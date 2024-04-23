Good, Bad and Ugly | 2024 Nashville

Nashville's become one of the most popular stops in Monster Energy Supercross, so why does it insist on taking so much from the sport each season? This is satire, of course, but it is odd that Tennessee is always host to an earth-shattering event. This past weekend's race was no different with storylines aplenty. Here is a relaxed look at poignant topics that exist in supercross' space. Opposing opinions are welcomed in the comment section below.

GOOD

Octopi Media

Jett Lawrence had missed the podium on consecutive weekends of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, but that did little to dismiss the notion that he is the superior talent in the premier class. Nashville, round 14 of the current season, was arguably his best ride aboard the CRF450R – he overcame riders like Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb with relative ease to reclaim sole possession of the red plate. The poor starts that have restricted him over the last month proved to be no problem, in addition, so it's even harder to pick a hole in his title bid with three rounds to go. The positive news is that is unlikely to faze Webb.

2024 Monster Energy Supercross' trip to Tennessee provided a handful of other riders with a chance to shine as well. Jalek Swoll helped Triumph Racing unearth notoriety with a top five in the most competitive 250SX field of the term. Swoll has been better than fifth in three mains across his career and so there is just reason for applause. Triumph putting the TF 250-X into the top five of a 250SX East/West Showdown in their first season shouldn't be understated. The same should be said for the fact that Beta's 450 RX is in the top ten of the 450SX class.

BAD

Octopi Media

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki cannot catch a break – that much is evident. It is spooky, in fact, to consider the team's history in Nashville. Remember that it was Nissan Stadium that robbed Austin Forkner of the 2019 250SX East crown: he crashed in practice and tore his ACL after winning five of the first six rounds. The most recent Tennessee trip was even crueler. Cameron McAdoo's dream of becoming 2024's 250SX East champion has all but vanished, even if his shoulder ends up being no issue, and Levi Kitchen's momentum was halted. The positive news is that he remains relevant.

Will Kitchen be able to claim the championship that he so deserves? If he does not then there is no doubt that Nashville will be to blame. It sounds like his ribs are not bad as first feared, although there is little in the form of official communication from that 'green' corner, but that does not help the fact that Hampshire has the wind in his sails now. The dynamic is very interesting, as both Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing are in desperate need of the crown. Both sides have been starved in the last five years…

UGLY

Ken Roczen delivers so much to Monster Energy Supercross. There are few stars who can inject excitement into a series in the way that he does – his persona just oozes the charisma that makes an influential figure in sport. It is quite the blow to the series that he will miss the rest of the rounds, for that reason, but '94' was quite fortunate to escape Nashville without requiring surgery. Was his season a success? Yes, without doubt, but he was certainly capable of winning more than one main event. Remember that it seemed that he was going to be a title contention until the very end throughout January and February!