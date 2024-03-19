2024 Monster Energy Supercross is storming towards its conclusion now and certain riders are becoming the cream of the crop to the dismay of those who cheer for parity. Indianapolis was a subdued affair, even though more than 60,000 people packed the Lucas Oil Stadium, as certain suspicions were confirmed in a format that tends to promote chaos. Chaos was, sadly, absent at the 10th race of the term. Nonetheless, this Vital MX feature places a spotlight on certain goings on within the series.

GOOD

Octopi Media

With the battle for 2024's 450SX title trending in a rather obvious direction, the 250SX East division has been a source of joy in recent weeks. Cameron McAdoo of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and Tom Vialle of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have risen above the rest and become consistent forces: both riders have captured four successive trophies. It is this scribe's opinion that both riders have found some comfort in the off-season. McAdoo has found comfort in himself, as he has mentioned in multiple settings, whereas Vialle has found the same in his surroundings, something that he lacked in his first term.

This battle bears an insane resemblance to 2013's 250SX East duel. Wil Hahn was the lovable veteran, a friend of all in the paddock, who had found consistency and was hoping to capture his maiden crown. It was a Cinderella story, as he started his career as an underdog and clawed his way into title relevance. It is not outlandish to claim that McAdoo shares those traits. Vialle is rather similar to Marvin Musquin, for obvious reasons. Musquin was in pursuit of his maiden 250SX crown in 2013 aboard a KTM 250 SX-F. It's almost as if the scriptwriters sourced inspiration from that season.

BAD

Octopi Media

I was reluctant to place Eli Tomac here, because he was quite competitive. It was clear that he was a man with purpose from the moment that the first qualification session started and at no point did he look out of sorts, like in Detroit, which makes his result even more worrisome. Tomac looked brilliant and that was good enough for seventh in Indianapolis' overall classification, which is almost unfathomable. In fact, it is entirely possible that he is more frustrated now than he was in Detroit. There was an issue in Detroit and multiple potential solutions, whereas the same cannot be said for Indianapolis.

Starts are an issue, of course, but it is difficult for one to say with conviction that he would have won with a holeshot. There is little to no doubt that his championship hopes are all but extinct at this point in time, but he still needs to leap atop the podium to scratch the itch and unearth contentment. Is it possible that the elusive triumph is on his mind so much that it is a hinderance and the lock will be picked as soon as he checks that box? Potentially. Occasional conversations with '3' point to the fact that being winless has scratched away at his self-belief.

UGLY

Inclement conditions have almost made 'normal' supercross a distant memory, as riders spend more time negotiating deep ruts than battling with each other. Anaheim 1, Anaheim 2 and Glendale remain the only stereotypical races of Monster Energy Supercross that have been witnessed in 2024's term. Bizarre, no? Seattle will be a wet affair or soft at least, then St. Louis should provide some respite for those who favor a traditional track. The result is unlikely to differ from one week to the next, however, as Jett Lawrence is just unstoppable. Perhaps a rain dance is needed…