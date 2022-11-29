The Ken Roczen 2023 saga is winding down. Two choices seem to be on the table...Firepower Honda or HEP Suzuki. If this latest post from Ken Roczen is any indication, yellow might be winning. It's one thing to come out to California to test the team's bike but now the HEP crew has shipped a complete race bike to Roczen in Florida, which he has shown a little teaser of him whipping around at the Moto Sandbox. The location which he trains at near Clermont, Florida. Which choice are you rooting for?