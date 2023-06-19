'Good, Bad and Ugly' reflects on miscellaneous points from the fourth round of the 2023 Pro Motocross series, High Point. What would you put under each subheading? Travel to the forum to join the discussion or share ideas on social media (@VitalMX on Twitter and Instagram). For now, however, read on for some thoughts on Ken Roczen, the 250MX title battle and Justin Cooper.

GOOD

Octopi Media

Ken Roczen was a real breath of fresh air for the 2023 Pro Motocross series, a championship that has experienced many highs and lows in just four rounds. The sense of intrigue that his inclusion prompted simply cannot be replicated. It is a stark reminder that a championship is only as good as the stars in action – a promoter can do everything imaginable and yet fans will only engage when the entry list is enticing. This ecosystem is complex, with many boxes that need to be ticked in order for success.

Was it a surprise that Roczen was so competitive? It is tricky to say. Was it a surprise that Roczen was so close to Jett Lawrence? Sure. In turn, it was a surprise that Garrett Marchbanks was close to Roczen. It is tricky to gauge where each rider is at in this field because Lawrence gives the impression that he is playing down to the competition to an extent (not that the gap to the series regulars supports that). A rising tide raises all ships and the same applies here.

If there is a stacked field then it does push everyone more and it is at that point that weaknesses are exposed; some thrive and others falter. What would have occurred if Roczen needed to deal with heat from Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Justin Barcia as well as Lawrence? Would he have gone even quicker or would he have encountered more issues with his dated RM-Z450? It is hypothetical, of course, but that is why it is difficult to determine the potential of the current field.

BAD

Hunter Lawrence

This hurts. Once Sexton suffered a concussion, the excitement disappeared from the 450MX title fight. The 250MX title fight was alive and kicking, despite the dominance that Hunter Lawrence experienced, but joy vanished when Justin Cooper was sidelined via a very hard crash in timed qualification. '96' is sat on an advantage of twenty-eight points, but a rookie is the closest to him and thus it is a tall order to expect someone so green to overcome a deficit to a proven winner.

This thing is far from over with seven rounds remaining, of course, but High Point was a massive tick in Lawrence's column. RJ Hampshire sits forty-three points behind and so he should not he discounted. Again though, in all honesty, overcoming that is going to be a mountainous task, especially seeing as Lawrence has proven that he handles adversity so brilliantly. Remember that he was down in turn two in moto one and clawed his way back to third – that is how you win championships.

UGLY

Octopi Media

It was touched on there, but the crash that Cooper had was scary and disappointing. The fact that his 250MX title run is in tatters shines a light on his decision to prioritize the 2023 Pro Motocross series. Not to get into the politics of the situation, but it was understandable that there was no room for him on the 450F squad at the start of the year. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have not had two active YZ450F riders since '32' bowed of Monster Energy Supercross on the first weekend in March though.

Putting so much focus on the 250MX series really put him in a "title or bust" situation. Truthfully, one could argue if clinching the championship would have made a difference to his professional career. In the opinion of this humble scribe, who knows nothing, it would not have helped much at all. Everyone is already aware of how capable he is. If he had continued in 450SX then it's extremely likely that he would have finished on the podium at some point and just imagine what he would be doing in 450MX! Instead, 2023 will go down as a waste.