
|45. Max Miller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,700
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$3,300
|46. Brandon Scharer
|$1,600
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,850
|47. Marvin Musquin
|$2,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|48. Henry Miller
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|49. Logan Leitzel
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|50. Richard Taylor
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$2,500
|51. Ludovic Macler
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,300
|52. Kaeden Amerine
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|53. Johnnie Buller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|54. Guillaume St-Cyr
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|55. Devan Raper
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|56. Addison Emory
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|57. Chad Saultz
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|58. Austin Cozadd
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|59. David Pulley
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|60. Preston Taylor
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
|61. Julien Benek
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$1,250
