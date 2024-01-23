Good, Bad and Ugly | 2024 San Diego

Monster Energy Supercross' third race acted as a brilliant springboard for the remainder of the term. The first two rounds were full of intrigue, sure, but they did quite quench the thirst of most fans. The on-track action within San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium delivered, thankfully, despite more adverse weather. There are endless stories to unpack and keep an eye on as the circus travels back to Anaheim for the final time this season.

The narrative now is so positive that it made it difficult to construct this column, which requires an element of negativity. It is so early in the season that most stars remain focused on the positives – hope still exists. That is not the case for all of the riders in competition: There are some, namely those in the premier class portion of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, who will already be dreaming of a new start in the January of 2025.

GOOD

Octopi Media

Let's celebrate Monster Energy Supercross. Realistically, so many feared that the current term would turn into a predictable affair after Jett Lawrence entered Anaheim 1 with such flair. The two races that followed acted as a stark reminder of how brilliant this sport is – it is impossible to predict what will happen from one week to the next. Who would have ever predicted that all but two riders would be lapped within the first three rounds? Fans froth at the mouth at the prospect of parity like this. It is a reality – such greatness should be embraced.

That is a 'glass half full' version. The opposing take is that seasons have started in a similar fashion in the past. Remember that eight athletes were separated by seven points after three rounds of 2022's Monster Energy Supercross term and that was not a nailbiter in the second half. That, dear readers, is why it is so crucial to embrace what is happening on track now. Confidence will fluctuate from week to week and one or two superior characters will jump to the forefront in the not-too-distant future. Who will that be? It is the path to that answer that will be so fun.

BAD

Octopi Media

Justin Cooper is not a vibrant persona like Aaron Plessinger and so he must duel for notoriety in such a powerful premier class. There is no doubt that he is criminally underrated – the way that he performed at the first round was one of the most notable rides of the season thus far. There is little attention that heads in his direction and when bad luck hits, as it did in San Francisco and San Diego, he's just forgotten. What would it take for more fanfare to head in his direction? It seems that a trip to the podium is vital for him to be recognized.

This scribe would debate that Cooper has shown more potential than Hunter Lawrence thus far. The latter has received more plaudits, however, which must frustrate those operating in the Cooper wing of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. It will be interesting to see how this develops and whether his quiet demeanor restricts him in his hunt for lucrative contracts. '32' would be attractive to most factory squads based on merit alone. Anyway, this ramble must stop. Cooper does deserve more attention though and that should be the overarching takeaway from this.

UGLY

Octopi Media

Malcolm Stewart was featured in this column just last week and, despite a desperate hunt for an alternative subject matter, there is no one who has had a more horrific start to 2024 Monster Energy Supercross. It is a shock that a superb talent has entered a state of obscurity. The fourth race, to be run inside Anaheim's Angel Stadium this weekend, will be the ultimate test for Stewart. It will be a pleasant weekend, as far as the weather is concerned, and the three-race format will pose multiple opportunities to enjoy one positive race. There is no way that this disastrous run will continue, right?

There must be such despair under the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing awning. Christian Craig, their second entrant in the premier division, has faced similar misfortune and so he too has little to show for three rounds of immense effort. It feels like a black cloud has floated above Husqvarna for so long. It cannot continue in this fashion, however, because these riders are capable of battling for podiums. Those moments will be even sweeter after enduring a hellish January.