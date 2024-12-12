Honda HRC Progressive Ready Shows off 2025 Team Lineup | News

Honda's factory team has won five of six premier-class titles in the last two years

Rider roster again led by reigning AMA Supercross champ Jett Lawrence

With the 2025 race season opener just over a month away, Honda HRC Progressive is ready to return to action following a short and busy off-season. The squad hopes to continue the momentum that has seen its riders take the sport's premier title—the AMA Supercross 450 crown—two years in a row, most recently with Jett Lawrence, who last season was crowned champion in his debut attempt aboard a 450.

Lawrence, who also earned last season's SuperMotocross 450 Championship, is set to return aboard the #1 2025 CRF450RWE, along with teammate and brother Hunter Lawrence. Now with eight professional AMA crowns to his name at just 21 years of age, Jett is arguably the top rider on the planet. Meanwhile, in his 2024 rookie season in the premier class, Hunter finished a very competitive second in both the 450 Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross standings. The brothers, who also collected the 2024 Motocross of Nations trophy for Team Australia, are among the favorites for race wins and titles in 2025.

Honda HRC Progressive's quarter-liter program once again comprises Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas, both of whom will be aboard the all-new 2025 CRF250RWE. Campaigning the West Region, Shimoda is entering his second year with the squad, having turned in a steady 2024 with regular podium appearances. Shimoda, whose soft-spoken nature belies his on-track competitiveness, is the first Japanese rider to win an AMA 250SX main event, and the first Japanese rider to score overall wins in AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross. Hymas, who will race in the East Region, earned his first AMA Pro Motocross overall win last season and is in good health following a string of injuries. He still has the speed that carried him to an exceptional amateur career, and he's hungry to show his potential.

Along with the continuity in the rider lineup, a return of key staff inspires confidence heading into the new year. Team Manager Lars Lindstrom is again at the helm, supported by 450 and 250 crew chiefs Grant Hutcheson and Jordan Troxell, respectively. Christien Ducharme and Cameron Camera continue in their roles as 450 mechanics for Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, while Ben Griffith and Thomas Harris are once again spinning wrenches as 250 mechanics for Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas.

"The success that Honda HRC Progressive has enjoyed over the past couple of years has been impressive, but we're always striving to do even better," said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Advertising at American Honda. "Fortunately, we're able to keep together an incredible lineup of riders, and we have two very capable race bikes, plus a great group of sponsors that are always behind us. I'm confident that 2025 will just add to Honda's spectacular heritage."

"The 2024 season was unbelievable, with Jett winning the 450 Supercross and SuperMotocross titles, Hunter becoming a top 450 rider, both our 250 riders securing race victories, and Team Australia capturing their first Motorcross of Nations," said Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager Lars Lindstrom. "Our crew has worked super-hard with all four of our riders to get our new bikes dialed in for the opener, and we can't wait to get on the gate and see where we stack up. We love the progression our team has shown over the past couple of seasons, and I think 2025 will be one of our best yet."

The AMA Supercross season kicks off with the first of 17 rounds on January 11 in Anaheim, California, followed by the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross series and the three-round SuperMotocross Championship.

